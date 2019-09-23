Kerry Washington looked like a rock star in Alexandre Vauthier at the Emmys

Little surprise that I was all about Kerry Washington’s Emmy look. I love when women wear pants and suits to awards shows! It’s one of my favorite things. Kerry wore this Alexandre Vauthier ensemble to last night’s Emmys. It’s basically a deconstructed tuxedo. Sparkly sequined/beaded trousers with a ruffled tuxedo shirt. Kerry looked like a rock star!! I loved her messy ponytail too. There were some comments about how maybe Kerry has messed with her face… honestly, I always thought she messed with her face a decade ago, and now it’s just about maintaining that look.

Laura Linney also wore trousers to the red carpet! Laura wore this Derek Lam look, which is fabulous. Love the slacks, and I love the one-sleeved top with the train. Laura is pretty much perfect, and I love that she didn’t go for yet another forgettable blah gown.

Speaking of forgettable blah gowns, here’s Amy Adams in Fendi. Amy Adams Stans, your day will come at some point, just not today, just not this year. Amy lost another big award at the Emmys – she was up for Best Actress in Sharp Objects – and so once again we’re talking about how no one in Hollywood will give poor Amy any awards. I have to believe her time will come. It just HAS to. Until then, can we help her with her fashion? This Fendi gown is awful and it makes her look sad.