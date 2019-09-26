Duchess Kate christens Boaty McBoatFace, only that’s not the boat’s name *sob*

I forgot this was happening today and now I’m mad about Boaty McBoatFace again. Is there some kind of Boaty McBoatFace Truther convention or something? I might need to join it. Anyway, here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Birkenhead, where they are officially “naming” the RRS Sir David Attenborough, aka OG Boaty McBoatFace. There was a public poll to name this research vessel and Boaty McBoatface won in a landslide. But because we can’t have nice things, the vessel will not be named Boaty. It will forever be Boaty in our hearts, though.

Kate is the one who got to break the champagne and officially christen Forever Boaty. For her naming duties, Kate wore a repeat – this beautiful Alexander McQueen coatdress which she’s worn several different times over the years. It would have been nice to see a new coat/dress, but this is honestly one of my favorites in her closet, so I’m fine with it. You know why I like this one so much? I love the clean lines and lack of visible buttons, and I love this shade of blue in general. Kate wears so many shades of blue because, I believe, she thinks blue is her signature color and she likes to “match” her outfit to her sapphire engagement ring. Kate paired the McQueen look with black pumps and a clutch by Asprey.

Oh, and remember that Will and Kate will be going to Pakistan next month. Their trip will be October 14-18. They’ll also attend an event at the Aga Khan Centre on October 2nd.

19 Responses to “Duchess Kate christens Boaty McBoatFace, only that’s not the boat’s name *sob*”

  1. Becks1 says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:06 am

    This is a nice coatdress. I like that it seems more like a coat, than a coatdress, if that makes sense, and the clean lines do WONDERS for her. Its not fussy and the silhouette is flattering on her.

    I’m a little disappointed she theme-dress though. That Kate, she keeps us on our toes sometimes lol.

    Reply
  2. TheOriginalMia says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:12 am

    Kinda surprised she didn’t theme dress with something nautical.

    Reply
  3. WhatwasThat says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:24 am

    I think they have a little yellow submarine on board that is called Boaty McBoatface

    Reply
  4. janey says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:30 am

    Its a national disgrace this boat is not called Boaty McBoatface. It was a democratic process the result of which has not been upheld. I am devastated. Mostly because I would have liked to hear posh Kate say “Boaty McBoatface”.

    Reply
  5. Cee says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:30 am

    She looks fine and I’m glad she didn’t feel the need to theme dress.

    Reply
  6. Sof says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:30 am

    I can’t believe I’m actually disappointed, I was hoping for an on theme look!
    I always like Kate’s coats/coat dresses, I wish I had the money to buy some of them.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 26, 2019 at 9:33 am

      Right?? This is what I said above (well tried to, I typed too fast and missed a word lol.) I thought for sure she would theme dress, or at least we would have buttons!!!

      Reply
    • JemimaLeopard says:
      September 26, 2019 at 9:47 am

      I feel she’s wearing a full Sailor Outfit under the coat lol I love this coat – one of my faves of hers. I always find the pockets a bit jarring though.

      Reply
  7. RoyalBlue says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:34 am

    Love that dress on her and I would wear it.

    Reply
  8. Arpeggi says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:37 am

    Deep down though, she knows, we all know!, that this is Boaty. She might have whispered its true name under her breath and christened it properly

    Reply
  9. Valiantly Varnished says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:45 am

    Meh. I’m disappointed she didn’t give us a little nautical cosplay. I was looking forward to it.

    Reply
  10. Vava says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:58 am

    I like this coat, too. I don’t think it’s a “coat dress”. I think she’s wearing something under it. The shoes are boring as hell. She could have really ramped up this look with some better foot gear.

    Reply
  11. hnmmom says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:06 am

    Well, they really missed out on some serious merchandising dollars. I know I would have paid a small fortune for RSS McBoatface gear.

    Reply
  12. Other Renee says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:47 am

    I too am disappointed about Boaty. I really just love saying Boaty McBoatface out loud.

    Kate looks wonderful.

    Reply

