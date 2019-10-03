Prince Andrew’s Australian visit is so sad, only one person came to see him

Embed from Getty Images

Here’s a fun exercise: imagine the conversations around the Queen and her senior staff as the Sussexes’ tour in southern Africa eclipsed Prince Andrew’s trip to Australia. Prince Andrew arrived in Australia on Monday, allegedly to promote his Pitch@Palace work and to, you know, promote the interests of queen and her commonwealth. I have to imagine that the Queen’s senior staffers were looking at Harry and Meghan’s reception, the huge press pack following their every move, their star power and work ethic, and their ability to draw significant crowds wherever they go. And then imagine those staffers being told that it was Harry and Meghan who needed to be thrown under the bus in favor of protecting the Queen’s favorite son, the son who only got ONE person to turn out for an event at a university.

Prince Andrew’s trip to Australia has occurred with little fanfare and almost no media coverage, due to intense media scrutiny over the Duke of York’s friendship with dead paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. When the Duke of York yesterday attended Murdoch University in Perth he was greeted by a single fan — a schoolteacher and devoted royal hunter, Renae Grljusich-Poolman, according to The Australian. Media was kept roped off from the courtyard when the Duke arrived, and others in the courtyard reportedly failed to notice the British Prince’s arrival. The solo royal fan, Ms Grljusich-Poolman, said the sorry turn out to see the Duke of York was “disappointing”. But she added the speculation surrounding the Prince, and his links to billionaire sex offender Epstein, had probably “marred his credibility”. The Duke is in Australia to act as patron for the Pitch@Palace event, which encourages young entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to potential investors. The sorry scene was in sharp contrast to the other Royal tour, which has seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touring South Africa, meeting with throngs of adoring fans over the last ten days.

One fan. One lonely little royal fan, and even that fan admitted that the Duke’s credibility was in the toilet. I mean… yes, he’s not a credible person, but what bothers me more than that is the idea that he raped girls trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein. And then he lied about it for years. But remember, he’s the one worthy of “protection” from the Queen. She did TWO church-ride photo-ops with him in Scotland. Remember that Andrew’s human trafficking crimes were equated to “Meghan and Harry flew on Elton John’s private jet.” Yeah. If the Queen really thinks Andrew does more for the commonwealth, maybe Charles should take over.

