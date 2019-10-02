Angelina Jolie on Maddox going to college: ‘My world expands as their world expands’

I’m really looking forward to full-on promotional push for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. I’ve been waiting for months, mostly just to see Angelina Jolie and get some good interviews from her. But I’m also excited to see Angelina interact with Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays another queen, one who gets under Maleficent’s skin. I bet Michelle and Angelina got along really well. Judging from this super-cute photo from their promo, I’d say they did! Imagine putting bunny-ears on Angelina!! Elle was cracking up.

In one of the primary cast’s first interviews together, Elle Fanning, Michelle and Angelina sat down with Entertainment Tonight. Michelle and Angelina ended up talking about sending their kids off to college:

Angelina on taking Maddox to college: “I just sent one off… I’m so proud of him. I’m so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage.” However, the Oscar-winner admitted that, as a mother of six children of different ages, sending off her oldest to college is a “different” experience for her than it may be for other parents. “[And] it’s going to be different for different kids. Maddox was so ready.” Michelle on sending daughter Claudia, 26, and son John 25 off at that age: “It’s a push and pull, because I do think a part of you feels like you’re losing literally a part of your body, but you know, at the same time, what you really want for your children is for them to be incredibly independent. So you’ve succeeded in doing what you set out to do, so you’re incredibly proud, but it’s hard to make that separation. For me, it was challenging.”

[From Entertainment Tonight]

Michelle took a break from acting when her kids were younger. She never made some big announcement, she just quietly prioritized her home life and her career took a backseat. She said a few years ago that when her kids left for college, she was going through some hardcore empty-nesting and that’s why she’s been working more in the past five years or so. She’s in Marvel movies and now she’s in Disney princess movies! I wonder if Angelina will be sort of like that too – obviously, Angelina has worked this whole time she’s been a mom, but as her kids start moving off, I wonder if she’ll have some kind of career renaissance in her late 40s and 50s.

Oh, here’s the full video from ET. This is so charming. Angelina is so protective of Elle!

Embed from Getty Images