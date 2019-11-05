Does Duchess Kate secretly own & wear a black jumpsuit when she’s at home?

After eight years of duchessing, we’ve become familiar enough with the Duchess of Cambridge’s style quirks. Buttons, blue, coatdresses, jeggings, wedges, sugary florals, doilies, high necks, full skirts. That’s her default, although to her credit, she’s been doing a few change-ups here and there over the past few years, possibly because she’s been influenced by Meghan’s style quirks (trousers, monochromatic, lots of black, shirtdresses, trenches). So if Kate consistently shows an interest in trousers, it will seem organic, because she’s been dabbling in it already. But here’s what I did not expect: Kate is using the Countess of Wessex as a stylist/courier to provide her with terrible jumpsuits. JUMPSUITS.

Who knew Sophie, Countess of Wessex, had a secret hand in the Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe? Designer Donna Ida, whose jeans Kate wears, reveals Sophie quietly acquires items for her royal pal. ‘My friend, a stylist, is best friends with Sophie Wessex, and Sophie buys from us,’ Donna tells me at the Wok On recipe book launch by Ching He Huang at Daunt Books in Marylebone. ‘She got our [£295] black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate. She said: “Kate wants one, can I get one as well?” ‘Kate’s never been seen wearing it in public. It’s home-wear.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I was curious enough about this to look up the Sadie jumpsuit and look at it here in blue denim. Do you think Kate is lounging around Anmer Hall in a slim-cut black jumpsuit? Now that I’ve seen it, I can’t get it out of my head. It’s like a full-body jegging. Jeggings, but make it a jumpsuit with BUTTONS and a collar. Yes, Kate is totally wearing that around Anmer.