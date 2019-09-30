Joe Biden’s campaign asked the news networks to stop booking Rudy Giuliani

Embed from Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani has spent much of the last week going absolutely bonkers on live television. He’s done the full cable news cycle, appearing mostly on CNN and Fox News, plus various right-wing radio shows and God knows what else. Part of me thinks that Rudy knows he’s being set up as the “patsy,” the fall guy for this entire Ukraine-treason mess. But part of me wonders if anyone involved in Trump’s orbit is really capable of thinking that far ahead. For Rudy to be set up as the fall guy would involve planning and advance work. It would also be contingent upon Rudy not having mountains of evidence which incriminated other people, the people who would try to set him up. Rudy is literally on Fox News, showing the emails sent to him by State Department officials, encouraging him to go to Ukraine and investigate Joe Biden. Which brings me to this:

Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s presidential campaign contacted top television anchors and networks on Sunday to “demand” that Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, be kept off the air because of what they called his misleading comments about the Biden family and Ukraine. “We are writing today with grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump,” a pair of top Biden campaign advisers, Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield, wrote in the letter. “Giving Rudy Giuliani valuable time on your air to push these lies in the first place is a disservice to your audience and a disservice to journalism,” the advisers wrote. The note, which was obtained by The New York Times, was sent to executives and top political anchors at ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC, including star interviewers like Jake Tapper, Chuck Todd and Chris Wallace. Mr. Giuliani has been a ubiquitous presence on television news in recent days, advocating on Mr. Trump’s behalf. He has repeatedly alleged that Mr. Biden, while serving as vice president, intervened in Ukraine to assist his son Hunter Biden’s business interests. No evidence has surfaced that Mr. Biden intentionally tried to help his son in Ukraine. The Biden campaign argued that Mr. Giuliani’s television appearances had allowed him to mislead the viewing public — and suggested that network journalists had done too little to hold him to account. “While you often fact check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough,” the letter said.

Do I think Joe Biden and his campaign have a point? Sure. And I know why they did this – they did this because they had to take this position. But I doubt Biden and his camp really expect the cable news outlets to stop booking Rudy. And it’s partly good for Biden too, because Rudy keeps incriminating himself, Donald Trump and most of the people in the executive branch.

Tim Bossert, Trump’s former homeland security advisor, made a public statement saying he was disturbed by Trump’s fixation on the conspiracy theory that Ukrainian officials intervened in the 2016 election on behalf of the Democrats, which is basically one strand of the larger false conspiracy Trump has been weaving about Joe Biden, Democrats, Obama, emails, Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton and more.

Meanwhile, Rudy is still being booked and Trump is still posting the videos on his Twitter.

“This is about proving that Donald Trump was framed by the Democrats.” @RudyGiuliani pic.twitter.com/GIadp3b0n3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

Here’s Rudy taking down Mike Pompeo:

Rudy Giuliani just said the State Department asked him to "go on a mission" AND WHY IN THE HELL IS STATE DEPT ASKING THE PRESIDENTS PERSONAL LAWYER TO GO TO UKRAINE WTF IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/i4OK9myriJ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) September 24, 2019

