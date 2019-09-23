Kerry Washington looked like a rock star in Alexandre Vauthier at the Emmys

Kerry Washington attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals in Los Angeles

Little surprise that I was all about Kerry Washington’s Emmy look. I love when women wear pants and suits to awards shows! It’s one of my favorite things. Kerry wore this Alexandre Vauthier ensemble to last night’s Emmys. It’s basically a deconstructed tuxedo. Sparkly sequined/beaded trousers with a ruffled tuxedo shirt. Kerry looked like a rock star!! I loved her messy ponytail too. There were some comments about how maybe Kerry has messed with her face… honestly, I always thought she messed with her face a decade ago, and now it’s just about maintaining that look.

Kerry Washington attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals in Los Angeles

Kerry Washington attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals in Los Angeles

Laura Linney also wore trousers to the red carpet! Laura wore this Derek Lam look, which is fabulous. Love the slacks, and I love the one-sleeved top with the train. Laura is pretty much perfect, and I love that she didn’t go for yet another forgettable blah gown.

Laura Linney at arrivals for 71st Primet...

Speaking of forgettable blah gowns, here’s Amy Adams in Fendi. Amy Adams Stans, your day will come at some point, just not today, just not this year. Amy lost another big award at the Emmys – she was up for Best Actress in Sharp Objects – and so once again we’re talking about how no one in Hollywood will give poor Amy any awards. I have to believe her time will come. It just HAS to. Until then, can we help her with her fashion? This Fendi gown is awful and it makes her look sad.

Amy Adams attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals in Los Angeles

1 Response to “Kerry Washington looked like a rock star in Alexandre Vauthier at the Emmys”

  1. Seraphina says:
    September 23, 2019 at 6:52 am

    All three ladies are beautiful and all three wore not so flattering outfits. But that can’t detract from their beauty. And yeah, Kerry looked like a rock star indeed.

    Reply

