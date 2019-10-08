Whitney Port’s migraines feel like ‘someone is smashing my temples with a hammer’

Embed from Getty Images
The last time we talked about Whitney Port she was opening up about suffering a miscarriage. Hecate covered that story and mentioned that Whitney revealed something that people rarely talk about when discussing pregnancy loss – relief. Whitney said she felt both a deep loss along with relief because she wasn’t sure that she wanted another child. Whitney and her husband of four years, Tim Rosenman, have son Sonny, two. In a new interview with People, Whitney talked about the debilitating migraines she’s had since she was a child. They stopped when she was pregnant, but they’re back again and she gets terrible ones about twice a month. She also gets milder ones periodically and is most concerned about how it affects her relationship with her son. Whitney is partnering with Excedrin.
Whitney Port.. 34, says that she’s had headaches since she was a “little girl,” that developed over time in to frequent migraines.
“When they’re so bad, it just makes it feel like they’re so much more intense and such a big part of your life,” she tells PEOPLE.
In Port’s case, she gets sweaty palms and starts to feel dizzy, and then it feels like “someone is constantly smashing my temples with a hammer.” A really bad migraine will pop up every couple of weeks, but she also gets milder ones once a week or more.
“I feel like as I’ve gotten older and especially around stressful times they’ll get worse, because it’s like my body’s way of reacting to any kind of stress or anxiety,” she says. “The interesting thing is that when I was pregnant I didn’t get them, so I think it’s a little bit of a hormonal thing. And now they vary in strength, but they come all too often.”
Port says it tough to describe her migraines to Sonny.
“It’s really, really hard, because he doesn’t understand what’s happening, and I just never want him to feel like he’s done anything for me to need to step away,” she says.
“I ask Timmy [her husband] to step in so I can lay down and close my eyes and drink a couple glasses of water,” she says. “I’ll try to explain to Sonny as much as I can, that, ‘Mommy has a little boo-boo on top of her head and she needs to rest for a second.’ You do what you can.”
Port says that it bothers her that there’s “a lot of quality time that I’ve missed or not been able to enjoy because I’ve been hit with a migraine,” but she makes sure to take the time to “pull myself together.”
“You have to do what you have to do to get through it,” she says. “Even if I have to turn on the TV for Sonny to keep him busy. You’ve got to neutralize your kid so you can get yourself back on your feet.”
That sounds terrible! We’ve talked before about migraines, when Kristen Chenoweth was saying that she has been able to control them through a diet recommended by her doctor, and that she’s had to perform on stage with a migraine. This brings me to the main question I have when reading stories like these – how do people who suffer from migraines manage to work? This must be especially hard for people in service jobs, performers, and other professions where you have to be “on” all the time. I’m so lucky to work from home. I’ve had to work from bed at times due to illness and am grateful to have that option.
That’s cute but sad that she tells her kid she has a boo-boo on her head and needs to rest. Also, doesn’t it sound like she’s putting too much pressure on herself as a mom? I mean I used to let my kid watch TV at that age, but she’s making it sound like a last resort.
Her son is adorable!
I’m not sure I can link an article, but this talks specifically about working women and migraines. I think it’s an excellent breakdown about migraines, women suffering in silence and the lack of healthcare/sick days in America.
https://splinternews.com/why-working-women-with-migraines-suffer-in-silence-1820243253
I’ve never seen this before but it sums up my experience as living with migraine perfectly. Thank you for sharing it.
I’m fortunate that I don’t get them often but when I do I have To be in a completely dark and silent room. If I got Them more frequently I don’t know how I would work. It’s an all-encompassing pain.
The triptan drugs have changed my life. Excedrin is good for a headache, but the triptans knock a migraine out.
Triptans are the only thing that are even able to touch mine. I might as well take sugar pills if it’s between that and advil/tylenol. Triptans have allowed me to live at least reasonable.
Same! I use a sumatriptan. I don’t even tend to get headaches – everything is usually just a migraine, and it just depends on the pain level. Advil stopped working in college, and Tylenol stopped working in high school. Excedrin can work on a rare occasion, but it always makes me incredibly nauseous and sometimes puke, even if I eat before taking it.
Migraines are the devil.
Ha, I have one right now so this is timely. People ask me how I function (I have maybe 5 headache free days a month) and the answer in my case is a big sequined bag of pills that goes everywhere I do. I feel for Whitney and it does sound like her bad migraines could be hormonal since it’s twice a month.
