Kristen Bell loves bagels: I have to eat carbs to do my job memorizing lines

Kristen Bell is covering Women’s Health Magazine, where she talks about her fitness routine, her diet, which is vegetarian and carb-heavy, and about going public with her mental health issues. It’s somewhat of a standard interview from her but she doesn’t get too personal or give TMI, which is atypical of Kristen. The photoshoot is fitness-themed and I found it interesting and different. I like that they put her in athletic wear posing like she’s working out, but that it somehow looks high fashion. Here’s some of her interview, with more at the source.
She loves pilates
“I’ve always felt mentally strong because I’m adept and can banter and hold my own in a good conversation. But I’ve never felt physically strong. I felt waifish…or pregnant. And I’m loving the fact that if we ever get attacked by ninjas, I would be a valuable asset.
“It’s about the muscle in my body. Having children obliterated my abdominal wall. Good night. That’s a wrap. And I thought, Well, it’s never going to come back. What do I need it for? Spanx exist. You don’t get everything all the time.”
On exercise being as important to mental health as to physical health
“I feel so much stronger, and it’s a physical feeling, but it’s also a mental one. It should be the first stop for anyone who experiences depression or anxiety because it encourages serotonin and endorphins. I feel so much more centered, patient, capable. It sets the next 48 hours for me.”
She only works in LA
It’s too disruptive to my family [otherwise], and that’s what gives me the fuel to even be creative at all. If I had to choose, I’d choose them.”
She eats a bagel most days
“I have to eat carbs because I have to memorize 11 pages of dialogue, and I can’t do that eating spinach and chicken.”
On her vegetarian diet
“I’m not super restrictive. If they make au gratin potatoes, I’m going to have some, but I am mindful of the portion I take. I find that through conscious eating, I’m able to have all the rewards and also maintain a healthy, steady diet.”
She feels crappy whenever she has a glass of wine
“When I do drink, it’s like I have the flu the next day.”
On feeling guilty for a bit after going public with her depression
“I realized that this is the shame that prevents people from talking about it. I immediately felt irresponsible, because I do care about depression not being taboo, yet I present this bubbly, outgoing girl who seemingly gets through life with a smile on her face, and I’d never discussed that some days, I don’t.”
Tips she picked up from Dax’s AA meetings
“You just have to do the next right thing. You just stand up. That’s the next right thing. Then you brush your teeth. That’s the next right thing. I’ve very one-step-at-a-time.”
I always remember when Kristen said she could eat an entire bag of croutons in one sitting because I thought I was the only person who ate croutons like that. So she’s been consistent about loving carbs, which I appreciate. I don’t know how you could be a vegetarian and not eat carbs, but I just googled it and of course it’s a thing.
In the interview they say that she takes a drop of CBD oil after working out. I take CBD oil too, I think it’s really helped me but I only take it at night because it makes me feel sluggish. I also like how she said that she feels mentally strong when she’s physically strong after working out. That’s part of the reason I do it too, when I crush it at the gym I feel like I’m crushing life.
I do have to mention, however, that Kristen posted in support of Ellen DeGeneres. Remember how Ellen was buddy buddy with GWB and then defended herself by saying he was her friend and our friends don’t have to agree with us? Then do you remember how Mark Ruffalo was all “actually he’s a war criminal?” Well Kristen didn’t just agree with Ellen, she posted a side by side of Ellen and GWB. When people told Kristen to GTFO with this she didn’t delete it, she just turned all the comments off. I saw the comments before she did this and they were overwhelmingly negative.
Photos credit: Dennis Leupold for Women’s Health received via promotional email
These celebrities man…shutting down the replies instead of maybe..I dunno, listening? Like you don’t need to make a statement or apologise. But this arrogance is off putting.
Why do celebrities talk about eating carbs like it’s some sort of abnormality? She’s basically bragging about eating something most people eat everyday as part of a balanced diet.
She looks great. My abdominal wall is obliterated 5 months postpartum and this jelly belly feels miles away from her abs.
What if Ellen was friends with Trump and was seen at a football game with him? Would the reaction be the same? Be friends with whomever you want but normally friends do share the same views (most of the time). Ellen is from New Orleans, does she not remember the lack of action G.W. took during Hurricane Katrina ??? I think Ellen is no longer the down to Earth person she used to be…the richer she gets the less she understands us “common folk”.
I love bagels too! I could never get into the low carb thing. For a while I was really into just whole foods, but I think you can go overboard with that and I’m happier eating well but also having stuff like bagels are things that I enjoy.
I’m finishing The Good Place and then avoiding her ass like she avoids culpability. No one even asked her to comment on Ellen, so what partnerships do they have that she’s trying to cover her ass and $$$?
I love bagels. I used to eat bagels almost every day when they had them at my work but they got rid of them. I would have a really good bagel sandwich as my last meal. Bagels and carbs rock my world.
Oh, and I could so eat a whole bag of croutons too. I love bread.
Wait, isn’t that how croutons are supposed to be eaten?
Can someone be a vegetarian but eat chicken? I’m confused??
I know a fair number of people that eat chicken and think of themselves as vegetarian. Usually older people– in the 70s if you eschewed beef and pork you were a vegetarian. Anyway, harm reduction is harm reduction, I guess.
I had a dream about eating bagels last night…I buy these thin bagels that are 100 calories. They have a nice bagel-y texture even though they are thin & gluten free (which I have to be). Gluten free bagels usually are not good and have even more calories than a regular bagel, so I’m happy to have finally found a decent replacement that is also not high calorie. My fridge is always stocked with them! However, coutons I have never understood, but Mr. IMUCU could eat them by the bag too if we had them in the house. Anyway, off to eat a bagel now!