Andie MacDowell: Margaret Qualley & Pete Davidson ‘have a beautiful relationship’

Andie MacDowell was a model before she transitioned into acting, and she’s still so gorgeous, right? It’s the same way with her daughter Margaret Qualley – she was a dancer and model before she went all-in on acting. Margaret is 24 years old and she’s getting a lot of hype these days – personally, I loved her in Fosse/Verdon, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if she got tons of scripts off of that supporting performance. But Margaret is also getting a lot of attention these days because she’s dating Pete Davidson, who is a gossip main-stay because of his relationships with Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale. I have concerns about Margaret and Pete. But Andie does not. Andie thinks they’re just fine.

Andie MacDowell is all for her daughter Margaret Qualley‘s blossoming new romance with Pete Davidson. At the L’Oreal fashion show in Paris on Saturday, MacDowell, 61, told PEOPLE she and the Saturday Night Live comedian “haven’t met” yet. “I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete that’s what it was,” she said. “She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much,” the mother of three shared, adding, “They have a nice relationship.” Qualley, 24, is the youngest of MacDowell’s three children with ex-husband Paul Qualley. The pair, who split in 1999, also shares son Justin, 33, and daughter Rainey, 29.

I think that’s fair – Margaret is 24, not 16. She’s living her own life and she doesn’t have to introduce every boyfriend to mom. But I do find it interesting that Margaret hasn’t introduced Pete to her mom yet. I suspect that maybe Pete isn’t the ideal boyfriend candidate, and Margaret knows it? Anyway, Andie is doing the right thing: just be supportive and positive and if/when the sh-t blows up, it won’t be because of Andie’s interference.