Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron are done after two months of dating

In August, we heard the strange news: the fake gossip of the Bachelor/ette world was co-mingling with the real gossip of real celebrities. Bachelorette cast-off Tyler Cameron seemingly rejected a second chance with Bachelorette Hannah so he could go on fun dates with Gigi Hadid. By all accounts, Gigi was the one who approached Tyler. I think she approached him online, perhaps even sliding into his DMs. She had a fun late-summer romance with a D-list reality show guy and as soon as autumn came, she was done with him. Yes, Gigi and Tyler are over.

Tyler Cameron is looking for a rose again. The Bachelorette alum and Gigi Hadid have called it quits after nearly two months together, Us Weekly confirms. “Tyler is single,” a source close to the situation tells Us. “He and Gigi Hadid are no longer together.” The news comes two days after Cameron, 26, teased on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that he “may be single.” The general contractor and the model, 24, embarked on a whirlwind romance after he finished as Hannah Brown’s runner-up on the ABC reality dating series’ 15th season in July. Brown, 25, ended up choosing Jed Wyatt as her winner, but she broke off their engagement and later had an overnight date with Cameron at her Los Angeles apartment. However, their reunion was short-lived; he started dating Hadid days later.

[From Us Weekly]

When they first started happening, I said that Gigi could probably do better – she is, after all, one of the most in-demand models currently in the industry. Her boyfriend before this was in One Direction and then had a successful solo career launch. But looking back on the glory of Gyler (TyGi?), I have to say… I don’t hate it. Gigi was doing what I always wanted her to do: enjoying her youth, making mistakes, having fun, just dating without getting too serious. She wanted a late-summer fun guy and she got him, and then she was done with him. The only questionable thing is that she introduced Tyler to all of her A-list friends like Serena Williams! Big mistake.