Scarlett Johansson wonders ‘what true gender equality looks like’

Scarlett Johansson has one of the covers for Elle Magazine’s Women In Hollywood issue. ScarJo is promoting Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story, and both films are getting Oscar buzz. Even though Jojo Rabbit surprised everyone by taking home a big award at TIFF, I feel safe saying that Marriage Story is the movie which will probably get Scarlett a Best Actress Oscar nomination. The reviews for both Scarlett and Adam Driver are terrific and ScarJo is seemingly teflon – none of her dumb statements about playing transgender trees or supporting Woody Allen will make one bit of difference. Case in point: while Elle Mag brings up Scarlett’s bulls–t in the text of the profile, they didn’t ask her about it. Imagine that. You can read the full profile here. Some highlights:
She has a big monologue in ‘Marriage Story’: “It was the first piece Noah gave me, and it felt familiar somehow, but not because of what I’d been experiencing then. But maybe because of how I grew up, and the dynamic between my parents—or maybe because I’ve known women who’ve dedicated themselves to their partner’s vision and then come out of this decade-long relationship feeling almost like a ghost.” She adds that she, too, has been in that place, and that the truth in Nicole’s story was what excited her. “I didn’t hesitate at all, because I knew that I’d have the opportunity to say those words. Noah gave me that monologue, and I was like, ‘Well, sh-t, come on.’ Am I going to be like, ‘Nah, I’m good—let some other actor have that’? No way.”
She’s having a good career period: “I am in a good creative period… everything ebbs and flows, and sometimes you’re riding a wave, and then the wave subsides, and then you’re waiting for another wave.”
Playing mothers in Jojo Rabbit & Marriage Story: “It’s funny, because I had never played a mother before, and now suddenly I have two films back to back where I have children who are, like, eight or nine years old. Actors get to wherever they need to go whether or not they’ve lived it, but [these roles] had a deeper resonance with me because of my own personal experience.”
On equality: “Laura [Dern’s character] gives a great speech about this facade of equality, where the mother is the Virgin Mary, and God’s up there and didn’t even do the f–king. It gives you second thoughts as to what true gender equality looks like, and whether it’s possible.”
On her engagement to Colin Jost: “My ability to compartmentalize comes in handy when it’s time for things like that. I’m certainly, obviously, very happy and fulfilled in my personal life, but I’m also a sum of many parts, and able to access different parts of my story and how I got here. It’s all valuable.”
What she said about playing a mom now… I had to look it up, she’s only 34 years old!! And she’s in two films where she’s playing a mother to an eight or nine-year-old child? First you’re the ingenue, then you’re the mother and then… you’re the witch/crone. Who said some variation on that? I think it was Meryl Streep or Bette Davis or someone else. Anyway… welcome to Scarlett Johansson’s Oscar campaign, where she gets to say crazy sh-t about Woody Allen and no one even bothers to ask her about it again. What do you think, if Best Actress comes down to ScarJo versus Renee Zellweger in Judy? Who will Oscar voters choose?
My oldest was 14 when I was 34 and I also had 5 and 6 year-olds at that time. My brain kind of shorts out at the idea of 34 being young to be a mom of an 8 year-old, though it realigns when I look at my oldest and think “IF you want kids, wait until your 30s to start. Enjoy your adulthood as long as possible.”
She talks about gender equality but can’t be bothered to give a shit about racial equality. She’s tiring.
Agree- my son was 8 when I was 34…
Unless the current trajectory changes catastrophic climate change will occur before we reach gender equality.
She looks lovely on the cover, and awful at the red carpet. Seriously, why ppl do that horrible eyeliner inside the eye??… don’t they have mirrors??
They have make up people who love to hate their clients. In this case, there is basis for that. Scarlett seems to be rather clueless and ignorant
So this is Noah Baumbach adding insult to injury (aka dumping Jennifer Jason Leigh for Greta Gerwig) by mining their couples’ therapy for movie dialogue?
Johansson is the least of the reasons this movie is getting Oscar buzz. And spouting retrograde nonsense is a s***ty but effective way to keep getting work from reactionary Hollywood jerks: you’re letting them know you’ll be cool with their racist comments and their hands lingering on your behind.
JLo for Best Actress!! That is all.
If the award season Gods like any of us, this will be the year of Cynthia Eviro.
It was goldie Hawn in The first wives club: “There are only three ages for women in Hollywood; “Babe”, “District Attorney”, and “Driving Ms. Daisy.”