Sia opens up about suffering chronic pain from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

I happened to be thinking about Sia yesterday because I was watching Peter Rabbit with family, and I commented that I loved the fact that Sia provided the voice for Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle. I’ve been a fan of Sia’s music for a while now, and appreciate that she seems to live her life on her own terms. On Friday, she opened up and shared with her fans a bit more about what her life is like. She revealed on Twitter that she has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome:

Sia is opening up about her health, revealing that she suffers not only from chronic pain, but a neurological disease as well. The pop star shared the news with her followers on Twitter on Friday, saying that she wants others who suffer similarly to know that they do not suffer alone. “Hey, I’m suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, ehlers danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going,” the Grammy nominee, 43, wrote in her Twitter post. Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, commonly known as EDS, is a group of genetic disorders “generally characterized by joint hypermobility (joints that stretch further than normal), skin hyperextensibility (skin that can be stretched further than normal), and tissue fragility,” according to the Ehlers Danlos Society’s website. Sia added in her tweet: “Life is f—— hard. Pain is demoralizing, and you’re not alone.”

The article notes that Sia often tweets support to her fans, and so I hope that people who needed to see this tweet saw it. It made me feel a bit lighter just reading it. Celebitchy reminded me that Jameela Jamil also has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, which she first addressed on Instagram with a video on February 16 of this year. I’m not very familiar with EDS, but am going to read up on it. I hope that Sia (and Jameela, too, of course) found it freeing and helpful to share their stories with fans.

People also points out that this isn’t the first time that Sia opened up to her fans about her health: She marked 8 years of sobriety on Twitter last year. Good for her. I hope that she has a great support system of medical professionals and loved ones. Pain management can be a moving target: I’ve dealt with that on-and-off in recent years. Just when I think I’ve found The Solution, the pain returns in a slightly different form, and I feel like I need to start from Square 1 all over again. I wish Sia all the best in her wellness journey. I hope that she’s able to figure out a pain management plan that works for her for a long time to come.

