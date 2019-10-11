Queen Elizabeth II will not wear the Imperial State Crown to open Parliament

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some new photos of Queen Elizabeth II today at the Haig Housing Trust. She was there to open a new housing development. This is her first public appearance since returning to London after her lengthy summer holiday in Scotland. A lot of sh-t happened while she was away, and a lot of sh-t happened in Balmoral too. The Queen spent a chunk of the summer protecting Prince Andrew and making public appearances with him. She also got some photo-ops in with Prince William and Kate. The Sussexes didn’t visit her and it was a thing. Plus, Boris Johnson “lied” to her, or at least that’s the story now.

Generally, the Queen has to return to London in October to officially open Parliament and give her Queen’s Speech. First she needed to meet with the Privy Council to talk about the fall-out from Boris Johnson’s prorogation scheme – which blew up in both of their faces – and then the speechwriting probably commenced. She opens Parliament on Tuesday. So will she be in her full Queen Drag? Apparently not:

As anticipated, the Queen will not wear the Imperial State Crown at the State Opening of Parliament on Monday. Who can blame her? It's heavy! https://t.co/JHWgWNyA3L — Majesty/Joe Little (@MajestyMagazine) October 11, 2019

Where are you, Protocol Police? The Queen is breaking protocol, no? Anyway, this wouldn’t be the first time that the Queen did not do the full Diamond Drag for some official outing. She’s even skipped a few major appearances because the crown is literally a pain in the neck. But it does feel like… this has been a long year already. I always find it macabre when William, Kate and Charles make references to “future king/queen” whatever, but The Queen is 93.

