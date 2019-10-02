Angelina Jolie on Maddox going to college: ‘My world expands as their world expands’

I’m really looking forward to full-on promotional push for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. I’ve been waiting for months, mostly just to see Angelina Jolie and get some good interviews from her. But I’m also excited to see Angelina interact with Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays another queen, one who gets under Maleficent’s skin. I bet Michelle and Angelina got along really well. Judging from this super-cute photo from their promo, I’d say they did! Imagine putting bunny-ears on Angelina!! Elle was cracking up.

In one of the primary cast’s first interviews together, Elle Fanning, Michelle and Angelina sat down with Entertainment Tonight. Michelle and Angelina ended up talking about sending their kids off to college:

Angelina on taking Maddox to college: “I just sent one off… I’m so proud of him. I’m so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage.” However, the Oscar-winner admitted that, as a mother of six children of different ages, sending off her oldest to college is a “different” experience for her than it may be for other parents. “[And] it’s going to be different for different kids. Maddox was so ready.”

Michelle on sending daughter Claudia, 26, and son John 25 off at that age: “It’s a push and pull, because I do think a part of you feels like you’re losing literally a part of your body, but you know, at the same time, what you really want for your children is for them to be incredibly independent. So you’ve succeeded in doing what you set out to do, so you’re incredibly proud, but it’s hard to make that separation. For me, it was challenging.”

Michelle took a break from acting when her kids were younger. She never made some big announcement, she just quietly prioritized her home life and her career took a backseat. She said a few years ago that when her kids left for college, she was going through some hardcore empty-nesting and that’s why she’s been working more in the past five years or so. She’s in Marvel movies and now she’s in Disney princess movies! I wonder if Angelina will be sort of like that too – obviously, Angelina has worked this whole time she’s been a mom, but as her kids start moving off, I wonder if she’ll have some kind of career renaissance in her late 40s and 50s.

Oh, here’s the full video from ET. This is so charming. Angelina is so protective of Elle!

8 Responses to “Angelina Jolie on Maddox going to college: ‘My world expands as their world expands’”

  1. DaisySharp says:
    October 2, 2019 at 7:41 am

    I love Michelle’s skirt so much!

    Reply
  2. Seraphina says:
    October 2, 2019 at 7:49 am

    I love that statement. As an adult you think you know your little microcosm, but then your kids expand your lens in which you view everything. Trying to connect and empathize certainly do expand what you so egotistically thought you knew.

    Reply
  3. Kimmy says:
    October 2, 2019 at 7:51 am

    For real, Elle Fanning is cute as a button. She even looks like a Disney princess. Her relationship with Angie is so sweet. it’s a side we don’t get to see…I’m sure her kids see it, but you can tell she’s a lot more fun than she lets on!

    Reply
  4. CharliePenn says:
    October 2, 2019 at 8:20 am

    She continues to amaze me. As someone who was raised by a borderline mother who was absolutely BETRAYED that her daughters went off to live their lives, this kind of parenting is a miracle to me. I aspire to it!! A parent shouldn’t try to cling to their young adult child because of the parent’s own emotional needs. She shows great strength of spirit and lack of ego and just real support for her kids’ individuality and autonomy. Love her!! Can she come be my Mom, too? 😂

    Reply
    • Sierra says:
      October 2, 2019 at 8:35 am

      So sorry to hear about your experience with your mother.

      I am one of those lucky ones and I thank god every day for my parents & siblings.

      Reply
  5. horseandhound says:
    October 2, 2019 at 8:30 am

    that is the most beautiful thing to say. I teared up. wow angelina.

    Reply
  6. Sierra says:
    October 2, 2019 at 8:34 am

    All 3 were so cute together and you can really see the fun friendship between Angelina & Michelle.

    I think Elle & Michelle really where there for Angelina last year when Brad’s team leaked those court papers to make it look like Angelina alienated the children from their father.

    The leaking and smearing happened while she was shooting Maleficent 2 in UK with these ladies.

    I saw Michelle & Elle nodding in understanding when Angelina said she suffered past few years.

    The tweets are all promising especially since the Forbes guy actually praises the movie. That guy dislikes Angie so the movie must have really impressed him.

    Reply
  7. Valiantly Varnished says:
    October 2, 2019 at 8:37 am

    That was a great interview! I especially loved the rapport between Angelina and Michelle.

    Reply

