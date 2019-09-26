Duchess Kate christens Boaty McBoatFace, only that’s not the boat’s name *sob*

Embed from Getty Images

I forgot this was happening today and now I’m mad about Boaty McBoatFace again. Is there some kind of Boaty McBoatFace Truther convention or something? I might need to join it. Anyway, here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Birkenhead, where they are officially “naming” the RRS Sir David Attenborough, aka OG Boaty McBoatFace. There was a public poll to name this research vessel and Boaty McBoatface won in a landslide. But because we can’t have nice things, the vessel will not be named Boaty. It will forever be Boaty in our hearts, though.

Kate is the one who got to break the champagne and officially christen Forever Boaty. For her naming duties, Kate wore a repeat – this beautiful Alexander McQueen coatdress which she’s worn several different times over the years. It would have been nice to see a new coat/dress, but this is honestly one of my favorites in her closet, so I’m fine with it. You know why I like this one so much? I love the clean lines and lack of visible buttons, and I love this shade of blue in general. Kate wears so many shades of blue because, I believe, she thinks blue is her signature color and she likes to “match” her outfit to her sapphire engagement ring. Kate paired the McQueen look with black pumps and a clutch by Asprey.

Oh, and remember that Will and Kate will be going to Pakistan next month. Their trip will be October 14-18. They’ll also attend an event at the Aga Khan Centre on October 2nd.

