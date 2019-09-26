E!: Brad Pitt isn’t really dating Sat Hari Khalsa because they didn’t make out in public

We heard this week that Brad Pitt, 55, is maybe dating his friend Sat Hari Khalsa. He’s legitimately known Sat for years, and the dating rumors cropped up last year around this time, almost like it’s a new annual tradition: the autumnal fake romance of Sat and Brad. Us Weekly claimed that Brad and Sat’s friendship developed into something more and that they’re romantically involved or something, and that he loves her “beautiful mind.” He also loves how low-maintenance she is, because how charming. Well, much like last year’s dating rumors, people are now denying that sh-t.
Singletons, rejoice: Brad Pitt is still on the market. Despite reports, the actor is not dating spiritual healer and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa. Rather, a source tells E! News any rumor of romance between the two is “entirely false.”
Rather, Pitt, 55, and Khalsa, 50, are simply friends. A point they proved while celebrating his new film Ad Astra last week. At the flick’s after party, “she was with another girlfriend and was talking to Brad,” a second inside shared with E!. “But, at no point during the party did there appear to be an obvious PDA or any indication that they were romantic.”
“Brad didn’t really talk to her much, he was talking to different groups of people,” continued the source. “It was just friendly and not romantic.”
It’s not the first time they duo have been spotted together. Last fall, they engaged in a lengthy conversation at the Red Hot Chili Pepper Annual Benefit Gala. “They seemed to know a lot of the same people and enjoyed themselves,” an onlooker explained at the time. “They had a lot to talk about.”
Indeed, Khalsa had been making house calls to Pitt’s L.A. compound to help him on his spiritual journey. “She’s providing him with some guidance and has been a welcome breath of fresh air and spirituality in his life,” a source told E! News. “He feels like he has a lot to learn to better himself.” As the insider explained, “they are close friends.”
I mean… they’re in their 50s, what do these witnesses want? For Brad and Sat to make out in front of everyone, a la Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter? It’s perfectly possible that once again, the annual autumnal tradition of “trying to make Sat and Brad happen” is what’s going on. It’s also possible that their friendship has turned into something deeper. In any case, I wouldn’t place any bets on whether they’re romantically involved just based off of whether they were affectionate with each other in public.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I hate PDAs and I am never touchy with my husband is public.
We are very much in love and happy so public behaviour is never an indication whether a relationship exists, doesn’t exists, is happy or unhappy.
As for Brad, I think he will rollout a girlfriend for his Oscar campaign. This man won’t be coming alone to the Oscars next year..
Lol, I see him taking his mom, and producing a big AWW across the Universe.
A 55 year old man shouldn’t be this invested in what people think of his dating life.
I mean… I doubt he is??
And BOO for making me defend Brad Pitt! This is the reason I avoid the royal posts – some of the comments make me ITCH to defend Kate bloody Middleton and I CAN’T STAND HER!
Why are people believing anything from US weekly in the first place?
Unlike the beautiful professor & Charlize rumors, his team were quick to deny this one.
Maybe because his fans are in uproar saying she’s physically nowhere in his league. Got to make Angelina jealous with an ‘upgrade’ after all. 🙄
She’s a perfectly fine looking 50 year old woman, not beneath Pitt at all.
But I don’t believe they’re dating, she probably comes to his house for ozone injections.
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with her, but his fans won’t have it. I hope they are dating, maybe she can part some sense & wisdom on him & make his kids needs an absolute priority.
What does PDA mean? I’m sorry English is not my language
Public Display of Affection
Public display of affection.
It’s an acronym. *P*ublic *D*isplays of *A*ffection. It’s an umbrella term for any physical contact between couples.
Eh, I’m not really buying that they’re dating, particularly given it’s US Weekly. It feels like the Neri Oxman situation — spinning that he’s dating someone age-appropriate and accomplished to deflect from the rumors he’s hooking up with a Kardashian and other assorted young reality stars.
Sad how US Weekly, – my former go to mag – is going down the tubes. 😧😧😦😦
And it’s not just with this Pitt story either.
Brad should seek to work on his relationship with his kids before working on a relationship with another woman. I doubt this story but will be very disappointed if it is true.