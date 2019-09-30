“Journalists were banned from the LA ‘Joker’ premiere” links
  • September 30, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Joker Premiere

Journalists were banned from the Joker premiere – photos only at the premiere, no questions for Joaquin Phoenix & Todd Phillips. [Dlisted]
Ralph Fiennes stars in The King’s Man, a prequel to The Kingsmen franchise. While it’s bizarre, I kind of enjoy it?? [Just Jared]
Drake was apparently a d-bag in Brazil. [LaineyGossip]
Sarah Jessica Parker wore a crazy Zac Posen gown. [Go Fug Yourself]
Wow, this is a fascinating read about Brexit & disaster capitalism. [Pajiba]
Another woman accused Al Franken of groping her. [Jezebel]
An actress was fired for her homophobia & now she’s suing. [Towleroad]
Dissecting the villain of Bridesmaids: Helen. [OMG Blog]
I just loathe all conversations around MMA and MMA fighters. [The Blemish]

6 Responses to ““Journalists were banned from the LA ‘Joker’ premiere” links”

  1. Steff says:
    September 30, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    What if it does happen and there’s a terror attack by some incel/white supremacist who was inspired by this movie? They gonna run away from the journalists then?

    Reply
  2. HK9 says:
    September 30, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    They’re banning journalists now? So much for ‘conversation’.

    Reply
  3. J.Mo says:
    September 30, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Banning journalists doesn’t look good on anyone.

    Reply
  4. Valiantly Varnished says:
    September 30, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    So they make an entire movie about violence and it’s origins but are unwilling to have a conversation about said topic?? Masculinity so fragile.
    I had no real interest in seeing this film and I REALLY have no interest in seeing it now.

    Reply
  5. Valerie says:
    September 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    Ah, white male fragility rears its little baby head again.

    Reply
  6. TQB says:
    September 30, 2019 at 1:19 pm

    Oh OF COURSE they were. They totally would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for us meddling outrage commodifiers and, you know, survivors of gun violence. Oh and the FBI, US ARmy…

    Reply

