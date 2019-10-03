Donald Trump had a meltdown yesterday, then tweeted about Nickelback

United States President Donald J. Trump meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto

Well, Donald Trump had an absolute meltdown yesterday in the middle of the day, at the White House, in front of cameras and the president of Finland. Part of the problem is that there are no White House briefings or real press conferences anymore, so anytime reporters are allowed into the Oval Office for a scrum, they just had to shout out questions to Trump and he responds. And wow, did he ever respond. Of course no one wanted to talk about Finland. Of course everyone wanted to talk about Ukraine, impeachment and lies.

Here’s the shot, where Donald Trump tells about seven different versions of the phone call to President Zelensky… a phone call for which Trump willingly offered up a memo/transcript because he was too stupid to know that it incriminated him.

Here’s the chaser, when Trump has an absolute tantrum when a reporter presses him to answer a question about what Zelensky was supposed to do about the Bidens.

Yeah, and this came AFTER Trump tweeted-and-deleted this about a “moot” when he meant “moat.” This stupid a–hole.

And the meltdown came BEFORE Trump tweeted a special video in which he used Nickelback’s “Photograph” to continue to spread Biden smears.

Please take a moment to appreciate poor Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, the poor man has no pokerface when it comes to the unhinged lunacy of Donald Trump.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.

2 Responses to “Donald Trump had a meltdown yesterday, then tweeted about Nickelback”

  1. Becks1 says:
    October 3, 2019 at 7:48 am

    It was such an embarrassing and terrifying sh!tshow. and thanks to you Kaiser, I had “photograph” stuck in my head all night lol.

    We cannot let him change the narrative here though. We know what was said in the call because the WHITE HOUSE RELEASED THE NOTES ABOUT IT. We’re not relying on what Adam Schiff says about the call. We’re relying on what the WHITE HOUSE said about it (even though its probably not a full accounting.) The whistleblower followed all the right steps.

    Reply
  2. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 3, 2019 at 7:50 am

    Oy vey

    Reply

