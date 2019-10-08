Is Prince Harry’s lawsuit a separate thing, or is he joining an existing lawsuit?

The website Byling Investigates was the outlet which broke the story about Prince Harry suing the Daily Mirror, The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World. Even though Harry’s lawsuit seems like its own thing, Byline Investigates also seems to say that Harry’s lawsuit is part of a larger lawsuit with other victims of press interference and hacking. Harry’s lawsuit also involves so much stuff with his mother. You can read one of Byline Investigates’ exclusives here. As for how long all of this is going to take and what everything will look like, the Guardian had some additional info:
Prince Harry’s legal action against newspaper publishers over phone-hacking is likely to take a year to come to court, it has emerged, as pressure builds over the tabloids’ treatment of the royal family. His decision to join group litigation launched by others who have said they were victims of phone-hacking came shortly after his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, sued the publisher of the Mail on Sunday for disclosing a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father.
In Harry’s lawsuit the publishers of the Mirror, Sun and now defunct News of the World are to face allegations in court that evidence of misconduct has been concealed and destroyed, according to members of Hacked Off, the campaign group that works closely with victims of what it terms “press abuse”. Such claims are being repeatedly raised in the phone-hacking cases currently before the courts. Senior executives of what was then News International were cleared in 2014 of perverting the course of justice.
News UK, publisher of the Sun, has confirmed that a claim has been issued against it by the prince. Reach Plc, which now owns the Daily Mirror, is also aware that proceedings have been issued. Hugh Tomlinson QC, chairman of Hacked Off, told the Guardian that the case illustrated the need to re-open the uncompleted Leveson inquiry.
“Prince Harry’s case reminds us of the scale of wrongdoing by certain newspapers which went on over many years,” Tomlinson said. “Hacked Off has long campaigned for part two of the Leveson inquiry to find out what actually happened. This reminds us of the need for that. It’s interesting that the action brought by the Duchess of Sussex reminds us that the press misconduct, which newspapers have said is a thing of the past, is still continuing. It emphasises the urgent need for an inquiry.”
Because there are so many claims against Newsgroup Newspapers and Mirror Group Newspapers the cases have been joined together and are being heard in regular batches. Most are settled out of court through payments; the prince’s claims are not expected to come to trial, if they reach court, until next October at the earliest.
Try as I might, I don’t think I’ll ever truly understand the extent to which the British press operates in the UK, nor will I truly understand how these lawsuits against the press work. I seem to remember that the Leveson Inquiry turned over a lot of rocks and found a lot of sh-t, and that everyone just worked overtime to make sure a lot of that sh-t was hushed up. It’s not that the press is all-powerful in Britain, it’s that everything is so interconnected and run by graft and favors and the “old boys’ club.” Ruper Murdoch’s press can make or break politicians, royals, celebrities, or at least that’s how it used to be. Anyway… is Harry’s lawsuit some separate thing? I’m trying to figure that out. The Guardian makes it sounds like he’s joining in an ongoing lawsuit and that he’s fine with it taking as long as it will take.
I think he’s joining an existing lawsuit; it sounds almost like a class action but not quite?
I do wonder why he is doing this now. I wonder if he has known for a while that he had a basis to sue (ie knew the media companies had hacked his phones) and just didn’t feel it was worth it to pursue in court, but now he’s like, “fine, you’re going to abuse my wife while she’s on maternity leave? Then we’ll see you in court.”
I honestly think it was her maternity leave that set him off. I’m sure the whole of the past year was upsetting to him, but seeing how the papers continued to attack her when she was at home with a newborn had to be really rough.
The FT had an article that timing for filing their claims could be due to a change in the courts which meant if they didn’t move fast, their claims could be heard by court division that is more sympathetic to publishers.
I’m intrigued by line in his statement that until now they haven’t been able to act& press knew it. The press has generally been foul except on the wedding weekend but after the pregnancy announcement it went into overdrive. Trolls also talked about wanting to trip her up on an engagement on SM.
Must have been painful to observe and so now Archie is here safely, time for a definitive pushback as the volume of stories means just getting a retraction isn’t enough to kill the narrative.
@Rogue – I saw that article too from FT on twitter but didn’t read the whole thing; I thought it was talking about the lawsuit re: the published letter though, and not the hacking? But if you’re right that would make sense then re: timing.
Believe that article said the date for the changeover was October 1, hence why they filed when they did.
@Becks1 I think you’re right.
I just hope Rebekah Brooks goes down after all this. It’s way overdue.
I think she just might go down as she is not as chummy with current UK PM as she was with Blair and Cameron. Blair actually advised her during her original trial.
Only problem I forsee is that Johnson is a former journo, so he may side and have sympathies with the hacks.
I’ve read elsewhere there’s a change coming in which courts hear which type of cases. If they had waited to file or join this lawsuit, it might have headed to a more publisher-friendly court.
That’s it in a nutshell, all that pressure that they were putting on a pregnant woman, some one said, it was like they were trying to get her to have a miscarriage, and I’m including Thomas in this, now he can get use to seeing Archie in pictures.
Thank goodness for Yoga and Mediation.
If nothing else, Meghan’s demeanor and Archie have made me really believe in the benefits of yoga and meditation. She keeps impressing me with her strength.
Meanwhile zip is said about Andy…
The ‘Today Show’ played the mental health clip, and I bet they will play it in Australia.
Who is pushing this Fab Four nonsense? Typical Harry and Meghan style finished piece before it goes public.
I think it’s based on old actions but where new evidence has come to light thus allowing him and the other plaintiffs to bring forward a new action.
It also seems like the combined efforts constitutes a form of lobbying by ‘hacked off’. I suspect their end game is Levensen 2.
I think the way the press acted when Meghan was pregnant was the tipping point.
Here’s a clip of Harry talking about Kate when she was first pregnant with George.
Meghan was never given that or the support from his ain’t shit brother.