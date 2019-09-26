E!: Brad Pitt isn’t really dating Sat Hari Khalsa because they didn’t make out in public

We heard this week that Brad Pitt, 55, is maybe dating his friend Sat Hari Khalsa. He’s legitimately known Sat for years, and the dating rumors cropped up last year around this time, almost like it’s a new annual tradition: the autumnal fake romance of Sat and Brad. Us Weekly claimed that Brad and Sat’s friendship developed into something more and that they’re romantically involved or something, and that he loves her “beautiful mind.” He also loves how low-maintenance she is, because how charming. Well, much like last year’s dating rumors, people are now denying that sh-t.

Singletons, rejoice: Brad Pitt is still on the market. Despite reports, the actor is not dating spiritual healer and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa. Rather, a source tells E! News any rumor of romance between the two is “entirely false.”

Rather, Pitt, 55, and Khalsa, 50, are simply friends. A point they proved while celebrating his new film Ad Astra last week. At the flick’s after party, “she was with another girlfriend and was talking to Brad,” a second inside shared with E!. “But, at no point during the party did there appear to be an obvious PDA or any indication that they were romantic.”

“Brad didn’t really talk to her much, he was talking to different groups of people,” continued the source. “It was just friendly and not romantic.”

It’s not the first time they duo have been spotted together. Last fall, they engaged in a lengthy conversation at the Red Hot Chili Pepper Annual Benefit Gala. “They seemed to know a lot of the same people and enjoyed themselves,” an onlooker explained at the time. “They had a lot to talk about.”

Indeed, Khalsa had been making house calls to Pitt’s L.A. compound to help him on his spiritual journey. “She’s providing him with some guidance and has been a welcome breath of fresh air and spirituality in his life,” a source told E! News. “He feels like he has a lot to learn to better himself.” As the insider explained, “they are close friends.”