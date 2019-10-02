Tiffany Haddish likes baking biscuits naked for her dates

Ellen DeGeneres has a bit on her show called Burning Questions. She asks her guests a series of questions, which they answer and then ring a buzzer. This happens after the guest’s regular interview, in which Ellen asked them a bunch of questions. But during Burning Questions, there’s a buzzer, so it’s totally different. I usually like Burning Questions better than the promotional interview because the questions are more interesting. Tiffany Haddish recently appeared on Ellen to promote her hosting the show, Kids Say the Darndest Things, which is back on the air after a nine-year hiatus. They needed a new host because their last one is still serving time for drugging and raping women. One of Ellen’s favorite questions to ask during the hot seat is, “what’s something you do naked (besides the obvious)?” Tiffany responded that she bakes biscuits in the nude. But don’t worry, it’s not weird – the biscuits are for her dates. Okay, maybe it’s a little weird.

I’m probably the last person who should be writing this because I can’t bake… and I hate being naked. If you’re an Arrested Development fan, I’m a Never Nude. I’m not a prude nor am I ashamed of my body, but other than sex or bathing, I dislike the feeling of being naked. I have no idea where this came from. But clearly Tiffany does not suffer from this affliction. If you watch the clip below, you’ll see that the point Ellen is disputing is that Tiffany is only naked for part of her biscuit baking. Tiffany said she mixes the biscuits and puts them in the oven while naked but then gets back into bed as they bake. By the time the biscuits are done, she’s dressed. As I said, I’m not a great baker but even I know biscuits only bake for about 10-12 minutes. So clearly the biscuits are her date’s reward because between getting back in bed, getting out, showering (?) and dressing, there’s not much time for anything else.

One question Tiffany did not answer: Nude or not, are her biscuits any good?