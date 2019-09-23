Billy Porter makes history in a Michael Kors sequin zoot suit at the Emmys

Billy Porter always brings it on the red carpet and last night’s Emmys were no exception. He was in a Michael Kors silver sequin striped suit with a fringe scarf instead of a tie, giant stack heels and an amazing Steven Jones hat that looked like a giant checkmark. As he told Kelly Osbourne on the red carpet he was the first openly gay black man to be nominated for an Emmy and he won! He won lead actor in a drama for his work in Pose and that was one of the best moments of the night. You can see part of his acceptance speech here. He opened with “the category is love” and a James Baldwin quote and it was amazing. Plus his Pose co-stars were in tears. This is the first time I’m seeing his silver manicure and I love it.

wenn37063022

Billy’s costar Indya Moore was in Louis Vuitton, in a structured white gown with a gold zipper. That zipper pull makes the dress and her minimal accessories and styling really work. Look at how the necklace contrasts just enough with the circular zipper pull on the dress. It’s clever and she looks gorgeous.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

MJ Rodriguez was in a hot pink Jason Wu floor length gown accented with two black bows at the waist. In her E! interview she said she wanted it to be angular and stand out on the red carpet, which she definitely achieved. I was moved when she explained knowing who she was at seven. This whole look was incredible.

wenn37062428

wenn37062427

Janet Mock was also a standout in bright orange Valentino featuring an asymmetric neckline with a giant tiered bow and a matching bustle. Not everyone can wear Valentino but I think she’s working this! Her makeup is perfect too.

wenn37062442

wenn37062443

photos credit: WENN and Getty

3 Responses to “Billy Porter makes history in a Michael Kors sequin zoot suit at the Emmys”

  1. Some chick says:
    September 23, 2019 at 5:57 am

    Love them all except the white zipper one. That bodice, yikes! Her hair & makeup (and legs!) all look stunna. It’s just those cups.

    The pink dress, OMG yessss. So. Gorgeous! The orange one, too (and with a pocket, no less!)

    And Billy rules, as ever. So glad he won!!!

    Reply
  2. ichsi says:
    September 23, 2019 at 6:48 am

    Indya goes by they/them pronouns as I understand it. Billy looks best here, I really don’t like the leg cut outs, it looks like they’re wearing a bathing suit and a beach skirt like this and the proportions of MJ’s dress are off. Janet is being eaten by a giant bow.

    Reply
  3. Wilady says:
    September 23, 2019 at 6:50 am

    The more I look at that structured white zippered gown, the more I like it. Her body looks absolutely sick in that dress, and I’m here for it!

    Reply

