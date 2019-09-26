Freddie Highmore finds American dating confusing compared to dating in England

Freddie Highmore was on Jimmy Kimmel promoting season three of The Good Doctor on ABC, which premiered this week. He’s 27 but I keep thinking he’s younger as he has such a baby face. I’m not watching The Good Doctor yet but my mom loves it and says he’s great in it. I know Freddie from Bates Motel, where he was absolutely amazing and was robbed of even an Emmy nomination. How did Bates Motel get shut out of awards? He can act! I would like to see him on the big screen too. Freddie and Jimmy joked around about Jimmy setting Freddie up to look like a liar on Spanish TV, that’s a complicated but funny story which you can see in the interview below. The part I wanted to talk about was when Freddie said he found American dating confusing because it’s not as clear to him when someone is asking him out on a date.
In this season your character is dating. What do you like to do on a date? You work up in Vancouver, right?
North American dating in general is very different from the UK. I just find it quite baffling. In the UK it’s very clear when you’re going on a date, because it’s in the evening and it’s like dinner or disco… some sort of obvious date activity while in North America it’s “hey do you want to go kayaking?” and you just think you’re going kayaking with a friend and it ends up being… obviously this is very personal to me, the kayaking story. Even if you go to a sports game they get the jumbotron on and you’re meant to kiss the person that you’re with. You just think you’re going to see a sports game and suddenly it’s converted into this public date.
Have you been on the kiss cam?
It’s my biggest fear.
Those type of activity dates: kayaking, hiking, go-karting, are good especially for early dates because you’re doing something and there’s not so much pressure to just sit there and talk to the person. It doesn’t feel like an interview like a standard dinner date. I know what he means about not realizing that someone has asked you out on a date until you’re on the date though! I’ve had this experience a few times. Once, a guy asked me if I wanted to check out a mutual acquaintance’s casual restaurant for lunch and I thought he was just trying to help me meet more friends in the area as I had just moved there. That was the way he presented it. Duh it was a date, but that’s also on him for being cagey and not revealing his intentions. It’s definitely true that it’s not as clear when someone is asking you out here. I mean I think that’s the case but I never dated in Europe so I don’t know how they do it. I have heard they do more “hanging out” in groups that Americans do though.
Here’s the interview and it’s queued up to the part about dating!
Ha! My now husband kept inviting me out with his friends, after the 3rd time I accepted because I liked him, but in the back of my head I was like come on man. To this day I laugh at him. He thought it was “less pressure” in a group environment for me… less pressure? I had to impress 20 people instead of 1.
He’s cute. I’m happily married, but would date him just to clear up a few of his confusions (including not to date married women, but that would be revealed much later).
I’m going on a date-date on Saturday with a guy I met at some friends’ wedding last weekend and I’m actually pretty excited to know it’s a « real » date, it seems it’s been a very long time since I had one of those and it some ways, it makes the whole thing much more relaxed than the « I’m not sure what this is »-dates I’ve been to, too often.
Shortly after my divorce, I went out with a friend to “hang out” and told him that I thought I was finally ready to start dating & a guy had asked me out on a proper date. His face got all weird suddenly & I realized “oh, sh*t…we’re on a date?!?!” Yea, that was awkward. I agree with him here & wish it was all more straight forward.
This has happened to me so many times! I don’t mind “untraditional” dates (in fact, I prefer them because activity based dates take the pressure off and make it feel less like an interview), but you have to tell me it’s a date. I’m oblivious to most social cues and unless someone says the word “date” I just assume we’re doing a fun activity together as friends.
I once had someone tell me “I don’t think we should keep seeing each other, I don’t think we’re really connecting” to which I responded “… Wait, we were dating?!”
While I was in the « getting to know each other »-phase with my ex, one of those activity ended up being helping him move. I recall asking myself what the heck was that supposed to be. Nowadays, I mostly wonder why did I date this idiot
Arpeggi did you see this Key and Peele skit?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9G9mg3Z0bV8
@CB I did! But too late: I helped him move twice 😂😂😂 (and he dumped while I was abroad, emptying my late granddad’s apartment… what a catch, right?!)
Lol! That skit!
Next time I move, I’m joining Tinder first & setting up some “dates” just to see what happens.
Lol he is so cute and earnest! He looks like a young version of Matthew Goode and I’m so here for that.
Seriously? My old spinster self has started dating for the first time in ages, and he (French) invited me to have a drink. Than a coffee, than a movie, and we will have another drink. It was clear!
But kayaking? I wouldn’t have understood.
He’s really cute and seems charming.
I’ll be sandblasted for this lol, but I think he’s being kind. I believe one word separates our dating cultures. Games.
I was bullied growing up by immediate family so I interpreted teasing etc from anyone outside the home as leading to bullying so i pushed it away. it’s crappy that a lot of young guys see teasing as flirting, ‘oh he insults you because he likes you’ what? Why can’t he just be nice? I remember a guy in a college class I took, we were together in a group project and he was a jerk; then when the project ended and we were leaving i said bye to all of them and he said, ‘actually I thought you and I would date’ huh? You were rude to me the entire project. That’s how you treat someone you like? I just said, ‘oh? You did?’ and just walked away.
I’ve not found dates to be this confusing. They’ve always been clear cut for me. Just not a lot of success after the first or second🤷🏾♀️
Let’s hear from some fellow European CBers on the differences between North American and European dating.