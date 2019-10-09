Prince Andrew hired a ‘spin doctor’ to deal with all of the ‘Epstein-related inquiries’

Embed from Getty Images

In the wake of the lawsuits filed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex against various British media outlets, the royal reporters are having a difficult time coming up with an angle to discuss the lawsuits in a way which would make Harry and Meghan sound irresponsible and foolhardy. One of my favorite arguments to appear in multiple articles is this: by suing media outlets, Harry and Meghan are taking attention away from other royal shenanigans which desperately need to be exposed, like Prince Andrew’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein. The problem with that argument is that Andrew’s Epstein crap is an entirely different league, a league involving human trafficking, rape, pedophilia and multiple criminal investigations and civil lawsuits, and if people can’t pay attention to that AND other stuff, that’s their own fault. I’d also argue that the British press has spent the past three months smearing Meghan over sh-t like “wearing jeans at Wimbledon” and saying that’s equal to Andrew’s legitimate scandal. So spare me the “but now we can’t pay attention to Andrew!” cries.

What’s also funny is that Andrew doesn’t seem to be aware that he could legitimately be hiding out and not trying to get headlines at the moment. Instead, he’s pushing stories about how his big meet-up with Epstein in 2010 was to break off their friendship. LMAO. And now this: Andrew has hired a “spin doctor” to help with the bad headlines.

The Duke of York has hired a political spin doctor to help rebuild his reputation as it emerged Channel 4 is making a documentary about his friendship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Amber Rudd’s former special adviser Jason Stein will start working for Prince Andrew on Thursday as the palace braces itself for the hour-long expose, due to be aired in a fortnight’s time. It is understood the Channel 4 current affairs team has contacted a number of former royal aides in a bid to investigate why the Duke stayed at Epstein’s £45 million Manhattan mansion four months after his release in 2010. The Duke later admitted it was an “error of judgment”. Mr Stein, who previously worked for Trade Secretary Liz Truss, accepted the role of ‘special adviser for communications’ two weeks ago after Ms Rudd quit as Work and Pensions Secretary last month over Boris Johnson’s Brexit stance. The 28-year-old will report directly to the Duke’s private secretary Amanda Thirsk – rather than the Buckingham Palace press office. A royal source told the Daily Telegraph: “The Duke’s office has got a huge volume of work to deliver but a great deal of time is being taken up dealing with Epstein related enquiries which is where Jason will come in.”

Not to defend Andrew, but I suspect this “spin doctor” is likely just a communications guy dedicated to answering questions about the Epstein connection. That’s not exactly spin-doctoring, it’s just blocking off one person for this one need. But that’s the larger problem – Andrew’s “huge volume of work” is being overshadowed by the Epstein story. Andrew is deeply unpopular, no one wants him to represent charities or patronages and no amount of spin-doctoring or photo-ops with the Queen will help that.

