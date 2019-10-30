Meg Ryan dumped John Mellencamp again & broke off their year-long engagement

John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan evening stroll

Almost one year ago exactly, Meg Ryan confirmed that she and John Mellencamp had gotten engaged. They had been on-and-off since 2011 – when they were “on,” they were always doing loved-up pap strolls in New York and Rome. When they were off, Mellencamp would date other women, like Christie Brinkley. Meg always took him back. But it looks like they’re back off! One whole year of being engaged – with no wedding planning or wedding – and they’re over. Again.

Not a match. Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp have split after eight years together, Us Weekly exclusively confirms in the new issue.

“She’d had enough and ended [their engagement],” a source reveals. “She has no regrets.”

Rumors began swirling about the on-off couple’s separation when Ryan, 57, was spotted out in Los Angeles without her engagement ring. The actress announced her engagement to the singer, 68, in November 2018. “ENGAGED!” she captioned an illustration of the pair on Instagram at the time. Ryan and Mellencamp were first linked in 2011. They broke up in 2014 before reconciling later that year, only to call it quits again in 2015 and reunite once more in 2017.

[From Us Weekly]

I wonder about so much of this. Part of me thinks that they truly love each other but they just fundamentally disagree about “what’s next.” My guess is that Meg would sort of like to get married but he sort of doesn’t want that. And so they go through these break-up and makeup cycles. Do you think this will be the final split? Probably not.

Here are some photos of Meg at the Governors Awards last weekend – she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.

11th Annual Governors Awards

11th Annual Governors Awards

Photos courtesy of WENN.

7 Responses to “Meg Ryan dumped John Mellencamp again & broke off their year-long engagement”

  1. Scorpio ♏️ Rants says:
    October 30, 2019 at 11:44 am

    She looks great here. Thank goodness she quit the face jacking.

    Reply
  2. BayTampaBay says:
    October 30, 2019 at 11:51 am

    IIRC correctly, I read somewhere that Mellencamp has anger management issues. Also, he does not want to live in NYC full time nor be based out of NYC. I think I read that Mellencamp wants to live full time in Indiana. If any of the above is true, I could understand how there would be major problems.

    Reply
  3. Sarah I the first sarah says:
    October 30, 2019 at 11:52 am

    She’s looking a bit better. Still jacked

    Reply
  4. DaisySharp says:
    October 30, 2019 at 11:55 am

    Oh she looks like herself again. I’m happy to see this. I would love to see her in something. She should go to prestige tv.

    Reply
  5. mellie says:
    October 30, 2019 at 12:04 pm

    Good for her, smart move, he’s a jerk-face.

    Reply
  6. Boodiba says:
    October 30, 2019 at 12:06 pm

    I so wish she’d find someone less douchey.

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    October 30, 2019 at 12:07 pm

    I always thought they seemed like an odd couple.

    Reply

