Gwyneth Paltrow in Adam Lippes at the LA amfAR gala: cute sack dress?

I can’t decide which woman is the bigger mood: Gwyneth Paltrow in a sack dress with deep pockets, or Paris Jackson looking bored as hell beside her. This bizarre meet-up happened on the amfAR gala in LA last night. It didn’t look like that big of a gala, but Gwyneth and Paris were the biggest names there and so they posed together briefly on the red carpet. If this photo isn’t Peak 2019 Culture…

As for Gwyneth’s ensemble, this dress is Adam Lippes. It feels familiar, like we’ve seen this on her before, or perhaps we’ve seen a version of the dress on someone else. I actually kind of like it? It’s a sack dress with pockets and a cool pattern, basically. My only complaint is that the pockets seem too deep and Gwyneth keeping one hand in the pocket just looks…wrong. Earrings by Bvlgari!

Here’s Paris Jackson with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. She looks utterly bored with him too.

And here’s Alexandra Daddario because I love this dress. It’s so ‘90s!!