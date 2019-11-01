Your next busboy at P.F. Changs just might be Bill Murray

Bill Murray is the weirdest guy, sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse. Bill famously doesn’t have an agent and does his own press. He dips in and out of his own career, making films, seemingly when it amuses him, yet still turns in some real quality stuff. He’s completely unpredictable, which is why I’m inclined to believe this latest story. Amy Schumer had Bill on her podcast, 3 Girls and a Keith. It was just Amy and Bill recording and the result was some quirky stories, including this one in which Bill talked about submitting an application to the Atlanta Airport’s P.F. Chang’s.

What was you most satisfying work experience? Like, with the finished product?

The most satisfying… golly, in the movie business, I really liked this one I did with Jarmusch called Broken Flowers. I thought I could never do any better than that. I really thought, that’s the end, I can’t, I’m done. I was kind of looking for another career. And nothing came up, there were no other applications submitted. Although I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang’s at the Atlanta Airport, ‘cus I think that’s one of the great places. To do what?

Just to work there. They look like they are having the best time, working at P. F. Chang’s.

Broken Flowers came out in 2005, so Bill was over three decades into his career by that time. The thing is, I fully believe Bill submitted that application. I’m having trouble with the timing, though. Did he really apply in 2005? I feel like this would have made news before now. Were this anyone other than Bill Murray, I would dig in deeper on the timeline but I’m just going to take this story at face value: after Bill made the movie of his career, he submitted an application to a restaurant franchise in one of the country’s largest airports because he thought they looked like they were having a great time working there. It just fits so well into his folklore. To my earlier point, though, I feel like P. F. Chang’s would have capitalized on Bill Murray applying at their Atlanta location. But it’s never too late – the chain offered him a job:

Although this story is getting the most press, there were a couple of other stories I thought were cute. Amy talked about her great grandmother being a bootlegger in New York and opened Schumer Liquors, that is still there today. It turns out, Bill had an account there during his Saturday Night Live days, and Schumer’s delivered four bottles of champagne to his office at SNL every week, none of which Amy knew.

Then Bill told a story about a really talented “singer girl” who was waiting tables at Catch a Rising Star. When trying to remember her name, he said she sang ‘Shoot It at Me.’ The point of his story was that they would announce her during her shift, and she would get up and kill it on Stairway to Heaven and then she’d get off stage and return to her shift. The best part is when Bill finally remembers who the ‘singer girl’ is: Pat freaking Benatar and the song he was trying to remember was Hit Me with Your Best Shot.