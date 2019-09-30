Robert De Niro dropped some f-bombs live on CNN while discussing Trump

Pesci, Pacino, Scorsese, Keitel & De Niro

On Friday, The Irishman premiered at the New York Film Festival, with all of the major stars in attendance: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci (he came out of retirement for this), Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel. The gang’s all here. And the first reviews are in: The Irishman is one of Martin Scorsese’s masterpieces. It’s more than three hours long but the raves are universal: people like an old-school gangster/mob movie. Between The Irishman and Hustlers, gangsters are having a moment!

What’s funny about The Irishman’s promo is that it’s really only gearing up now, in the midst of the Trump-impeachment inquiry. At the premiere in New York on Friday, De Niro spoke about his hope that Trump is impeached. De Niro has been a vocal critic of Trump for years now, basically since the election.

But then this happened when De Niro appeared on CNN, presumably to hype The Irishman, but he just ended up talking about Trump. Around the 1:50-minute mark, De Niro drops some f-bombs. The whole interview is good though.

I totally respect De Niro for this. *shrug*

Robert De Niro

Photos courtesy of WENN.

1 Response to “Robert De Niro dropped some f-bombs live on CNN while discussing Trump”

  1. Rapunzel says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:28 am

    I had some good lolz reading the YouTube comments on the trailer. The diaper babies are all outraged with DeNiro and threatening a boycott. One person was all, “boycott what? It’s Netflix!” As if Bobby gives an f about these losers watching his film.

