Halloween pet stuff, a heart rate monitor and an affordable squat machine



This week we’re getting help from Hecate with some of her recommendations. We’ll also be interspersing books in with the products so we can talk about our favorites!

From CB: A convenient trash can for your car that’s waterproof



I have a car trash can I ordered from Etsy that attaches to the back of the seats. It requires bags for it and it keeps falling down. This car trash can is a best selller in car accessories. It fits right behind your center console so it’s easy to throw away bottles and empty snack bags while driving. It’s also waterproof so you don’t have to worry about it getting wet from drinks, and you can easily wipe it out. It has side pockets and also a little cover with an opening so your backseat passengers aren’t looking at the trash. This has 4.1 stars, 927 ratings and a B from Fakespot. People call it the “best car trash receptacle I’ve ever found” say they love “that it’s waterproof, so I don’t have to buy bags for it,” that it’s great for storing small items like sunglasses and portable tissues, and that “wrappers and little bottles go in it nicely and it doesn’t smell.”

From CB: Mouthwash for sensitive teeth which may cure persistent bad breath



I’ve been researching different mouthwashes for some reason. There’s a brand called Therabreath which people say really solves chronic halitosis, but it’s somewhat controversial in that reviewers say it can change the taste of food. People have similar complaints against this brand, Closys, but I’m featuring it as it’s supposed to be gentler. This has 4.3 stars, over 1,200 ratings and a C from Fakespot, which is average for the mouthwashes in this category. It’s unflavored and comes with a mint flavor you can add as needed. Reviewers say it “whitens with no sensitivity,” love that it “uses chlorine dioxide to kill the nasty bacteria that leads to bad breath” and say it “cured my gingivitis and morning bad breath.”

From CB: An under-$30 waterproof bluetooth heart rate monitor with chest strap



I don’t wear a fitness tracking watch as I find they overestimate calories burned. Plus I enter everything into My Fitness Pal manually and that’s good enough for me. I would like to know my heart rate during workouts though. I was looking through the bestselling fitness accessories when I found this under $30 bluetooth and ANT+ heart rate monitor and fitness tracker with a chest strap. The brand has its own app for reading your heart rate, but reviewers say the app doesn’t always work right. There’s an easy workaround where you can use it with other apps like Strava, TRX or Wahoo. It’s also said to work well with Peloton and NordicTrack bikes if you’re fancy like that. This has 4 stars, 190 ratings and a B from Fakespot. Owners love how easy it is to set up, say it works quite well for the price and is better at measuring their heart rate than watches.

From CB: An affordable squat machine to build a better butt



Instagram ads are great at giving me ideas for similar products I can find for less than half the price on Amazon. This is the case for an assisted squat machine which I saw there at $225. You can get basically the same thing on Amazon for less than $100. I do some leg and butt work in my workout classes but I could definitely use help in that area. This upright ride and row exerciser by Sunny tones your legs, abs and back all while giving you a cardiovascular workout. It would be a great addition to your home gym or to just stick in your living room to work out while watching TV. The angle and resistance can be adjusted to work different muscle groups. One woman says she lost two inches on her hips after only 10 days of using this machine for 15 minutes a day. Other reviewers love how easy it is to put together and call it “a hard workout that is so worth it” that “helps with proper form.” This has a low rating from Fakespot, but that’s typical for workout equipment on Amazon.

From Hecate: October is upon us so let’s get our Halloween on, y’all!

A dog toy plush pumpkin stuffed with more Halloween plushies



My dogs are chewers who were slowly dismantling my house. I read that one way to help the chewing issue is to cycle out their toys, only having a few available at a time. Puzzle or snuffle toys also help with chewing. This pumpkin satisfies both! The dog has to root in the pumpkin to get the other toys. The bat and the ghost have squeakers and the candy corn has crinkly paper inside. The toys are about the size of a human hand and easily carried by mouth (presumably your dog’s) so if your pup likes a security plush, they can take this with them from room to room. My dogs spent the morning stealing the toys from each other (the candy corn seems to be their favorite). Plus, there’s the bonus that the dog usually gets the pumpkin stuck on their head so you get a pretty good laugh out of it too. This got a D from fakespot but I’m not a robot and I love it.

From Hecate: Halloween dog collars to deck your doggos in spooky style



I buy my dogs collars all the time. They’ll need their own closet soon. So naturally, they needed Halloween collars for October. I got my boy, President Truman, this sharp collar with a bow tie add-on in matching fabric. The orange is even more vibrant than shown, it’s really nice looking. He’s only been wearing it for a few days so I’ll have to let you know how durable it is later, but so far, I love it. I like the big silver clasp, too. I got my girl, Dorothy Gale, this muted grey collar with flying witches. (Get it? Dorothy Gale is wearing flying witches – Ha!) It looks just like the photo and seems sturdy. I like the design and muted colors but I have light colored dogs so all colors stand out on them, regardless.

From Hecate: A fun sweatshirt that’s cheap enough to wear only month a year



And now a little something for us. I got this Frequent Flyer sweatshirt last year and I’ve been champing at the bit to break it out again. It’s really cute and people often comment on it when I wear it. It’s a sweatshirt but not heavy. October is still fairly warm in California and I was able to wear this comfortably. Plus I washed it several times and the lettering did not flake, nor did it fade. We’ll see how it survives its second season. What’s nice is it looks cute with jeans but also sexy with pleather leggings and booties, if you have a ghostly party on the books. There are several designs to choose from. I’m considering getting one of the pumpkins, too.

From Hecate: Our Halloween reading selection: A Night in Lonesome October by Roger Zelazny



Many of you may have read this but if you have, you know it’s worth a re-read. The book consists of 32 chapters, each one representing a night in October. It was written in 1993 and enjoys a cult following of folks who read one chapter a night leading up to Halloween. It’s not only fun to be a part of a global book club for a month, it’s just a delight to read. It’s dark and macabre but still quite humorous. And even a busy schedule can commit to a chapter a day.

Happy Haunting, Witches!

