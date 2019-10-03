Did Prince Harry & Meghan consult the royal family about the lawsuit?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday on Tuesday, in the final 36-hour-period of their successful African tour. The British media were already taking credit for the tour’s success because Meghan had “taken their advice” and shown off Archie and she hadn’t worn couture or whatever. So obviously, some people are making the criticism that it was stupid of Harry and Meghan to sue the press during a positive cycle. To that I say… the Sussexes know that whenever they get good press, smear campaigns follow. They’ve seen that pattern for the last year especially. Plus, the press around Meghan’s maternity leave was just screed after screed from the tabloids. So, here’s the question: did the Sussexes consult or inform other members of the royal family?
Prince Harry went “rogue” in his fight with the Press as senior royals were not warned about his extraordinary rant, it was claimed last night. He apparently refused to consult dad Charles and brother William, who were only “informed” as his outburst was published on Tuesday night. Harry, 35, wrote it himself with no guidance from Buckingham Palace or his team of senior advisers. It was also thought the Queen was not consulted — although Harry’s communications secretary insisted that she had been informed.
Harry’s bombshell statement overshadowed the end of the couple’s successful southern African tour, which ended last night. Critics raised questions over its timing, said to have followed “specific legal advice”. Harry’s spokesman said the case had been in the works for “many months”. However he had another six years to launch the claim. Experts believe law firm Schillings filed it now to “cause maximum impact”.
But a royal source said: “This is not the done thing on a royal tour, when the principals are representing the Queen and country. I can’t imagine the Queen will be very impressed.”
I believe that the lawsuit was in the works for months and months. The Mail on Sunday published Meghan’s letter to her father in February, and it would not surprise me at all if Meg and Harry consulted lawyers soon after. And considering the lack of advance gossip around the lawsuit, they probably didn’t tell many people (in the family or outside the family) that this was happening. Also: what do we think about Harry and Meghan not using the usual royal law firm? I think it’s a smart move, and something Diana would have done too.
The Sun also had a compilation of negative reactions to the lawsuit from Ken Wharfe, Piers Morgan and Penny Junor – go here if you want to read that sh-t. It’s like assembling a panel of white racist bros to explain a hate-crime statute. What’s a little bit funny to me is that so many of the critics are just latching on to Harry’s statement and criticizing ONLY him. I’ve yet to see any serious commentator take up the cause of “No, of course Meghan is NOT being subjected to some of the nastiest and most racist reporting out there.” They know that argument won’t fly.
Well, hell
The royal family didn’t give a damn when she was being torn to shreds. So who cares
Most were too busy coordinating photo ops and engagement photos to help distract from the news of their scumbag son/father
And Cathy and Bill weren’t going to do ish. Homegirl was probably too busy at home making a mood board for baby # 4 and wondering where her husband is
Oh, FFS. Of course they did! Silly Sun.
The way the royal family Instagram accounts post and talk about Meghan Lee e feel like they are more than happy to throw her under the bus. They absolutely treat her as an outsider and it shows.
F them all. Go H&M!
It’s obvious they don’t like Meghan and barely tolerate her for optics. The Palace won’t defend Meghan because they are the source for a lot of the negative stories. Notice that they posted nothing about her editing British Vogue, but they made sure to post about Harry editing the National Geographic Instagram account.
I swear, only on planet Earth can someone have a list as long as there arm of things they have done to help others AND be vilified by the press. The press cannot vilify her and then present her as a decent human being as they see fit. I am a half decent person, I have NEVER prepared a cookbook to help women and their families. I have NEVER brought world wide attention to issues involving women. Heck, I am having issues just raising decent little humans and attempting mediocre housework. Yay lawsuit from me. Yay lawsuit.
Good for them if they went “rougue”. Yhe Palace does nothing when when it comes to standing up for them. And Piers Morgan can go s@%k a d#@k with his opinions.
He really needs to get a life and get over himself. He’s obsessed!
I think their secretaries gave them the heads up as respect
And as for timing, I believe the courts open on the 1st of October (they close on July 31st) and they also (Harry and Meghan) gave them DM time till September 30 to fix it. They didn’t so lawsuit it is (and filed it on the first day)
Why should they consult with people who are working against them? The Royal Family has done very little to protect Meghan while tripping all over themselves to comment on affairs, botox, and Pervert Prince Andrew. My respect for the Queen, Charles, and William is very low. They are willing to throw Meghan under the bus in order to protect themselves. They are cowards and complicit in the abuse of Harry and Meghan.
