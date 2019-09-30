Robert De Niro dropped some f-bombs live on CNN while discussing Trump

On Friday, The Irishman premiered at the New York Film Festival, with all of the major stars in attendance: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci (he came out of retirement for this), Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel. The gang’s all here. And the first reviews are in: The Irishman is one of Martin Scorsese’s masterpieces. It’s more than three hours long but the raves are universal: people like an old-school gangster/mob movie. Between The Irishman and Hustlers, gangsters are having a moment!
What’s funny about The Irishman’s promo is that it’s really only gearing up now, in the midst of the Trump-impeachment inquiry. At the premiere in New York on Friday, De Niro spoke about his hope that Trump is impeached. De Niro has been a vocal critic of Trump for years now, basically since the election.
Robert De Niro hopes Trump gets impeached: "He's such a low life… He taints everybody around him" | #TheIrishman at #NYFF pic.twitter.com/mjo8Cq1Hw2
But then this happened when De Niro appeared on CNN, presumably to hype The Irishman, but he just ended up talking about Trump. Around the 1:50-minute mark, De Niro drops some f-bombs. The whole interview is good though.
I totally respect De Niro for this. *shrug*
