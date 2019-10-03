Princess Beatrice is ‘already showing that she’s a fantastic step-mummy’

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi leave Dior Party in Notting Hill

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stepped out this week for a Dior party in London. This was their first public outing since announcing their engagement, and it was kind of a bad one? Ideally, they should have done their first engaged-couple appearance at an event where it did NOT look like they were stumbling out of a fancy party (which wasn’t even for charity). But I’m not expecting anyone to make a fuss about it – clearly, the Yorks have stage-managed this engagement to fulfill a lot of priorities, and Beatrice and Edoardo are doing their thing.

The fact that Edoardo’s recent romantic history is a bit messy only adds to my confusion about this whole fast-tracked engagement though. We’ve already heard the somewhat confusing timeline around Edo’s split with his baby-mama Dara Huang, and what really happened between Edo and Dara and their son Christopher. I still have no idea, and I keenly await a deeper-dive from the tabloids on that, the same kind of deep dive they would have done if it involved the Duchess of Sussex. For now, we’re only getting the sugary updates from People Magazine, stuff about how Beatrice is a “fantastic step-mummy.” Oh lord.

Princess Beatrice is set to become the first royal of her generation to be a stepmother. Her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has a son, Christopher, who was born in 2016, with his former girlfriend Dara Huang, an architect and designer.

“He is very much part of their life,” Beatrice’s friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Beatrice has embraced the child as part of her life from the outset.”

The princess, who is ninth in line to the throne, hopes to have her own children too, her friend adds. Mozzi shares joint custody with his ex, who splits her time between London and Hong Kong. “I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families,” Huang said in a statement soon after the couple’s engagement was announced.

Adds a source: “Edo is easily one of the best dads, he is so involved, and Beatrice is already showing that she’s a fantastic step-mummy. They’ve been on family vacations together [with his son]. They are really happy.”

[From People]

I am… getting LeAnn Rimes vibes. But I’ll hold my tongue for a while until we see and hear more. I’m always uncomfortable when a woman who is a public figure – whether it’s LeAnn or Gisele Bundchen – starts to “claim” another woman’s child or children. Will Beatrice be a good step-mother? I hope so. I hope she loves Christopher and she treats him like her own. But I hope she also respects some boundaries with Dara privately and publicly. If I was Dara and my ex-fiance’s new fiancee was bragging about being a “fantastic step-mummy,” I would feel some things.

Los Angeles Premiere of LUCY IN THE SKY

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.

24 Responses to “Princess Beatrice is ‘already showing that she’s a fantastic step-mummy’”

  1. Clay says:
    October 3, 2019 at 9:42 am

    holy shit that thumbnail christ put a waring on graphic images please

    Reply
  2. Fluffy Donuts says:
    October 3, 2019 at 9:54 am

    Shouldn’t they be interviewing his baby mama and crucifying his character because he has a past? Or is that only for women? Specifically, women of color…

    Reply
  3. Tw says:
    October 3, 2019 at 9:56 am

    First – that green dress is like a fug Fergie 80’s prom dress. Second – do not talk about the jilted ex’s kid and how you’re going to be a step mummy. Too soon, have some gd respect!

    Reply
  4. Bruce says:
    October 3, 2019 at 9:59 am

    Her eyes, I’m scared now.

    Reply
  5. Grey says:
    October 3, 2019 at 10:01 am

    They don’t look like the were at the same event in that photo with her in the green dress. Her fashion sense is a bit fug to me.

    Reply
  6. HK9 says:
    October 3, 2019 at 10:02 am

    OK, this guy is shady AF and Bea needs to keep her gob shut about her step-mothering abilities. Smile for the paps and talk about your wedding all you like but leave the children out of it.

    Reply
  7. My3cents says:
    October 3, 2019 at 10:04 am

    Yeah , if I was the baby momma you’d better be sure I’d want my children as far away from that toxic family.

    Reply
  8. minx says:
    October 3, 2019 at 10:06 am

    Oh dear, that header picture….

    Reply
  9. Erinn says:
    October 3, 2019 at 10:06 am

    Meh, we’ll see. I think it’s a lot of the media just taking a run with a story line and seeing what sticks. Nothing was horribly offensive about that “interview” with a supposed friend.

    As long as she respects the boundaries Christopher’s mother has, I think she’ll be fine.

    Reply
  10. LadyLaw says:
    October 3, 2019 at 10:25 am

    Man. If I were Dara I would be terrified that my ex would have my son around an international pedophile.

    Reply
  11. Beech says:
    October 3, 2019 at 10:27 am

    So a “bonus” child?

    Reply
  12. Harla says:
    October 3, 2019 at 10:30 am

    I never had a problem with any of my kids step-moms. I always figured that having more people that loved my children and wanted the best for them could only be a good thing. But I do realize that my kids and I were lucky, their step-moms are wonderful women who unfortunately had the same bad man-picker that I did but I never held that against them :)

    Reply
  13. Rebecca says:
    October 3, 2019 at 10:34 am

    It’s interesting how the press is choosing to prop up this relationship. It’s qwhite the contrast.

    Reply
  14. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    October 3, 2019 at 10:36 am

    That green dress is fugly. And she shouldn’t be talking about his kid yet. Or ever, really. Respect the child’s right to privacy, for Pete’s sake.

    Reply
  16. Murphy says:
    October 3, 2019 at 10:43 am

    Put a sock in it Fergie.

    Reply
  17. AllKindsOfSugar says:
    October 3, 2019 at 10:54 am

    I must have missed some of the coverage, how do we know she’s the jilted ex? I thought they were engaged for awhile and never pulled the trigger. She seems to be pretty successful in her own right so I’m not sure painting her as the discarded victim is fair (to her).

    Reply

