Princess Beatrice is ‘already showing that she’s a fantastic step-mummy’

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stepped out this week for a Dior party in London. This was their first public outing since announcing their engagement, and it was kind of a bad one? Ideally, they should have done their first engaged-couple appearance at an event where it did NOT look like they were stumbling out of a fancy party (which wasn’t even for charity). But I’m not expecting anyone to make a fuss about it – clearly, the Yorks have stage-managed this engagement to fulfill a lot of priorities, and Beatrice and Edoardo are doing their thing.

The fact that Edoardo’s recent romantic history is a bit messy only adds to my confusion about this whole fast-tracked engagement though. We’ve already heard the somewhat confusing timeline around Edo’s split with his baby-mama Dara Huang, and what really happened between Edo and Dara and their son Christopher. I still have no idea, and I keenly await a deeper-dive from the tabloids on that, the same kind of deep dive they would have done if it involved the Duchess of Sussex. For now, we’re only getting the sugary updates from People Magazine, stuff about how Beatrice is a “fantastic step-mummy.” Oh lord.

Princess Beatrice is set to become the first royal of her generation to be a stepmother. Her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has a son, Christopher, who was born in 2016, with his former girlfriend Dara Huang, an architect and designer. “He is very much part of their life,” Beatrice’s friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Beatrice has embraced the child as part of her life from the outset.” The princess, who is ninth in line to the throne, hopes to have her own children too, her friend adds. Mozzi shares joint custody with his ex, who splits her time between London and Hong Kong. “I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families,” Huang said in a statement soon after the couple’s engagement was announced. Adds a source: “Edo is easily one of the best dads, he is so involved, and Beatrice is already showing that she’s a fantastic step-mummy. They’ve been on family vacations together [with his son]. They are really happy.”

[From People]

I am… getting LeAnn Rimes vibes. But I’ll hold my tongue for a while until we see and hear more. I’m always uncomfortable when a woman who is a public figure – whether it’s LeAnn or Gisele Bundchen – starts to “claim” another woman’s child or children. Will Beatrice be a good step-mother? I hope so. I hope she loves Christopher and she treats him like her own. But I hope she also respects some boundaries with Dara privately and publicly. If I was Dara and my ex-fiance’s new fiancee was bragging about being a “fantastic step-mummy,” I would feel some things.