Prince Andrew’s Australian visit is so sad, only one person came to see him

Here’s a fun exercise: imagine the conversations around the Queen and her senior staff as the Sussexes’ tour in southern Africa eclipsed Prince Andrew’s trip to Australia. Prince Andrew arrived in Australia on Monday, allegedly to promote his Pitch@Palace work and to, you know, promote the interests of queen and her commonwealth. I have to imagine that the Queen’s senior staffers were looking at Harry and Meghan’s reception, the huge press pack following their every move, their star power and work ethic, and their ability to draw significant crowds wherever they go. And then imagine those staffers being told that it was Harry and Meghan who needed to be thrown under the bus in favor of protecting the Queen’s favorite son, the son who only got ONE person to turn out for an event at a university.
Prince Andrew’s trip to Australia has occurred with little fanfare and almost no media coverage, due to intense media scrutiny over the Duke of York’s friendship with dead paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. When the Duke of York yesterday attended Murdoch University in Perth he was greeted by a single fan — a schoolteacher and devoted royal hunter, Renae Grljusich-Poolman, according to The Australian.
Media was kept roped off from the courtyard when the Duke arrived, and others in the courtyard reportedly failed to notice the British Prince’s arrival. The solo royal fan, Ms Grljusich-Poolman, said the sorry turn out to see the Duke of York was “disappointing”. But she added the speculation surrounding the Prince, and his links to billionaire sex offender Epstein, had probably “marred his credibility”.
The Duke is in Australia to act as patron for the Pitch@Palace event, which encourages young entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to potential investors. The sorry scene was in sharp contrast to the other Royal tour, which has seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touring South Africa, meeting with throngs of adoring fans over the last ten days.
One fan. One lonely little royal fan, and even that fan admitted that the Duke’s credibility was in the toilet. I mean… yes, he’s not a credible person, but what bothers me more than that is the idea that he raped girls trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein. And then he lied about it for years. But remember, he’s the one worthy of “protection” from the Queen. She did TWO church-ride photo-ops with him in Scotland. Remember that Andrew’s human trafficking crimes were equated to “Meghan and Harry flew on Elton John’s private jet.” Yeah. If the Queen really thinks Andrew does more for the commonwealth, maybe Charles should take over.
Hahahahahahahahahahaha. yay for Australia!!!!!
everything about him and the queen just disgusts me now – obviously his actions, sex trafficking, etc. – but the queen’s actions are so bad here. She protects him and the Sussexes are thrown to the wolves.
I cannot believe they are sending him anywhere. Like wow. Tone deaf doesn’t even begin to cover it. Keep calm and carry on doesn’t work boo boos.
Well Australia was originally the place criminals were sent from the British Empire. It was their prison. I thought it was kind of appropriate .
I’m Canadian and my ancestors arrived from the penal colony known as Australia in the late 1700′s. My relatives were from Scotland and England, and they were given a gift of a piece of furniture when they arrived in Canada, and said piece has gone to the eldest daughter ever since. It is now in my possession and because I was on the one-per-lifetime plan when it came to children and he was male, I’m probably going to give it to my eldest niece.
Dude really needs to go off the radar for a good long time. I am surprised his advisors or the Queen’s haven’t forced that.
I would not be surprised if Andrew has told the Queen he was innocent and she believes him. He jas always been her favorite.
He’s looking a lot less smug and carefree here than how he appeared in his church runs with mummy.
They need to cancel any scheduled engagements and never schedule him for any in perpetuity as like the most basic action they could take.
He shouldn’t have shown up at all, if he had any integrity which he doesn’t.
The people have spoken. Go home and cry to mummy.
I think his work is done now. He needs to slink off out of the way, and never darken anyone’s door again (unless its the door to a prison).
Even one is too many.
Why is he still being sent around to represent the Queen? what is this nonsense? disgusting. The *least* Queenie could do is force him to lay low..wtf.
He shouldn’t be out doing anything on behalf of the commonwealth. HM lost all respect when she chose to support him, and I am agape at anyone thinking that sending Pedo Andy anywhere is a good idea. I mean, even his lone supporter knows he’s toast. Stick a fork in him, he’s done.
Most men, in my experience, protect each other and lie to the women they consider “not trash”, like mothers and daughters and sisters and current girlfriends and wives.
I’ve had male friends explain bad boyfriend behavior to me before I was married. Some of the things they said made me feel stupid and gullible. Basically, many men have tiers that we all fall into, and they are trained by each other about how to lie about sex. And men are socialized to blame us for their problems, and we are socialized to protect them. Watching this dynamic with the Queen and Andrew is making me think of all of those conversations.