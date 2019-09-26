‘Jurassic World 3′ to feature Laura Dern, Sam Neill & Jeff Goldblum: will you see it?

I know it didn’t get great reviews but I thoroughly enjoyed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the sequel to Jurassic World which came out last summer. It had giant dinosaurs, lots of bad guys getting eaten (spoilers), a giant mansion being destroyed, and plenty of action. I love a stupid action movie as long as it doesn’t take itself too seriously. I’m not convinced Chris Pratt is a suitable action star, but that’s another issue. I thought Fallen Kingdom delivered, but my friends didn’t like it as much as I did. There’s casting news for the third Jurassic World, which is coming out in 2021. The scientists featured in the original 1993 movie (and the forgettable sequels), Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, will return! Goldblum did have a cameo in Fallen Kingdom but it may have just been a setup for this third film. In this one, all three scientists will have major roles according to director Colin Trevorrow.
For Jurassic World 3, Universal Pictures will bring back original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum to star alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, sources said. Colin Trevorrow is back to direct and production starts early next year.
Dern moments ago revealed her participation in the film, as well as Neill’s and Goldblum’s returns, at a fan screening tonight of Battle at Big Rock, an eight-minute short film that Trevorrow directed and showed tonight, featuring dinosaurs running amuck after they’ve escaped to the real world. The last Jurassic World, directed by J.A. Bayona, ended with the revived beasts finding their way off the island and into civilization, so it might well be where the next installment of the film goes.
I was just trying to remember what I’ve seen Sam Neill in recently and it was the excellent Taika Waititi-created film Hunt for the Wilderpeople, which was hilarious and heartwarming. It costarred a teen actor from New Zealand named Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2). It’s on Hulu if you’re looking for something to watch this weekend! Getting back to this news, I’m going to see this in theaters definitely and I’m excited that Laura Dern and Sam Neill are coming back! I got to rewatch Jurassic Park several times over the past couple of years as my son discovered it and loved it. The two sequels to the original, which came out in 1997 and 2001, are not good. Maybe people will say the same about these but I’ll still see them! Then again, I loved The Meg, Skyscraper and Rampage.
Check out Laura Dern’s Emmys after party look. Queen.
Sam Neill. I so would. Can we make this a Sam Neill appreciation post?
Jeff Goldblum doesn’t do it for me.
photos credit: WENN and Avalon.red
I’d watch paint dry if Jeff Goldblum was in it.
+1
This is one franchise I am so tired of. I fully see in 20 years we will be discussing Jurassic Mars 11 dinosaurs in space 🤦🏻♀️
I would watch the hell out of “Jurassic Mars 11: Dinosaurs in Space 🦖” I think The Asylum may have already made it though, just after “Three Headed Shark Attack” (Yes, this is a real film, and yes I LOVE campy, off-brand, low budget films)
Edi to add: Sam Neill would get it!
My three favorites: Machete, Machete Kills, Machete Kills Again…in Outer Space!
Haha that is a good point. I am a giant Doctor Who fan and even they did a “Dinosaurs in Space” episode now that I think about it. I do love a Jeff Goldblum I stop to watch his Apt Commercials lol
@Liz version 700. All Jurassic Parks are excellent. No questioning. They are so bad they are good – like laugh out loud terrible but equally captivating and good! I will be watching Jurassic Mars 11 Dinosaurs in Space when that is out too. Thank you for the suggestion! You need to write to Universal Studios!
I didn’t see Fallen Kingdom. when Jurassic World was released on iTunes etc, we bought it thinking we would probably watch it multiple times. We watched it, thought it was really good, watched it a few times in a short span of time, and then a year or two later (maybe this past spring/summer?) watched it again and we were like, OMG THIS IS STUPID. I know its a movie about dinosaurs so you have to take it with a grain of salt, but yeesh. I think after having seen it a few times, we were then able to pay more attention to the plot and it was BAD. So after that I had no desire to see Fallen Kingdom.
I feel like they are doing here what they did with the original trilogy – try to bring back Sam Neil and Laura Dern (who was briefly in the third) to try to save it.
The first Jurassic Park is still the best.
Agree the first one was the best – the only good one actually. The underlying “message” of don’t play God with nature can only feel ominous or impactful so many times. The recent movies with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are masterclasses in how to act hammy. Alos the screenwriters are definitely out of ideas.
Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill were wonderful actors in the first however many films and they acted “epic” against their dinosaur costars without the hamminess of CP (pure bad acting) and BDW (she is good in some roles so was maybe poorly directed to act “big” in the dinosaur films). I hope the original three actors get substantial screen time in this one but the idea has run out of steam.
That brontosaurus scene in fallen kingdom was it for me.. I checked out after that😭
That really was a heartbreaking scene, wasn’t it? I really liked the first Jurassic World, and while it wasn’t nearly as good imo I still enjoyed Fallen Kingdom (despite that sad moment). The original 3 returning for the next one worked at getting me to want to see it, so…well played.
My husband and I just watched Hunt for the Wilderpeople! So sweet and sad, we really enjoyed it. Taika Waititi is brilliant. If you are a fan–check out What we do in the Shadows. It’s a documentary about vampires living in a flat in New Zealand. It’s a show now too, but this was what inspired it
Re: jurassic park–no, I won’t be watching. I checked out of JP years ago. I do love the original. Like, LOVE it, it’s one of my top ten movies, I saw it in the theater three times (not exactly purposefully, but the movie was good so I didn’t mind)
Just writing to affirm my love for Taika Waititi. Another recommend for anyone not familiar: Flight of the Concords (sp?). He directed some episodes and it’s a similar type of humor.
Sorry, I’m with your friends. Fallen Kingdom was mostly dreadful. This does make me curious but I’ll wait and find out how much they’re actually in it (the lack of Goldblum in the last one was a major disappointment). So I’m taking a wait and see approach. 🤷♀️
No, but I will watch a dozen YouTube videos making fun of it.
In the cesspool that social media can be, Sam Neill is a gem. I follow him and he posts the best pictures/video of his farm with the pigs and ducks.
Yes! I will see it. I was sad Sam and Jeff didn’t have any scenes together in Thor: Ragarok.
If you want to watch some marvelous San Neill, he is in the first few seasons of the wonderful Peaky Blinders with the delicious Alien Beauty (I miss Sixer) Cillian Murphy. (Also Tom Hardy and in the later seasons Adrian Brody)
And Sam’s Twitter feed is a delight.
Sam Neill is EVERYTHING with that beard. He was always handsome, but for me he really got great looking with that beard. It makes him so ruggedly handsome.
Yes, hello? I’m here for the Sam Neill appreciation post. Is this where I sign in?