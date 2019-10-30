Reese Witherspoon: ‘The Me Too movement has been so emotional on all sides’

Reese Witherspoon covers the November issue of Harper’s Bazaar to promote her role in The Morning Show, the new show from Apple+ with Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. Am I alone in finding Reese’s interviews kind of boring for several years now? She’s an interesting person and she’s doing a lot, from producing and acting to her involvement with Time’s Up to running her own side-business, Draper James. But I think the effect of Brand Reese is that she never says anything controversial or even noteworthy anymore. Or maybe it’s the interviewer – Natalie Portman conducted this interview, because I guess Bazaar is allergic to hire professional profilers/interviewers. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

On first meeting Jennifer Aniston: “We met on the set of Friends; I played her sister. I was 23 years old and had just had a baby. I was nursing Ava on set, and Jen just kept going, ‘You have a baby?’ I was like, ‘I know, it’s weird.’ And I remember her being like, ‘Where are you going?’ And I was like, ‘I’m pumping!’…She was so sweet to me. I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh—don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. We’ve been friends ever since.” On developing The Morning Show: “When we started, the show was just a book, and nothing had happened with Harvey Weinstein or Les Moonves yet. The Roger Ailes scandal had happened the year before. Then, in October 2017, all those stories started to break about the way women in media were treated. We decided we needed to start from square one and redevelop everything with more of a slant about the truth coming out in media and people being held accountable for their behavior.” On depicting a nuanced portrayal of how the man feels in a “Me Too” situation in The Morning Show: “As artists, we try to find the shreds of humanity in any crisis and open people’s minds to see all sides of things. What does it mean to be a person who loses their entire life? Their family. Their career. The Me Too movement has been so emotional on all sides. I remember talking to women and holding them while they cried. I can’t even imagine what it must have been like to be the spouse or the child of one of these people who was exposed. With the men, we ask, Where is the contrition? How are they supposed to behave? We deal with all of these questions as the season goes on.” On balancing everything she is involved in: “In terms of work, Hello Sunshine is the majority of my world. It’s about storytelling for women, by women, and about getting more women behind the camera. I do meetings in the morning while I’m getting my hair and makeup done. After that, the people who run my companies take over, and I focus on acting. Acting is still my core competency. It fills my tank. But my biggest priority is to take care of my kids. They’re getting older now—my daughter is in college, my older son is in high school, and my youngest is in first grade—so I have more free time than I used to. I try to get home for dinner at least four nights a week.”

[From Harper’s Bazaar]

“As artists, we try to find the shreds of humanity in any crisis and open people’s minds to see all sides of things. What does it mean to be a person who loses their entire life? Their family. Their career. The Me Too movement has been so emotional on all sides.” Okay… well, I understand how artists want to create art which looks at the humanity of all sides of conflict. That is the essence of drama. On the other side, in the real world, it feels very “what about all the MEN?” and “both sides had some difficult times.” Yes, let’s waste so much space and time and effort trying to figure out what sexual predators LOST when they were outed as sexual predators. Rebecca Traister at New York Magazine did a recent long-read about the long-term effects of… the real Me Too victims and how their lives were irreparably changed after they stood up to their assailant or harasser. Of course, Reese isn’t saying that predators need to be humanized or whatever… but what she says here makes me tired.