Whitney Port’s migraines feel like ‘someone is smashing my temples with a hammer’

The last time we talked about Whitney Port she was opening up about suffering a miscarriage. Hecate covered that story and mentioned that Whitney revealed something that people rarely talk about when discussing pregnancy loss – relief. Whitney said she felt both a deep loss along with relief because she wasn’t sure that she wanted another child. Whitney and her husband of four years, Tim Rosenman, have son Sonny, two. In a new interview with People, Whitney talked about the debilitating migraines she’s had since she was a child. They stopped when she was pregnant, but they’re back again and she gets terrible ones about twice a month. She also gets milder ones periodically and is most concerned about how it affects her relationship with her son. Whitney is partnering with Excedrin.

Whitney Port.. 34, says that she’s had headaches since she was a “little girl,” that developed over time in to frequent migraines. “When they’re so bad, it just makes it feel like they’re so much more intense and such a big part of your life,” she tells PEOPLE. In Port’s case, she gets sweaty palms and starts to feel dizzy, and then it feels like “someone is constantly smashing my temples with a hammer.” A really bad migraine will pop up every couple of weeks, but she also gets milder ones once a week or more. “I feel like as I’ve gotten older and especially around stressful times they’ll get worse, because it’s like my body’s way of reacting to any kind of stress or anxiety,” she says. “The interesting thing is that when I was pregnant I didn’t get them, so I think it’s a little bit of a hormonal thing. And now they vary in strength, but they come all too often.” Port says it tough to describe her migraines to Sonny. “It’s really, really hard, because he doesn’t understand what’s happening, and I just never want him to feel like he’s done anything for me to need to step away,” she says. “I ask Timmy [her husband] to step in so I can lay down and close my eyes and drink a couple glasses of water,” she says. “I’ll try to explain to Sonny as much as I can, that, ‘Mommy has a little boo-boo on top of her head and she needs to rest for a second.’ You do what you can.” Port says that it bothers her that there’s “a lot of quality time that I’ve missed or not been able to enjoy because I’ve been hit with a migraine,” but she makes sure to take the time to “pull myself together.” “You have to do what you have to do to get through it,” she says. “Even if I have to turn on the TV for Sonny to keep him busy. You’ve got to neutralize your kid so you can get yourself back on your feet.”

[From People]

That sounds terrible! We’ve talked before about migraines, when Kristen Chenoweth was saying that she has been able to control them through a diet recommended by her doctor, and that she’s had to perform on stage with a migraine. This brings me to the main question I have when reading stories like these – how do people who suffer from migraines manage to work? This must be especially hard for people in service jobs, performers, and other professions where you have to be “on” all the time. I’m so lucky to work from home. I’ve had to work from bed at times due to illness and am grateful to have that option.

That’s cute but sad that she tells her kid she has a boo-boo on her head and needs to rest. Also, doesn’t it sound like she’s putting too much pressure on herself as a mom? I mean I used to let my kid watch TV at that age, but she’s making it sound like a last resort.

Her son is adorable!

