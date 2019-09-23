Regina King in Jason Wu at the Emmys: lovely and understated?

wenn37061431
Regina King wasn’t nominated for an Emmy this year, which was surprising. It seems like she’s nominated for something every year! She has three Emmys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award and more. She presented this year and was in Jason Wu, in that light blue/green solid color which seemed to be trending. I love the unique details on this gown, like the overlapping gathered fabric at the waist, the ribbon harness and the tiny butterfly appliques at the neck. Her styling is so pretty too.

wenn37061430

Nominee Betty Gilpin was also in Jason Wu, in a black strapless gown with silver polka dots and a tulle overlay. She said during her E! interview that she went to the same high school as Jason, which is cool.
She’s 33 and he’s 36 so they may have run into each other. She was very self deprecating on the red carpet, which is how she is in most interviews. The dress was pretty enough and she looked great in it, but her makeup was a little muted for a televised event.

Christina Applegate was in a gray-blue Vera Wang with sheer overlay and a layer of tiny ruffles at the waist and neck. This is a bit complicated for my taste but it’s not bad. She was nominated for Dead to Me, a highly bingeable Netflix series co-starring Linda Cardellini. They’re filming the second season now.

wenn37062268

wenn37062267

Nominee Laverne Cox was in a huge ruffled and tiered Monsoori gown in lilac and black. This reminds me of something Rihanna would wear and also pull off. She brought ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio as her date to raise awareness for the Supreme Court hearing on October 8th on Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the rescinding of which would make it legal to discriminate in the workplace. More on that here.

wenn37061070

wenn37061071

Nominee Anna Chlumsky was so pretty in an abstract print teal and pink J. Mendel gown. This dress was unique and I found it striking.

1 Response to “Regina King in Jason Wu at the Emmys: lovely and understated?”

  1. minx says:
    September 23, 2019 at 9:02 am

    Oh I love Regina’s dress, hair, everything. She carries herself so well.

    Reply

