Kristen Bell claims she & Dax Shepard don’t remember their anniversary: believable?



Kristen Bell recently posted an Instagram saying that other people reminded her and her husband, Dax Shepard, that it was their anniversary. This is hard for me to swallow as Kristen in particular seems like a very type-A person who both remembers and keeps a calendar with important dates. She claims it’s the case, though, and that she loves that about them. Kristen and Dax had a courthouse wedding in Beverly Hills around mid October, 2013. So when Kristen writes it was her five year anniversary, I think she means it was their six.

Here’s the caption for their post above:

We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary. In truth, neither of us remember which day. Thats because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since. I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant. To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love. I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you wont either. And thats just one more thing i love about us.

Given how many times these two have talked about how much work their marriage is, I’m surprised they’re still together. Maybe they’re just more honest about it than other celebrities. My marriage fell apart right around my fifth anniversary so I could be projecting. We always remembered the date though, and I still remember it sometimes, so I guess it doesn’t matter that much. The more these two hustle to promote themselves and their various products and sponsorships, the more I think they’re perfect for each other.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images