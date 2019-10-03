Duchess Kate not only makes chutney, she also makes a keen spicy curry

Here are more photos from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to the Aga Khan Centre in London on Wednesday. I still halfway think that her dress is okay? It’s not the best nor the worst, it’s just Something Kate Wore. Simply judging from the photos, I would have said that this was a pretty subdued event for Kate in particular – she looks like she was just there to listen and make an occasional comment about art, perhaps. But as it turns out, she was thinking about all of the spicy Pakistani food she was going to eat on the Cambridges’ tour in a few weeks.

For all of us hardcore royal-gossip followers, the story of Kate’s homemade chutney sort of took on a life of its own. The story was simple enough – Kate likes to cook, and for the royal family’s low-key gifts to one another one Christmas, Kate gave the Queen a jar of her homemade chutney. It ended up being like the Kate Did A Garden thing. Everyone talked about how Kate Made Chutney, like it was so remarkable. Well, it turns out that not only does Kate Make Chutney, but Kate Also Makes A Spicy Curry. Kate spoke to some people at the event and she said she and William were really looking forward to the Pakistani cuisine, and she’s interested in comparing curry recipes:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often reveal tidbits about their children, from their hobbies to their favourite food, and on Wednesday Kate, 37, delighted royal fans by giving an insight into the family’s home life as she and William attended a special reception at the Aga Khan Centre. Speaking to guests, the couple said they were looking forward to trying the food during the trip and Kate gave fans an insight into her family meals, confessing she sometimes cooks curry at home, creating one version for their three children and another for the adults. “It’s so hard cooking curry with the family though. The children have a portion with no spice, yours is medium,” she said to William. “And I quite like it hot.” Still, she added: “Charlotte is pretty good with heat.” Kate has previously admitted she is a fan of spicy food, although she said ahead of the royal tour of India in 2016 that her husband “struggles” with spices. Her husband, also 37, told guests he liked his food medium spicy, something that one person told him does not exist in Pakistan. “Me and heat not so good,” he said. “I love spice but not heat.” It seems that four-year-old Princess Charlotte is much braver when it comes to food tastes than her dad!

Who would have ever guessed that bland-ass William likes his food to be bland-ass too? Oh right. I mean, I’m not really judging – I’m not a fan of really spicy food either, and I especially abhor when people drown perfectly good meat in too many spices, rubs and sauces. If I’m eating pork or beef or chicken, I want to TASTE THE MEAT. Meat is not merely a courier for spice!! So I prefer a mild curry chicken too, because I want to taste the chicken, not just the curry. I am a little bit surprised that Kate enjoys spicy food, but who knows what her version of “spicy” really is. Anyway, the point is that Chutney Kate is keen for curry too.