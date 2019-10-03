Angelina Jolie ‘will never get married again,’ she felt Brad ‘pressured’ her into marrying

Considering that Angelina Jolie is currently in her Maleficent: Mistress of Evil press tour, she has no issue with speaking on her own behalf. She’s already spoken about how there were times where she did not feel “safe,” and did not feel “free of harm.” Which I took to mean that Angelina is speaking in general terms about her last marriage, to Brad Pitt. The marriage that ended up with Angelina grabbing her children and ghosting Brad and never looking back. After that kind of experience – which still isn’t over, the divorce hasn’t been finalized – of course she’s probably done with marriage entirely.

Angelina Jolie has no plans to ever walk down the aisle again, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The 44-year-old actress “will never get married again,” the source says, claiming she never wanted to tie the knot in the first place. “She felt that Brad pressured her.” Jolie and Brad Pitt exchanged vows in France in 2014 after a decade together. The twosome, who share Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, called it quits two years later. While they have yet to finalize their divorce, they reached a custody agreement in November 2018. In April, they became legally single amid the ongoing divorce proceedings. According to the source, the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star is enjoying being on her own.

[From Us Weekly]

Do you think Brad pressured her? The story at the time was that the KIDS pressured both of them, that as they got older, the Jolie-Pitt kids wanted them to get married. Maybe the kids thought that if they got married, their relationship would improve. But their relationship seemed to fall off the f–king cliff once they got married. My theory for years was that Brad actually wanted to marry Angelina back when she was pregnant with Shiloh and Angelina was like “nah, I don’t need that.” So Brad made up that story about how they wouldn’t marry until everyone could (meaning gay marriage). Anyway… will Angelina ever remarry? Fourth time’s the charm? Probably not. While I’m fine with Jolie being done with marriage, I hope she’s not done with romance. I would love for her to find love/joy/hot sex again.

And now I’m sad that this was the last wedding gown she’ll ever wear. It was so bad!