“All this time, Nickelback had the stones to stand up to Donald Trump” links

All this time, Nickelback has been good. pic.twitter.com/re8psb76Px
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) October 3, 2019
Nickelback complained about Donald Trump’s use of their video in his tweet, so Trump’s video was taken down. I enjoy all of the Nickelback memes too, but keep in mind: Trump also had a full-scale meltdown yesterday in front of the press. [Pajiba]
Lainey analyzes the Sussexes’ media strategy, and her sources tell her that the Sussexes did inform some senior royal people about the lawsuit, etc. [LaineyGossip]
I can’t believe this didn’t happen in Florida. [Dlisted]
Chloe is leaving Unexpected? [Starcasm]
Almost Family looks seriously bad. [Seriously OMG]
Gwendolyne Christie is always a goddess. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Rooney Mara supports Joaquin Phoenix at another Joker premiere. [JustJared]
The new Louis Vuitton season isn’t bad at all, actually. [GFY]
Kristen Stewart wore plaid for her 20th Seberg premiere. [RCFA]
I’ll say it. I am not ashamed. I love Nickelback and I still listen to their music. Those lyrics made me whole when dealing with two major & absolutely heartbreaking former relationships in my early 20′s.
“How You Remind Me” is gold!
still confused what started the whole ‘Nickleback is terrible’ joke…seems like there are a *lot* worse acts deserving hate & yet somehow, they became a joke? Very random. Tbh the joke is so dumb and tired.