Duchess Kate not only makes chutney, she also makes a keen spicy curry

Here are more photos from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to the Aga Khan Centre in London on Wednesday. I still halfway think that her dress is okay? It’s not the best nor the worst, it’s just Something Kate Wore. Simply judging from the photos, I would have said that this was a pretty subdued event for Kate in particular – she looks like she was just there to listen and make an occasional comment about art, perhaps. But as it turns out, she was thinking about all of the spicy Pakistani food she was going to eat on the Cambridges’ tour in a few weeks.
For all of us hardcore royal-gossip followers, the story of Kate’s homemade chutney sort of took on a life of its own. The story was simple enough – Kate likes to cook, and for the royal family’s low-key gifts to one another one Christmas, Kate gave the Queen a jar of her homemade chutney. It ended up being like the Kate Did A Garden thing. Everyone talked about how Kate Made Chutney, like it was so remarkable. Well, it turns out that not only does Kate Make Chutney, but Kate Also Makes A Spicy Curry. Kate spoke to some people at the event and she said she and William were really looking forward to the Pakistani cuisine, and she’s interested in comparing curry recipes:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often reveal tidbits about their children, from their hobbies to their favourite food, and on Wednesday Kate, 37, delighted royal fans by giving an insight into the family’s home life as she and William attended a special reception at the Aga Khan Centre. Speaking to guests, the couple said they were looking forward to trying the food during the trip and Kate gave fans an insight into her family meals, confessing she sometimes cooks curry at home, creating one version for their three children and another for the adults.
“It’s so hard cooking curry with the family though. The children have a portion with no spice, yours is medium,” she said to William. “And I quite like it hot.” Still, she added: “Charlotte is pretty good with heat.”
Kate has previously admitted she is a fan of spicy food, although she said ahead of the royal tour of India in 2016 that her husband “struggles” with spices. Her husband, also 37, told guests he liked his food medium spicy, something that one person told him does not exist in Pakistan. “Me and heat not so good,” he said. “I love spice but not heat.” It seems that four-year-old Princess Charlotte is much braver when it comes to food tastes than her dad!
Who would have ever guessed that bland-ass William likes his food to be bland-ass too? Oh right. I mean, I’m not really judging – I’m not a fan of really spicy food either, and I especially abhor when people drown perfectly good meat in too many spices, rubs and sauces. If I’m eating pork or beef or chicken, I want to TASTE THE MEAT. Meat is not merely a courier for spice!! So I prefer a mild curry chicken too, because I want to taste the chicken, not just the curry. I am a little bit surprised that Kate enjoys spicy food, but who knows what her version of “spicy” really is. Anyway, the point is that Chutney Kate is keen for curry too.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
They have never appeared more bland to me than they do now.
Is there any royal couple with the same “rank” that isn’t bland? The job definition is to be as bland as possible. There’s some controversy from time to time when the heir decides to marry someone with a racy past but everyone always quickly settle into their fairly rather boring role.
That picture where they’re both cocking their head to the side.. looks like they’re both trying to stay awake…of course, it could just be me.
I like that dress.
lol yes, their “Im paying attention” faces are bad
Eyes don’t lie. Just compare WK eyes and HM eyes during these events. But I think Kate looks genuinely interested when she’s around kids and when doing sports events.
She’s joked about this before, William being boring and not liking spice (like she does). I swear I remember that because William is boring and she said it too.
Will likes his food like he likes his women….bland.
L84TEA: Bang on! Zzzing
Alright, I giggled at this. He certainly does.
Burrrrrrrrn. Yet I think it’s more the spicy ones won’t have him. 😆
Everything about that HELLO write-up reads like a SNL skit. The media is always so tryhard with the very least when it comes to them.
YES!!!
I had no idea what chutney was. I had to Google it. LOL! LOL!
Lol. Kate and William are BOTH unseasoned pieces of chicken and I bet Kate’s curry is bland as hell too.
My thoughts exactly. I just know in my spirit her curry isn’t good
Yup. This. I wonder what definition of spicy is
I dunno. While they are both definitely bland chicken, I think her curry might be alright. She’s known to like spices and isn’t afraid to use them. Except that Wills doesn’t like spicy food, so if it’s bland I’d probably blame him.
Lmao!! Thank you for this…I just had a great laugh!!
Must we give this woman a standing ovation every time she so much as farts?
I was lucky enough to go to Pakistan and my word the food was amazing! Not surprisingly really, Pakistani food is amazing and renowned by those in the know.
Each week every drunken yob across the UK picks up a vindaloo on their way home from the pub.
Isn’t saying “spicy” curry insanely redundant?
