Duchess Kate’s ‘view is that Queen, country and family come first’

Over the past week, there was a subdued truce in the British media regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The first part of Harry and Meghan’s tour went well, with only a handful of minor grumbles. The icing on the cake was that everybody got new photos of Archie, so basically the press isn’t going to smear the hell out of Meghan for a little bit. But as soon as the media turns positive for the Sussexes, that means we have to be “reminded” that Kate is the Future Queen and She Did A Garden and She’s Regal Now. Yes, it’s a curious moment to embiggen Kate, but that’s where we are.
It seems Kate Middleton is more prepared than ever for her future role as Queen Consort, after friends claim she’s “reinvented her style” and believes “nothing is more important than Queen, country and family”. Once upon a time, public speaking would be “nerve wracking” for Kate, but now, according to friends, the Duchess has become more confident, stylish and self-assured.
According to You magazine, Kate has had a total style overhaul, ditching knee-length dresses and clutch bags for chic prints, on-trend mini bags and even a stylish new hairstyle. When Kate stepped out earlier this month to drop Princess Charlotte off for her first day of school, royal fans were in awe of how “amazing” she looked. One wrote: “There’s a woman who’s totally found herself. She looks great.” While another added: “That’s not a school run look. That’s a future Queen school run look.”
Becoming the future Queen Consort (a title given to the wife of a ruling king) seems to be of highest importance to Kate, with friends reporting that the Duchess has said there is nothing more important than “Queen, country and family”.
“Kate’s view is that Queen, country and family come first. She is very clear on her priorities and the values that guide how she lives and works,” said one pal. And while Kate once described public speaking as “nerve wracking”, she now delivers her words with confidence, speaking flawlessly about her causes, such as mental health and children’s development.
And the mum-of-three’s new attitude hasn’t gone unnoticed by palace staff, with a royal source claiming Kate always has time to listen to even the most junior members of the team. “Afterwards they’ll say, ‘Wow, she knows my name. She asked me what I thought’,” they said.
Kate’s “quiet transformation” could be in part thanks to her close relationship with her grandmother-in-law, the Queen. Earlier this year, the Duchess was made a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, which is the highest rank equivalent of a Knight. Kate and Her Maj are said to share a very close relationship, and the award is thought to highlight Kate’s important work as a member of the royal family.
The Embiggening Kate Project should have a lot more to work with other than “she got highlights” and “she’s wearing longer skirts now” and “she asks peasants what they think in meetings.” But this is where we are. As I said before, I actually don’t mind that Kate and William weren’t trying to hijack headlines during the Sussexes’ tour. I have expected a major announcement from Team Cambridge just as those Archie photos came out. But why would they actually DO anything when the British press is so friggin’ eager to embiggen them over nothing?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
A dose of retin A would do her good… maybe she can ask Meghan for American skin care tips.
I find the negative comments about Kate’s skin to be really distasteful. Now we are criticizing women for the appearance of their bodily organs? No, thank you.
Ah yes, skincare – like teeth – must conform to American standards. Otherwise your age, your eating and recreational habits are questioned “her skin is so bad – she looks so old for her age, it’s probably all that eyeliner.”
Agreed, putting a women down bc you think she doesn’t look youthful enough is crap. Let women age without scrutiny
Uh THIS IS A GOSSIP BLOG.
The comment was clearly turning on its head EVERY press article that suggests Meghan needs to learn from all of Kate’s perfect, posh British ways.
All the tips in the world won’t change the fact that Meghan has more melanin.
Black woman here. Melanin isn’t some armour against the sun & aging. If you don’t take care of your skin it’ll show like anyone else in wrinkles and texture. Black women moisturize everything from childhood until the day they die. They also don’t lie in the sun as much. That is why we age well. I’m currently going to get my doctor to refer me to a dermatologist for the purpose of getting a retin A prescription so I’ll be using it before Kate does.
Yet again, the Queen is still alive and Camilla exists. What about her work as Duchess of Cambridge? Why isn’t that her focus instead of getting highlights ready for a job she won’t have for another 20 years?
Also noting with interest that her friends are talking to the press and that’s ok now.
Well they’ve been airbrushing Chuck out of the picture for years to promote Man Child Willy, now they are doing to same with Katie Keen. Such as their desperation to promote these 2 as the FUTURE of the Monarchy (above everyone else) even though its going to be another 20 years before they get there.
@Digital Unicorn, I agree with you. Why does The Fail, The Dim and The Slow keep forgetting about Charles & Camilla? Chucky and Cammie could be on the throne for 15 or more years. This type of tabloid nonsense really make no sense to any experienced hardened Royal Watcher.
