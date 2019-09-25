Lenny Kravitz has had a dental clinic in the Bahamas for the last five years

Embed from Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz’s foundation has been working to help his fellow Bahamians, who are living in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. The hurricane made landfall on Great Abaco Island on September 1, and is the strongest hurricane on record to hit the Bahamas. Did you know that Lenny’s foundation also provides dental care for people in the Bahamas? He talked to Ellen about it. Here are some highlights:

On helping rebuild in the Bahamas

I’m really concerned with the locals, the heart and the soul of these islands. I feel bad for the rich folks but they’ll be able to rebuild. It’s about these people that don’t have the means to rebuild. We’re figuring out what to do to get these homes back to these people. It’s a long process. On setting up a dental clinic in the Bahamas

It’s something that just happened. I’m very good friends with my dentist. He came down to visit. I was talking about my friends who were having all these problems with their mouths. Next thing you know, we’re down there with 40 of the best dentists in NYC from Dr. Levine’s office. This will be our fifth year now.

I’d only just found out about Lenny’s dental clinic when I was doing research for the previous post I wrote about his work in the Bahamas. I love reading stories about people who are able to help others who truly need assistance. Dental care is so important, so expensive, and so out-of-reach for so many people, and it requires separate insurance in the U.S., if you can even afford it: The clinic’s site points out that 85 million Americans lack oral health coverage.

As a side note, I love that Lenny is friends with his dentist. The dentist I saw before I went back to school was amazing, and I honestly loved seeing her because she was kind, competent, and really respected her patients. I also became good friends with one of the dentists at the clinic I went to while I was in school. So, everybody laughed, but I totally understand being friends with your dentist. Good for Lenny and for Dr. Levine and his colleagues for providing necessary dental care to so many Bahamians.

Here’s Lenny’s Ellen interview!

