Michelle Obama is releasing a guided journal, how many journals do you have?

Michelle Obama’s Becoming was the best-selling book of 2018! If you enjoyed it, you’re in luck, because Michelle is going to release a companion journal next month! It will be out on November 19th and is called Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice. People has more:

The companion journal is intended to help readers capture their own journeys through life. It “includes more than 150 inspiring questions and quotes that resonate with key themes in Mrs. Obama’s memoir and that are designed to help readers reflect on their personal and family history, their goals, challenges, and dreams, what moves them and brings them hope, and what future they imagine for themselves and their community,” according to publisher Penguin Random House.

Here’s an excerpt from the introduction by Michelle:

“I’d only kept a journal for a short period of my life, for a couple of years during my late twenties as I was getting more serious with Barack and contemplating a new career. It was a tumultuous time filled with change, and I found that dedicating time to writing my thoughts down helped me navigate all the transitions. Then I put it away and didn’t pick it up again until I began writing my memoir. Instantly, I was transported back to that earlier version of myself, with all the warmth, heartbreak, and frustration flooding in. “The experience left me asking myself, ‘Why didn’t I journal more?’ The answer, like for so many of you, I’m sure, was that I simply got busy. I switched careers. I got married. I had children. Somewhere along the line, I ended up in ball gowns at the White House, however that happened. “Looking back, I wish I’d taken more time to write down what I was thinking and feeling. I didn’t journal much because I talked myself out of it—journaling can feel a little intimidating and layered with implication, the idea being that once you put pen to paper, your thoughts have extra weight and meaning. “What I recognize now, though, is far more simple: We don’t have to remember everything. But everything we remember has value.’”

I have 2749506 journals lying around. Some are completely empty. Most include entries for January 1 (when I have a flash of inspiration: “Now is a good time to start habitually journaling!). If I make it to January 15, that’s an accomplishment. For people who journal regularly (and who like Michelle Obama and writing prompts), this will be a great gift. It’s also a genius way to capitalize on the success of her memoir and it allows her to continue to help other people, even though her husband is no longer in the White House. I hope that Michelle ends up with another record-breaking publication.

I still haven’t read Becoming though. (I have a very tall TBR pile.) If I read it, will the past nearly 3 years be wiped out?