Beli, excellent points.
I always wonder how William feels about this rushing him to the throne, because then George would be PoW possibly as a child or in his early 20s. W was adament about wanting to have a “normal” youth for a bit, and he only got to do that because he was third in line. Does he really want that for his son? I wonder if he’s even thought about it? If I were him, I’d be hoping Charles makes it to 95 or higher.
I’m sorry, if my main attribute and contribution to an establishment was that I keep my mouth shut and tow the line, I would appreciate it if someone called Iyanla to help me fix my life.
LOL!
Yeah, if someone invited me to dinner with Will and Kate, I’d decline. I feel like it would be an excruciatingly dull, infuriating experience. I would love, however, to sit down to a meal with Camilla, Meghan, Charles, and Harry.
I would love a drink or three with Camilla
Never mind a meal, let me booze it up with Camilla. She’d be such a laugh.
Good Lawd make it stop already. These PR soundbites are becoming tiresome AF,
It’s bad enough she has acquired the nicknames ‘Waity’ and ‘Do-Little’, now she wants to PR her way out of her lack of legacy by talking about a future legacy that may never exist given that Bill has shown himself to be Aristo community d*ck.
LOL for days. This is actually kind of embarrassing for Kate – the only thing to talk about is her hair and clothes – but if you can get praised without doing any work, why not?
The thing that really cracks me up though is that she hasn’t changed that much. Her hair is a little shorter and she changed the color a bit, but not really anything significant. She wore trousers a few times, yes, but there have been plenty of ugly dresses and coat dresses in between. It just makes the whole PR push that much more ridiculous.
Agreed. She’s like dry toast, not exciting at all.
They can be boring but bring in the numbers.
@Alexandria, what do you mean by being in the numbers?
Yeah, this is actually not doing her any favours. I like her, I think she is steady, great with kids and seems kind. Unfortunately for her, Meghan has also highlighted her shortcomings. I keep wondering if she and William ever had any black or brown friends. But recently, every time I see pics of any of her engagements in the UK, it always includes pictures of her with a child of color. It really makes me wonder.
I meant they can be boring but do a lot of bread and butter events to prop up their numbers. That is still something, but we don’t see that from WK.
While I like the fact that Kate looks happy and relaxed at her engagements, she’s reinvented nothing and she’s still boxing us down with 9-5 80s cosplay so I think the article is laying it on a bit thick. She has a newish hair cut & blowout and that’s about it.
I always used to be offended on Kate’s behalf that reduce her to highlights and pretty clothes but I realized there’s not much else to talk about in regards to her time in the royal family so I guess the press are working with what they’ve got.
It’s too obvious now. They’re not smart, these WK PR ppl.
It really is pathetic. The last straw was when they had to one-up the Sussexes going to the pub for Sunday roast with some story about they doing it too.
This story is so lame. We’re supposed to be impressed that Kate knows the names of her staff and listens to them? The fact is this woman and her husband live a very nice life of leisure with limited work so I’m not sure how that manifests into “queen and country are most important.”
I really dont understand the rush to crown Kate queen Consort
Because Meghan is eclipsing her on the Duchess front. So they are having to go to Queen Consort level something Meghan will never be. It’s a way of raising Kate above anyone else.
Wasnt it last autumn that the ‘experts’ were saying that whole Meghan gets the media that Kate will be Queen which is soooooo much better. So the more Meghan is in the media & if positive the more we get reminded of Queen Kate. Pathetic.
Especially when two people need to die for that to happen.
As Lyn says its about raising Kate above Meghan – the press have only recently started this narrative around Kate and we all know why. She’s being shown up by the new Duchess on the block and well, the UK tabs can’t have a foreign PoC showing up the home grown ‘Princess’.
I’m sure there is a picture out there of Diana taking Harry to school in a similar red dress.
Oh, Kate.
Side note: I spent a tiny part of my weekend reporting abusive anti-Meghan twitter accounts and I feel warm and fuzzy.
Carry on.
Good for you! I read some where that, at that time, there were about 20 fake accounts that were generating the most negative comments. So, it’s most likely not real people who hate Meghan.
Some were for sure bots. But some of them? They’d amassed over one thousand followers and posted almost all day every day. I truly hope they’re bot accounts but some of them sure don’t seem to be. Which makes me have such pity that a person could be filled with that much hate.
