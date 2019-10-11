Gwyneth Paltrow in Adam Lippes at the LA amfAR gala: cute sack dress?

amfAR Gala 2019

I can’t decide which woman is the bigger mood: Gwyneth Paltrow in a sack dress with deep pockets, or Paris Jackson looking bored as hell beside her. This bizarre meet-up happened on the amfAR gala in LA last night. It didn’t look like that big of a gala, but Gwyneth and Paris were the biggest names there and so they posed together briefly on the red carpet. If this photo isn’t Peak 2019 Culture…

As for Gwyneth’s ensemble, this dress is Adam Lippes. It feels familiar, like we’ve seen this on her before, or perhaps we’ve seen a version of the dress on someone else. I actually kind of like it? It’s a sack dress with pockets and a cool pattern, basically. My only complaint is that the pockets seem too deep and Gwyneth keeping one hand in the pocket just looks…wrong. Earrings by Bvlgari!

amfAR Gala 2019

amfAR Gala 2019

Here’s Paris Jackson with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. She looks utterly bored with him too.

amfAR Gala 2019

And here’s Alexandra Daddario because I love this dress. It’s so ‘90s!!

amfAR Gala 2019

Photos courtesy of WENN.

2 Responses to “Gwyneth Paltrow in Adam Lippes at the LA amfAR gala: cute sack dress?”

  1. SM says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:14 am

    What I want to know is who did Goop pulled aside to check if that young lady was in any of Marvel movies with her before taking a pic.

    Reply
  2. Seraphina says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:16 am

    I love all three dresses. Goop’s could go without the pockets. It just looks really good on her. And Paris is beautiful but she does that dress a huge injustice. How could a beautiful young lady not be able to wear a beautiful dress, that is my question.

    Reply

