Amal Clooney’s date-night outfit for her fifth wedding anniversary: cute or nah?

George and Amal Clooney step out to celebrate huge milestone!

Hand to God, for the past few years, whenever I see photos of George Clooney, I think he looks like one of my aging Indian relatives. It’s something about that silver beard and olive skin – my male Indian relations all seem to have the same long silver beards and such. Anyway, this is what George Clooney looks like these days. He’s grown out his beard significantly. And he has facial hair! *rimshot*

These are photos of George and Amal Clooney in New York on Friday. They were in town for the opening session of the United Nations, like they are every year. Amal usually has work to do in and around the UN, and she attended several sessions and meetings. From what I saw, I don’t think George joined her? I’m noting that because he has gone with her in previous years. In these photos, they are not headed to the UN though. I think they were going out to dinner or something. Possibly to celebrate their fifth anniversary! Yes, five years ago, we were enjoying those crazy wedding extravaganza photos from Venice. Seems like it was just yesterday.

In the five (plus) years since Amal was presented to us, I do think we’ve gotten used to her quirky style. Amal loves a miniskirt, a mullet skirt and/or something surprisingly twee. I would have really liked this ensemble if only the skirt was a touch longer. As it is, it’s much too short, even for an anniversary date night. I do love that she paired the ensemble with what appears to be “fancy go-go boots.” I think that was her style aim: to look business/go-go. It’s the new business-casual.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

26 Responses to “Amal Clooney’s date-night outfit for her fifth wedding anniversary: cute or nah?”

  1. tempest prognosticator says:
    September 30, 2019 at 7:42 am

    Nope.

    Reply
    • escondista says:
      September 30, 2019 at 9:07 am

      yeah – her hair and legs ARE amazing but there is so much more to Amal than those things. I am not policing women’s clothing choices but since this is what the post specifically asked about, this outfit doesn’t really live up to her accomplishments or powerful status as a 40+ year old woman in society.

      Reply
      • ItReallyIsYou,NotMe says:
        September 30, 2019 at 9:27 am

        I also am not going to police her choice to wear a miniskirt and go-go boots. But I AM going to police that they are out of proportion to the unstructured jacket that she paired then with. THey would have would have looked amazeballs with a flowy white chiffon top.

  2. DaisySharp says:
    September 30, 2019 at 7:43 am

    Eh, she’s got great legs and she wants to show them off. Why not? I do wonder, is the micro mini making a return? I don’t know if you all remember, but in the 90′s these were huge. Later 90′s. Think Ally McBeal. I don’t still have mine, which is a good thing because I couldn’t fit into them anyway, but with so much fashion being influenced by the 90′s, I do wonder.

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      September 30, 2019 at 8:39 am

      They were big in the early 70s, too. I know because back then I wore one shorter than Amal’s. Of course, I was in my late 20s, so it looked pretty good.

      Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    September 30, 2019 at 7:45 am

    I don’t mind the outfit – I wouldn’t wear it, but it seems very Amal. What bothers me is that George seems fairly dressed down in jeans and a polo and she is a little dressier/more fun of an outfit.

    Reply
  4. C-Shell says:
    September 30, 2019 at 7:46 am

    It’s actually a skort, but still too short IMO. I’d love that outfit if it was a few inches longer.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 30, 2019 at 8:05 am

      Agreed. Just a little longer would make it much better, imo.

      I haven’t seen any photos of George in ages, years I think. He looks good.

      Reply
      • C-Shell says:
        September 30, 2019 at 8:16 am

        I’m not a big fan of the beard from a sex appeal POV, but his is lush and well-groomed. He looks fit and not as bent and in pain as he did there for a while when his back was clearly hurting. All in all, he DOES look good.

  5. BaronSamedi says:
    September 30, 2019 at 7:48 am

    The short skirt does her legs zero favors. It’s just not flattering and the chunky boots only emphasize how thin and untoned her legs are. Nope, not a great look.

    Reply
  6. Originaltessa says:
    September 30, 2019 at 7:59 am

    its Just not my style. I think it’s the boots and the coat. Like the outfit can’t make up its mind about what it’s trying to be.

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Five years! How are the ceramic cockatiels holding up? I do hope the kids haven’t smashed them.

    Reply
  8. Alexandria says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:04 am

    Since I’m short, I don’t care if I have skinny legs. I’ll wear the same outfit if I have her legs. I don’t see the skinny tho.

    Reply
  9. Spicecake38 says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:04 am

    George looks like Ernest Hemingway.

    Reply
  10. Busyann says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:22 am

    I would totally wear a version of this. Albeit, a tad bit longer….actually, I have similar items in my closet now, just never thought to pair them, but it is happening. Just as soon as it gets cooler here. Thanks Amal!!

    But holy moly are the years passing by?! I didnt realize they had been married 5 years. Good for them!

    Reply
  11. OriginalLala says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:47 am

    Not my style but I am always happy to see someone rocking a skort!!

    Reply
  12. manda says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:48 am

    My hairdresser recently explained to me that brunettes and people with really dark hair will get that lovely silver shade and I am so jealous. I would die for George’s color, it would be so nice to not have to get it colored anymore! I have blonde hair and didn’t really understand her explanation for what happens to us. Oh well

    I like the outfit but agree the skirt is a tad too short, for me at least

    Reply
  13. Vava says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:55 am

    I think the outfit would be perfect if the skort was 6 inches longer. George would look better without the beard, keep a mustache though.

    Reply
  14. Tw says:
    September 30, 2019 at 8:56 am

    It was hot in NY yesterday. The boots and jacket make no sense. NY pap strolls drive me nuts for this very reason. I can’t.

    Reply

