Jameela Jamil: It’s sick ‘to look at aging as anything other than a privilege’

Jameela Jamil made headlines this week when she hit back at a troll who told her that she “was too old” to be wearing a particular outfit. In her response, Jameela also revealed that she’s had cancer twice, and pointed out that aging is a privilege that not everyone gets.

It is a sickness of our society to look at aging as anything other than an achievement/privilege. ❤️ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) October 7, 2019

Jameela was also on The Daily Show recently to highlight her activism along with with promoting the final season of The Good Place. She talked to Trevor Noah about how she got her start in acting, some of the issues that matter to her, including toxic diet fads, and what she sees as the problem with “cancel culture.” You can watch that here, and some highlights are below.

On how she become “woke” [Trevor’s words]

I started in activism around 19. It’s an ongoing journey, it’s something you’re constantly learning. No one is perfectly woke. No one knows all the answers. Everything is constantly updating around us and we need to update alongside it. I call myself a feminist in progress. That helps me know that I always have more to do, more to learn and I can always be and do better. “A lot of people see you as the face of the body positivity movement, but you don’t see yourself that way”

That movement is not for me. That movement is designed for women who are discriminated against in front of doctors and in our society because of their size. I am slender so I am not discriminated against because of my size. I believe in body liberation and body neutrality. I believe in not thinking about your body and I have the luxury of being able to do that because I’m not being constantly persecuted for my size. I used to have an eating disorder, I still have body dysmorphia and I just get more things done in my day when I’m not thinking about my figure. On if she’s tired of people correcting her

I only have the freedom that I have now because other people fought for women of color to be given opportunities that I’m now able to benefit from. I’m never tired of being corrected if I’m wrong. I have more to learn and I’m grateful that people don’t patronize me and they think that I can take criticism. All you can find is progress and not perfection. If you haven’t done irrevocable harm I think you should be allowed the opportunity to grow and do better.

[From The Daily Show]

Jameela’s comment that not everyone has the privilege of aging hits home and it would be great if more people thought about getting older in those terms: Not everybody gets that gift. Also: Jameela (and everyone) should feel free to wear whatever she pleases, and people will just have to deal. I’ve never understood people’s need to offer two cents about something that doesn’t affect them in the slightest. I’m glad that I’m not a public figure and don’t have to deal with that type of vitriol.

I’m also sad to hear that Jameela has had cancer, and not only once but twice! I’m so glad that she’s doing well today. Over the summer, she was honored by the Ehlers-Danlos Society with the Patient Advocate of The Year award, for her work on behalf of those who have EDS. I’m interested to see whether she devotes herself to more activism when The Good Place ends, or whether she continues to act. Trevor mentioned that The Good Place was her first acting gig, which I had forgotten. Either way, she’s sure to keep busy and to keep clapping back at her trolls, and thank goodness for that.

