Queen Elizabeth II will not wear the Imperial State Crown to open Parliament

Here are some new photos of Queen Elizabeth II today at the Haig Housing Trust. She was there to open a new housing development. This is her first public appearance since returning to London after her lengthy summer holiday in Scotland. A lot of sh-t happened while she was away, and a lot of sh-t happened in Balmoral too. The Queen spent a chunk of the summer protecting Prince Andrew and making public appearances with him. She also got some photo-ops in with Prince William and Kate. The Sussexes didn’t visit her and it was a thing. Plus, Boris Johnson “lied” to her, or at least that’s the story now.
Generally, the Queen has to return to London in October to officially open Parliament and give her Queen’s Speech. First she needed to meet with the Privy Council to talk about the fall-out from Boris Johnson’s prorogation scheme – which blew up in both of their faces – and then the speechwriting probably commenced. She opens Parliament on Tuesday. So will she be in her full Queen Drag? Apparently not:
As anticipated, the Queen will not wear the Imperial State Crown at the State Opening of Parliament on Monday. Who can blame her? It's heavy! https://t.co/JHWgWNyA3L
Where are you, Protocol Police? The Queen is breaking protocol, no? Anyway, this wouldn’t be the first time that the Queen did not do the full Diamond Drag for some official outing. She’s even skipped a few major appearances because the crown is literally a pain in the neck. But it does feel like… this has been a long year already. I always find it macabre when William, Kate and Charles make references to “future king/queen” whatever, but The Queen is 93.
While these ceremonies are interesting to watch, they all seem so useless and outdated. I’m not British, so I’m aware that my opinions don’t matter much.
Agreed…also not a Brit but tradition and whatever.
She looks great! That’s a wonderful color blue on her. As pointed out, she’s 93 and a heavy thing sitting on her is not great for balance and not comfortable, especially not if she has any kind of spinal compression going on, as happens in elderly women.
Sharp dresser as always👑Blue is her color.
But damn…if my old lady self had access to a crown I would wear it 24/7👑
@chef grace. you & me both!! I would wear one all the time. Tea time, bath time, ride my horse time. When I think of it, I think my horse would wear one, my rubber ducky would wear one….
At 93 if she wants to do it in her jammies I say gi for it.
She really looks great! Her skin looks really good. And she seems happier?
Also I don’t think it’s a big deal if someone in their 90s is like “hey I’m not wearing X, it’s uncomfortable”. I also think she avoids certain events, like christenings in the summer, to avoid being uncomfortable.
She endorses her pedophile son. I’ve washed my hands of respecting her.
I’m sorry if this has already been asked and answered, but is Liz allowed to retire or is being queen a lifetime appointment? Is there a reason she hasn’t passed the torch to Charles yet? Seems the anti-Camilla lot has really come around this last decade. Would she have to uproot her whole life and move out of her palaces and such if she retired so that Charles & Co. could take over, or would she be allowed to live out her days as is?
She can abdicate if she wanted to which basically means she can give the throne up but she won’t because (reportedly) of her Uncle’s abdication
As for living arrangements, she’ll probably move somewhere else like Windsor/Balmoral/Sandrigham (seems to prefer those places over BP)
Oh, I dunno … to me, she looks a bit shrunken, smaller. The coat’s color is beautiful and flattering, but it looks a little too big on her. Her mother lived to 102, but the Queen Mother didn’t have the stress of ruling (yes, I know — the Queen doesn’t really “rule”) and continuous public appearances at a hectic pace. And I can’t believe that seeing her second son and favorite almost universally despised for a pedophile is anything but a huge emotional and mental burden.
Anyone else her age would have delegated the greater part of her duties to her eldest son, and maybe even required Normal Bill and wife to do a little more. But she’s determined to stick it out to the end of her life, from the looks of it. I don’t have much sympathy for her — she could do more to help the Sussexes with the vitriol aimed their way, and her defense of her sex predator son is itself indefensible — but I can feel sorry for a tired old lady who needs to stay home more, prop her feet up, and veg out in front of the telly with a stiff drink.
I just finished a Queen Victoria biography and she didn’t like wearing the crown either. Opted instead to do most official biz with her simple bonnet. Boss move!