Also, if you haven’t heard of spoon theory, it’s a really good way to describe what it’s like to live with a chronic illness. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spoon_theory
I use my spoons to work, because I have to pay my bills. Everything else in my life suffers – family time, social life, sex life tbh – because I power through the things I have to do and then I’m useless. I’ve missed weddings, funerals, birthdays…it’s a very sucky way to live.
I probably have 10-15 headache free days a month, depending on what’s going on in my life at the time. Spoon theory is great – and it’s an important read for anyone who HAS chronic illness, or if you love someone with chronic illness.
And that’s just it. Work comes first, and I’m lucky that I’m able to work like I do. I know so many people with chronic conditions can’t, and I’m so thankful that I manage.
I bought a joke shirt that says “No more spoons, only knives left”.
In the UK, I use migraleve. They are becoming more frequent as I head into menopausal territory. Everything about being perimenopausal sucks. Prior, I used to get menstrual migraines. I have a now 7 year old (late to the parenting party) and he understands that he has to play on his ipad VERY quietly while I lie down if his father isn’t home. These things are a fact of life, I don’t love telling him to be quiet and essentially leave me alone, but the rest of time I try to make up for it. Like everything, its a balance.
I’ve had to work while wearing sunglasses all day with a migraine more than once. Luckily I worked in optical so not the weirdest thing to be doing, but still. Explaining the situation to patients/customers went a long way. The worst part was a know-it-all male coworker insisting that I did not in fact have a migraine because I wouldn’t be able to function if I did. I’ve been getting them since I was 12, been on multiple medications and treatments, had several MRIs over the years, have a family history, but by all means you’re right 🙄 I don’t know what a migraine is. I’ve definitely had them before where I’ve literally taped my curtains to the wall to avoid any and all light. Very frustrating because migraines are so variable and it’s one of those words people throw out anytime they have a headache.
Don’t you just love when people either tell you that you’re wrong or try to cure you by suggesting *insert thing here*? 🙄 I always want to ask if they’re a board certified neurologist specializing in migraine.
My favorite is when people try to tell me to just drink more water. Oh. That’s going to cure my diagnosed chronic migraines – just some water. Someone better clue my physician in!
I’ve literally had migraines my entire life – I was a colicky baby and had cyclic vomiting syndrome as a young kid. There are studies that have shown that people who had colic as a baby and cyclic vomiting syndrome as a kid often suffer from migraines – basically the theory is that the other two issues are how migraines presented in your body when you were younger. But I’ve had migraines since I was very young as well – I saw a neurologist for years as a kid. Which unfortunately leads me to believe that I won’t be one of the lucky ladies who doesn’t get migraines anymore after menopause, because mine don’t seem to be tied to hormones/menstruation.
Mine are horrific. I usually need to get steroid shots to alleviate mine.
Mine were horrific and often. Once I had one that i thought I literally will bang my head on the wall I couldn’t take anymore. Nothing. worked.Migraleve worked for a while but Sumatran was a miracle. Then I had to insert Kyleena coil and voila! migraines stopped altogether completely..Zero nada
I am lucky with my work that my boss is pretty understanding. Sometimes I can have a migraine that’s mild and just work, sometimes I have to shut my lights off in my office, but there have been a handful of times that I’ve had to leave or call out because of them. The last time I got one that had me throwing up and in an awful state within an hour of onset. I had tried to keep working because I am embarrassed to leave work due to it – part of that “invisible illness” issue, I guess. My boss just told me not to wait so long next time, and was prepared to drive me home.
Mine range a lot. I don’t get incredibly bad ones all that frequently, but when I do, I can do nothing – can’t read, can’t use screens, can’t sleep, can’t do anything but lay in a dark room and writhe in agony. It makes you want to smash your head open. I get mild ones probably about once a week, although mine tend to cluster – I can go a week or two without one, and then I’ll have 5 in one week.
I suffer from chronic migraine, and have them more days than I don’t. My neurologist says like 80% of his migraine patients are women like me: educated, professional, perimenopausal women, often juggling kids and aging parents. Stress plays a HUGE role, but what am I to do? Not parent? Quit my job? Age backwards? I am thankful that I have a job I can work from home (I am a professor and teach, research, attend meetings, etc online), and I can shut off all the lights, close the curtains, and listen to meetings from my bed, if needed. I cannot imagine having to go into an office or out-of-the-house workplace every day, as the lights alone would be enough to trigger a migraine in me. If anyone here is looking for a supportive place to talk about migraines or share experiences, Reddit has a nice migraine community, which can be found at r/migraine.