30 pages in the Mail on Sunday free mag on the newer and better Kate. How ridiculous. The royal experts sneer at Hollywood but at least when those lot get their magazine covers they’ve usually completed a project and are promoting it.
Instead we were told of how Kate is no longer faking an accent, not wearing too much make up anymore and got new clothes. And will be Queen. Looking forward to that future when the Queen, Charles and Camilla are dead. How insulting and morbid.
Wonder if Carole or KP pr phoned this into the DM? I guess Jason is doing other things now but it kind has his DNA on it.
Whatever, it is pathetic in every possible way. Trying to remind us that Kate > Meghan 🙄
Imagine being a public figure and all the articles anyone can push about you are how you’ve finally (at what, 38?) come into your own as an adult. I would be so depressed! All that power behind her and she just sits on it. DO SOMETHING BESIDES LOOK PRETTY.
So much shade was thrown at Meghan in that article it’s vile. Kate has the #metoo movement confused. Meghan speaks well; Kate: me too! Meghan wears hair in loose waves; Kate: me too! Meghan eschews coat dresses and short flouncy skirts; Kate: me too! Meghan edits magazine; Kate: the whole of You magazine is dedicated to me too!
This bores me (to quote Bill)
Edited to add: queen, country and family? Where does God factor in? Her spouse will be the head of the COE right?
This fantasy of a young Queen Kate must stop. It’s just depressing. To get there, the Queen and her son must pass on and the monarchy must live on to secure that which isn’t entirely sure left in William’s hands. By the time Kate likely becomes Queen Consort, will we still be talking about her fabulous hair cut, natural makeup, and bold prints?
On the other hand, Harry and Meghan are building a legacy of not just charity, but as Meghan rightly put, community. We’ll be talking more about what they do, not what they are wearing. And it’s a refreshing change that I hope continues.
I’m now wondering If there is any validity to the rumor about Wills and Kate preferring some distance. The press giving the Sussex family a break, and this mini wave of ridiculous Kate articles, it feels potentially like press is trying to say “ok, do your work. Stay out of the UK and we’ll give you some peace” while rebranding Kate as the perfect idol to worship, not expect work.
The British Media is not done with their racism or classism of Meghan.
There is World Wide Media covering the Tour, so what can the BM lie about that can’t be disproved in five minutes.
They can go ahead and praise the Cambridges all they want.
Did Willy fly to Scotland to tell the Queen, their latest news?
Is it not possible to like both Kate & Meghan? I do.
I like Kate for what she does, and I like Meghan for what she does.
They don’t have to be the same thing. They really don’t have to be compared at all. Shocking, I know.
Can’t Kate’s stuff just be reported on without the snipey comments about Meghan, and vice versa? It’s getting to the point of total annoyance, now.
A lot of the comments legit question what does Kate do, esp considering articles like this one praising her for really doing nothing.
You can like both Duchesses and realize it isn’t wrong to for folks to think articles praising Kate for a blow out and new clothes as proving her ready to be Queen Consort being too much.
I like Kate just fine. But she doesn’t work and I snipe at any article that pretends she does.
Lord pass a bucket. The amount of bs the dailymail put out about saint kate is ridiculous. She does nothing and they act like she is on the same level as mother Teresa.
LMAO the Cambridges sound more and more desperate. So embarassing.
A total style overhaul??
Look, idgaf what Kate wears. Old girl likes what she likes and while it’s rarely fashionable, it’s largely appropriate to the setting so whatever.
But I see no great or even small change. It’s the same mumsy style she’s nearly always had but with a tweak or two
Its laughable really – she hasn’t actually changed anything really. She still dresses like a middle aged housewife which is her how she wants to dress, lets not pretend otherwise.
How can all three come first?
My goodness these sound so idiotic. I’m embarrassed for Kate. I would be mortified in her shoes. A future Queen consort school drop off???? SERIOUSLY?
“The Embiggening Kate Project should have a lot more to work with other than “she got highlights” and “she’s wearing longer skirts now” and “she asks peasants what they think in meetings.” ”
Perfectly said. Lots of word from them, and nothing of actual substance.
Before, I never really thought bad of the Cambridge’s, but this excessive PR campaign that the media is trying is making me strongly dislike them. I hate how they make them out to be the two best royals in the entire world when they might be the worst.
Also, I cannot help but laugh because queen wut? Kate clearly puts her husband and children above all else, queen and country mean nothing to her unless you mean that she will be queen of that country.
That is all.
Kate is merely decorative and by her own design.
Wow, this really made my day, some very endearing fanfic over there, LOL, at least girl is good for a laugh.