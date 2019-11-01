Pippa Middleton goes to a ‘local baby gym’ with her 11-month-old son Arthur

After selling details of her wedding and basically getting a fully sponsored honeymoon/tour, are you surprised that Pippa Middleton hasn’t “sold” photos of her son Arthur Matthews? I am. I thought there would be a big, splashy baby photoshoot in People or Hello or hell, maybe even Tatler. I thought Pippa would shift her brand from “fitness, party-planning and Pippa Tips” to “the motherhood industrial complex.” But she really hasn’t. She’s written about her pregnancy and postpartum fitness a bit, and she’s gotten pap’d with the baby a few times, and maybe those are “set up” shoots, but still… have we ever seen this child’s face? So… props to Pippa for actually keeping her son private. She’ll still talk about him generally though, like when she’s talking endlessly about fitness:

Pippa Middleton has the perfect gym buddy: her 11-month-old son, Arthur! Kate Middleton‘s younger sister documented how she stayed active during her pregnancy last year, and now she’s continuing her Waitrose Weekend fitness column by sharing how little Arthur is following in her footsteps by attending a baby gym. “Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him,” she wrote. “I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It’s a big space full of fun, soft objects, play mats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers.” Pippa, 36, explained that in addition to free play, there are classes with “structured activities that help promote movement, balance and strength.” “Arthur burns lots of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills,” the mother of one said. “I have also noticed him building his confidence with each visit.” Pippa previously revealed that at 6 months old, Arthur was already loving the water (after sharing how swimming helped her stay fit during pregnancy). “Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water,” she wrote. “He’s now six months old, and swimming is one of our favorite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion.”

[From People]

I totally forgot about the baby swimming class and that “the movement has improved his digestion.” Congrats, Arthur. Now everyone knows that swimming = pooping. As for baby gyms… before I actually read her words, I thought she was talking about a gym which is friendly to moms, like they have in-house day-care, which my gym has. That’s the only baby gym I will accept! I guess Arthur’s baby gym is just foam everything. No treadmills, no weights. I realize it’s good to start kids early with fitness, and it’s also good to introduce kids to new environments and all that. But it does seem like Pippa is going pretty hard that her 11-month-old baby needs to be FIT more than anything else.