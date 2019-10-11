Kristen Bell loves bagels: I have to eat carbs to do my job memorizing lines



Kristen Bell is covering Women’s Health Magazine, where she talks about her fitness routine, her diet, which is vegetarian and carb-heavy, and about going public with her mental health issues. It’s somewhat of a standard interview from her but she doesn’t get too personal or give TMI, which is atypical of Kristen. The photoshoot is fitness-themed and I found it interesting and different. I like that they put her in athletic wear posing like she’s working out, but that it somehow looks high fashion. Here’s some of her interview, with more at the source.

She loves pilates

“I’ve always felt mentally strong because I’m adept and can banter and hold my own in a good conversation. But I’ve never felt physically strong. I felt waifish…or pregnant. And I’m loving the fact that if we ever get attacked by ninjas, I would be a valuable asset. “It’s about the muscle in my body. Having children obliterated my abdominal wall. Good night. That’s a wrap. And I thought, Well, it’s never going to come back. What do I need it for? Spanx exist. You don’t get everything all the time.” On exercise being as important to mental health as to physical health

“I feel so much stronger, and it’s a physical feeling, but it’s also a mental one. It should be the first stop for anyone who experiences depression or anxiety because it encourages serotonin and endorphins. I feel so much more centered, patient, capable. It sets the next 48 hours for me.” She only works in LA

It’s too disruptive to my family [otherwise], and that’s what gives me the fuel to even be creative at all. If I had to choose, I’d choose them.” She eats a bagel most days

“I have to eat carbs because I have to memorize 11 pages of dialogue, and I can’t do that eating spinach and chicken.” On her vegetarian diet

“I’m not super restrictive. If they make au gratin potatoes, I’m going to have some, but I am mindful of the portion I take. I find that through conscious eating, I’m able to have all the rewards and also maintain a healthy, steady diet.” She feels crappy whenever she has a glass of wine

“When I do drink, it’s like I have the flu the next day.” On feeling guilty for a bit after going public with her depression

“I realized that this is the shame that prevents people from talking about it. I immediately felt irresponsible, because I do care about depression not being taboo, yet I present this bubbly, outgoing girl who seemingly gets through life with a smile on her face, and I’d never discussed that some days, I don’t.” Tips she picked up from Dax’s AA meetings

“You just have to do the next right thing. You just stand up. That’s the next right thing. Then you brush your teeth. That’s the next right thing. I’ve very one-step-at-a-time.”

[From Women's Health]

I always remember when Kristen said she could eat an entire bag of croutons in one sitting because I thought I was the only person who ate croutons like that. So she’s been consistent about loving carbs, which I appreciate. I don’t know how you could be a vegetarian and not eat carbs, but I just googled it and of course it’s a thing.

In the interview they say that she takes a drop of CBD oil after working out. I take CBD oil too, I think it’s really helped me but I only take it at night because it makes me feel sluggish. I also like how she said that she feels mentally strong when she’s physically strong after working out. That’s part of the reason I do it too, when I crush it at the gym I feel like I’m crushing life.

I do have to mention, however, that Kristen posted in support of Ellen DeGeneres. Remember how Ellen was buddy buddy with GWB and then defended herself by saying he was her friend and our friends don’t have to agree with us? Then do you remember how Mark Ruffalo was all “actually he’s a war criminal?” Well Kristen didn’t just agree with Ellen, she posted a side by side of Ellen and GWB. When people told Kristen to GTFO with this she didn’t delete it, she just turned all the comments off. I saw the comments before she did this and they were overwhelmingly negative.