My thoughts exactly M! By not consulting/telling anyone Harry and Meghan insured that no information was leaked. Because as most of us have guessed, Harry’s family is all too willing to leak information or even misinformation about Meghan in order to get good press coverage for themselves.
Good for Harry if he ‘went rogue’ – when did anyone in his family publicly back him or Meghan? The BRF are falling over themselves to protect a literal CHILD PREDATOR, but are silent as the dead about the Sussex sledging…smh.
I hope H&M continue to go rogue as well. It’s not like the BRF can do anything if they do – they know the Sussexes are popular overseas and are great advocates for their outdated institution.
The language in the response, referring to Harry’s statement as a “rant” and an “outburst”. I thought the statement was concise, clear and yes, strongly worded. But the farthest thing from a rant or an outburst.
The thing I always go back to about racism is that it is mostly done in coded language, in ways that give somewhat plausible deniability to the racist. Because if you state that racism is evil – no one disagrees- even racists know it’s true.
But it runs so deep and seems based in white people’s own sense of inferiority and worthlessness, things that are hard to admit to oneself.
If he wrote that statement himself, I’m impressed.
Otherwise, yeah, no one stood up for her. A token sleepover with the Queen was not enough. Charles’ deft image management at the wedding was not enough. That family is lucky to have such talented young roving ambassadors especially in a time of instability.
And its weird to me because initially they seemed to welcome her, AND that was good for their image. People thought really highly of Charles for his handling of the wedding, walking her down the aisle, she and Charles and Camilla seemed to genuinely get along, etc. And that benefited Charles. Why not keep that up, at least for Charles? Being around Meghan made him seem more fun and more engaging.
I am sure the palace knew about the lawsuit and that at least Charles supports it. The statement itself may have come as a surprise (or maybe they knew that Harry was going to “release a statement” and the actual wording caught them off guard) but I just cant believe that the Sussexes would do this without the approval of the palace. And its not like the this is the first time the royals have sued (or threatened to sue, cough*rose*cough).
Someone pointed this out on twitter and I agree -Harry spent several days on this tour retracing his mother’s footsteps, with pictures of his mother and him plastered all over the news, etc. I have to believe that seeped into his head and influenced the tone of the statement.
Chris Ship reported the queen and Charles were given the heads up. The Fail is claiming Charles and William were not told but that’s expected. The talking heads are scared the lawsuit is going to put the British media on trial for its practices. A YouGov poll just came out saying 54% support the Sussexes on the lawsuit, 11%% don’t. Details of the suit are due to the court by Oct. 14, the first day of the Cambridge tour in Pakistan. Karma comes for unsupportive Bill and Cathy.
No sighting of Bad Dad. The Fail can’t interview him now because he is potential witness. I still think DM sees him as a liability that needs to be dealt with.
I don’t trust their family and would completely understand them not trusting them with this information and not wanting to use their lawyers. They’ve done nothing to help her and it’s not a reach to believe some have been actively working against them. Do what you gotta do H&M.
Why would the Sussexes tell the people smearing them they are sueing
The Royal family did absolutely nada when Princess Diana was hunted and killed by the paparazzi because it benefited them. As if the royal family was going to accept a Muslim man into the group.
Now, these media attacks on Meghan again benefits them so they will do absolutely nothing at all.
Harry was a child during Diana’s death and couldn’t do anything but he is an adult now and he will do anything to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.
Go Harry, show William & Charles what a real man does to protect his family.
They know they can’t trust anyone in the Royal Family, notice no leaks since they moved to Frogmore Cottage.
The Queen can do photo-ops with her Fat fingers son, but it’s not going to stop the info coming out about him and minors.
The Royal family is a nest of vipers, jealous of one another, maybe if the Queen put family before Country, her children would’ve turn out to be better people, and now the same is happening to the grandchildren.
Does anyone else find it ridiculous that many of these delusional royal sycophants believe that a 35-year-old man should have asked his granny, dad, and brother for permission to defend his wife? How freaking insane! My respect for Harry just went up tremendously. These psychos really want Harry to leave his wife and child and continue to follow Will and Kate around like a little boy.
Releasing this lawsuit during a tour centered around women’s rights is perfect.