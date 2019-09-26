‘Jurassic World 3′ to feature Laura Dern, Sam Neill & Jeff Goldblum: will you see it?



I know it didn’t get great reviews but I thoroughly enjoyed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the sequel to Jurassic World which came out last summer. It had giant dinosaurs, lots of bad guys getting eaten (spoilers), a giant mansion being destroyed, and plenty of action. I love a stupid action movie as long as it doesn’t take itself too seriously. I’m not convinced Chris Pratt is a suitable action star, but that’s another issue. I thought Fallen Kingdom delivered, but my friends didn’t like it as much as I did. There’s casting news for the third Jurassic World, which is coming out in 2021. The scientists featured in the original 1993 movie (and the forgettable sequels), Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, will return! Goldblum did have a cameo in Fallen Kingdom but it may have just been a setup for this third film. In this one, all three scientists will have major roles according to director Colin Trevorrow.

For Jurassic World 3, Universal Pictures will bring back original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum to star alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, sources said. Colin Trevorrow is back to direct and production starts early next year. Dern moments ago revealed her participation in the film, as well as Neill’s and Goldblum’s returns, at a fan screening tonight of Battle at Big Rock, an eight-minute short film that Trevorrow directed and showed tonight, featuring dinosaurs running amuck after they’ve escaped to the real world. The last Jurassic World, directed by J.A. Bayona, ended with the revived beasts finding their way off the island and into civilization, so it might well be where the next installment of the film goes.

[From Deadline]

I was just trying to remember what I’ve seen Sam Neill in recently and it was the excellent Taika Waititi-created film Hunt for the Wilderpeople, which was hilarious and heartwarming. It costarred a teen actor from New Zealand named Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2). It’s on Hulu if you’re looking for something to watch this weekend! Getting back to this news, I’m going to see this in theaters definitely and I’m excited that Laura Dern and Sam Neill are coming back! I got to rewatch Jurassic Park several times over the past couple of years as my son discovered it and loved it. The two sequels to the original, which came out in 1997 and 2001, are not good. Maybe people will say the same about these but I’ll still see them! Then again, I loved The Meg, Skyscraper and Rampage.

Check out Laura Dern’s Emmys after party look. Queen.



Sam Neill. I so would. Can we make this a Sam Neill appreciation post?



Jeff Goldblum doesn’t do it for me.

