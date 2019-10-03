Angelina Jolie ‘will never get married again,’ she felt Brad ‘pressured’ her into marrying

Considering that Angelina Jolie is currently in her Maleficent: Mistress of Evil press tour, she has no issue with speaking on her own behalf. She’s already spoken about how there were times where she did not feel “safe,” and did not feel “free of harm.” Which I took to mean that Angelina is speaking in general terms about her last marriage, to Brad Pitt. The marriage that ended up with Angelina grabbing her children and ghosting Brad and never looking back. After that kind of experience – which still isn’t over, the divorce hasn’t been finalized – of course she’s probably done with marriage entirely.
Angelina Jolie has no plans to ever walk down the aisle again, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
The 44-year-old actress “will never get married again,” the source says, claiming she never wanted to tie the knot in the first place. “She felt that Brad pressured her.”
Jolie and Brad Pitt exchanged vows in France in 2014 after a decade together. The twosome, who share Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, called it quits two years later. While they have yet to finalize their divorce, they reached a custody agreement in November 2018. In April, they became legally single amid the ongoing divorce proceedings. According to the source, the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star is enjoying being on her own.
Do you think Brad pressured her? The story at the time was that the KIDS pressured both of them, that as they got older, the Jolie-Pitt kids wanted them to get married. Maybe the kids thought that if they got married, their relationship would improve. But their relationship seemed to fall off the f–king cliff once they got married. My theory for years was that Brad actually wanted to marry Angelina back when she was pregnant with Shiloh and Angelina was like “nah, I don’t need that.” So Brad made up that story about how they wouldn’t marry until everyone could (meaning gay marriage). Anyway… will Angelina ever remarry? Fourth time’s the charm? Probably not. While I’m fine with Jolie being done with marriage, I hope she’s not done with romance. I would love for her to find love/joy/hot sex again.
And now I’m sad that this was the last wedding gown she’ll ever wear. It was so bad!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
That cover photo on People….now looking at the cover, she really doesn’t look into it. I thought she looked “demure.” Now I realize she was wondering what she was doing!
I was just thinking that! Looking back on the photos…. it does not look like the “happiest day of her life,” for sure.
I call b.s. on Brad pressuring her to get married. And I also don’t think that Angelina ever said that. If anything, based on B.P’s & A.J’s interviews around the time they married, it was the kids who did the pressuring.
I don’t blame her for never wanting to marry again, though.
+1
It’s US Weekly. Enough said.
US weekly NEVER gets anything about Angie right and I think it is on purpose. They are a bunch of Brad hens.
I also feel it was the kids. I mean look at the dress! Clearly there were exited for the event. I was happy too that my parents married when I was a kid, it makes you feel more secure. Although they just went to city hall no fun wedding planning for me lol.
Marriage isn’t for everyone. I agree, I’d love her to meet Her match and have a fulfilling romantic life. In the meantime really happy to see her kids thrive and all of them are doing their thing.
They dress was gorgeous and suited her.
I think the children pressured her and maybe Brad stood back and let them.
He seems like a person who takes advantage of every situation so he might have don’t it in a subtle way.
Either way, this woman and her children just glows with happiness these days so good for them. Any mother who fights the world for the children’s sake deserves to be happy.
I hope she meets some special who will make her & her children happy.
Us Weekly is the source for this story so that speaks for itself. I doubt she ever marries again but I’m sure she will find that special someone if she chooses to!
After 3 failed marriages I’d be done with marriage too. Some people are happy to spend their life with someone without all the paperwork, definitely nothing wrong with that and I think that’s what she was willing to do with Brad. But I can believe Brad layed it on thick in regards to getting married. I mean he *did* propose and gave her a giant ring, so it stands to reason that he expected an actual marriage to follow. But I’m also in the camp that they married when they did as an attempt to save/retool their relationship.
He sort of seems like the type who would be attracted to getting married. He seems slightly traditional in some ways. I don’t say that negatively or positively — just as more of an objective observation. I kind of feel like anyone who gets involved with him would sense that he’s kind of into marriage.
That’s my rule of thumb too – after 3 divorces, just stop getting married.
When they claimed they got married for the kids, a lot of people saw that red flag. I agree they were probably having troubles and looking for a way to fix it and move forward.
I believe this. And I believe maybe Brad was the one who got the kids on his side on the idea. I can totally see him emotionally manipulating Angelina into marriage via their kids.
I could also see the kids saying something like “why aren’t you and mom married” and Brad being like “Ask your mom – I’d love to be married” or whatever, and enjoying that the kids took up that battle for him. I don’t think it was necessarily nefarious – I think he was super into her, at least for a good chunk of the relationship. But I do tend to think there was some pressure – likely from Brad AND the kids. I doubt he’d dissuade them from pressing for it at all.
It’s a sad situation.
All of what you described is still a form of emotional manipulation. Emotional manipulation can still exist even without nefarious or ill intentions.
USeless Weekly or Lies Weekly is the Source.
I hope she finds what she is looking for and learn from her mistakes both made mistakes. They both need to heal and find suitable partners.
+1
I believe that it was both the kids and Brad pressuring her to marry. After so many kids and 10 years together, why not? Plus I’m sure the kids really wanted it. I also believe her when she says she won’t marry again, she’s 44 years old and after 3 failed marriages, it makes sense.
I was married once, also for 2 years, and I’ll never marry again. I’m 39. I was wife # 3 to my Police Brass ex husband who quickly married wife # 4 when we split up. He’s retired now and it affected him at work (most Vancouver brass are on wife # 1). Fourth time is the charm for some, I guess (though probably not him, knowing him as I do. I still wish him well…
I thought her dress was cute considering it was a cermony for her family more than anything.
She’s deeply loved all the men she was married to And yet none of the marriages worked out for her. So, yeah, I’d agree she probably shouldn’t marry again. In most cases, I generally assume the people never loved each other much to begin with. But she’s talked so passionately about all of her husbands, I think she shows that sometimes love isn’t enough.
I have no idea if it’s true or not, but I’m enjoying the slight change in narrative (versus – AJ doesn’t want to get divorced, she’s still not over Brad, etc, etc)
Brad really let her down. He was supposed to be the one she finally settled down with, raised children with, and grew old with. He blew it up marvelously… Shame on him. When there are six children involved, you have to step up and be a grown up. Seems like he just became a mess instead.
I’m not buying the pressure angle. Angelina was a financially secure actress with multiple interests who had adopted a child on her own and had already had two marriages under her belt when she met Brad. I’m not saying there was no pressure from the kids, but she went into the marriage with her eyes wide open. If we start making excuses for a woman of Jolie’s stature, what we are saying is that women can’t assert themselves and remain true to themselves. If she did not want to marry Brad she would not have done so.