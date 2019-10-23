Kristen Bell claims she & Dax Shepard don’t remember their anniversary: believable?

Kristen Bell recently posted an Instagram saying that other people reminded her and her husband, Dax Shepard, that it was their anniversary. This is hard for me to swallow as Kristen in particular seems like a very type-A person who both remembers and keeps a calendar with important dates. She claims it’s the case, though, and that she loves that about them. Kristen and Dax had a courthouse wedding in Beverly Hills around mid October, 2013. So when Kristen writes it was her five year anniversary, I think she means it was their six.
Here’s the caption for their post above:
We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary. In truth, neither of us remember which day. Thats because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since. I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant. To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love. I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you wont either. And thats just one more thing i love about us.
Given how many times these two have talked about how much work their marriage is, I’m surprised they’re still together. Maybe they’re just more honest about it than other celebrities. My marriage fell apart right around my fifth anniversary so I could be projecting. We always remembered the date though, and I still remember it sometimes, so I guess it doesn’t matter that much. The more these two hustle to promote themselves and their various products and sponsorships, the more I think they’re perfect for each other.
Ugh, they’re exhausting. I don’t believe for a second they don’t remember their anniversary.
Exhausting is right, and Celebitchy is right about their hustle and thirstiness. I used to like them, more so before they were together.
I call bill shit. I remind my husband every year because yes damn it, I want some thing nice a sparkly for it.
I know because my friend sends us a card. Otherwise we honestly are confused about the month let alone the day.
It was a day like many other – I believe them because I see no point in Anniversaries and therefore am amazed when people remember and celebrate theirs
KB and Dax are both on my $hitlist after the whole Ellen/Dbuya IG post. But before than I listened to Dax’s podcast and KB was on it a few times. Their dynamic is one of two people who are VERY different but who love each other enormously and try to consciously understand the other person. KB is very soft and thoughtful and Dax is very emotionally impulsive. What I like about them is that there is an incredible amount of admiration and respect between them. They genuinely like each other even when they are arguing. The relationship takes work but I don’t see anything wrong with that. Of course a marriage of opposites takes work – ANY marriage takes work. They are simply honest about it.
My Husband and I got married on Thanksgiving Day in 2010, specifically so that there would always be something cool to do around our Anniversary and so we didn’t have to remember the exact DATE, just that it was Thanksgiving Day. It works for us!
I have to really think about it to count the years. Kids messed up my time because it seems so long ago even though it wasn’t that long ago. Although we both remember the physical date, but having it in our calendars also helps it not sneak up on us.
Believable only if they never had a formal wedding, and I highly doubt that either would give up the spotlight of bride and groom.
They didn’t have a formal wedding. They got married at City Hall
he forgot and b/c she’s a lapdog – she was like “oh was that YESTERDAY? i had no idea…hehehe….we’re so unique!”