I really want to believe that Kate is out here doing those spice challenges ahha. Like eating those horribly painfully spicy chips and ramen because it’s just such a hilarious visual.
I’m from a small fishing community in Nova Scotia with heavy Acadian influence. Real spicy food isn’t something you really encountered around here very often. I mean… we eat rappie pie. Which is just basically… potato and chicken. “The whole idea behind rappie pie is to remove the liquid from the potatoes then reconstitute the remaining potato pulp with hot broth. This mixture is then poured into a pan and baked.” so it IS quite bland, but it’s suchhhh a good comfort food.
We’re finally starting to get better restaurants, though, which is great. We have a place I haven’t tried yet that does a lot of carribean food, a new Pho place, a legit Mexican restaurant (hilariously located directly beside taco bell) so we’re finally getting a wider influence of flavors.
honestly, the Windsors on Netflix gave Kate way more personality than she seems to have in real life. THAT Kate would totally be doing spice challenges lol.
hahaha, that’s actually amazing.
@Erinn, you’ve just described my in-laws eating habits to a T (They are from Cape Breton). My family is from southern Italy and we like things on the hot side so cooking for them (in-laws) is always a challenge because they find oregano too spicy!
I do miss rappi pie though, I had a vegetarian version that was pretty good comfort food that I used to make often when we lived in Halifax
I didn’t like it as a kid haha. But as an adult, I’m a bigger fan. The texture can be too soupey for me sometimes – I need a slightly firmer and decently seasoned rappie pie to REALLY enjoy it. My mother in law has made it from scratch and she does a pretty good one – but it’s SO much work to prepare. I’ll just occasionally buy one pre-made to throw in the oven because it’s SO good when it’s really miserably cold outside. Did they add molasses to theirs? It seems to be a pretty big split around here whether or not you’re team molasses. I dabble with or without it haha.
They don’t use molasses anymore since they’ve become diabetic but I’ll ask them if they used to before they were diagnosed..adding molasses sounds like it would add a whole new flavour dimension, yum!
My god, well- we can all rest easy in our beds now 🙄.
I don’t think it was the point of the Mail, at all (Mail? express? whichever one Rebecca English writes for) – but she tweeted a picture of the layout with the royal stories, trying to point out some story going after Harry for the lawsuit/statement heard ’round the world, but on the other page there was an article about Kate attending this event. It was literally four paragraphs about what she wore. That was it.
Below that was an article about Meghan giving speeches, meeting Mandela’s widow, etc. I don’t think the contrast was on purpose, at all, but it was striking.
Since when is personality connected to the kind of food you like?
Since always, thanks
Probably the same way astrology determines your personality, I guess.
Yeah I don’t think it is. Also, there’s a big difference between hot and spicy. I’m Italian and I love spices, and I love all kinds of spices not just Italian. I use A LOT of spices. But I cannot eat hot food. First of all I find it very unpleasant, and secondly, I have an ulcer. So…
Lol William and Kate are the royal family england deserves 🤣
She probably puts raisins in her curry.
Also, Kate should do an episode of Hot Ones. Do it for charity.
Anyone know the reason for their Pakistan tour?
PR?
The same reason any royal goes on tour?
Kate was beginning to improve fashion wise but this dress look like she borrowed it from my gran.
Also we’ve seen the results of her “keenness ” and it makes me think her curry isn’t good
So how does everyone make their curry?
I’ve never actually made curry. I have all these recipes for it that I keep finding online but I have never made it. If anyone has a link to a good, authentic curry recipe, I’ll take it!
(I’ve never made chutney either. I would fail as FFQC.)
Spicy and delicious.
Is she really going to have some curry and naan or does she only take like 2 bites and she’s done? She doesn’t strike me as someone who enjoys food. Either that or she works out like a demon, and I don’t think that’s it. She must be scarily restrictive with her diet. I like both duchesses but Kate’s probably going to need a lot more coverup as she ages, whereas Meghan looks radiant and healthy after the baby. I so admire the fact that she said she was going to be gentle with herself after having Archie, she’s not putting any pressure on herself to be this or that weight.
Maybe she’s just self-conscious eating in front of others/in public. Think of the ramifications if she was walking around with bits of food stuck between her teeth. Just a guess…
As an Indian woman, I hate when white people always talk about brown countries in terms of food. Like when people say crap like “I love Mexicans. Tacos are there beeeeeeeeest!!!!” Shut up white people.
I understand – I think it’s our lameass way of trying to connect. In addition I find cuisines of other countries properly prepared much tastier than mine.
You’re projecting.
Where did any poster write about Brown Countries?
Do know the posters Countries?
It’s called the World Wide Web for a reason.