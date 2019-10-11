Mayor Jacob Frey declared ‘Love Trumps Hate Day’ for Trump’s Nazi rally

A few days ago, we discussed Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, and how his beauty has the power to heal America. We also covered that Mayor Frey told Donald Trump to pay upfront for his Nazi rally. Trump utterly freaked out and started attacking Mayor Frey on Twitter because Trumpy doesn’t like to pay his bills. Well, Trump still came into Minneapolis last night and I still don’t know if he paid his bill. But I do know that I enjoy looking at our latest Woke Bae Jacob Frey, so here you go.
Ahead of Trump’s Nazi rally, Mayor Frey The Woke Bae did something great: he declared October 10th the “Love Trumps Hate Day.”
Today is Love Trumps Hate Day in the city of Minneapolis.https://t.co/WWpiFSBgkO
— Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) October 10, 2019
He also responded to one of Trump’s claims during the rally:
Consent given. Immigrants and refugees are welcome in Minneapolis. https://t.co/AVYzBenDLl
— Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) October 11, 2019
Politico also did a really lovely write-up about Mayor Frey and about how Donald Trump’s hate-tweets often have unintended consequences: they turn local politicians into folk heroes and boost those local politicos’ profiles on a national (and international) stage. When Trump hate-tweeted Frey, what he ended up doing was revealing that Jacob Frey is incredibly handsome and woke and that he’s pretty popular in Minneapolis. His background is law and community organizing and he just seems really cool. This is our Hot Guy Friday: Local Politician Edition.
View this post on Instagram
Our Stable Homes, Stable Schools program is moving forward. Big thanks to the City Council for advancing it on a unanimous vote. Nearly 8.2% of Minneapolis Public Schools students are facing homelessness, and that's unacceptable. Together with MPS and Minneapolis Public Housing Authority, we're launching a first-in-the-nation initiative to start connecting our students and their families with stable housing.
I am SUCH a (new) fan of this guy! I LOVE that he’s putting this out there!
It’s been bugging me, but finally got who he reminded me of: He looks like a cross between Justin Trudeau and Rob Morrison, the actor from “Northern Exposure” (when he was younger). It’s uncanny!
hopefully without some of trudeau’s errr *affinity* for makeup, amirite?
This is exactly what we said on the podcast!! It’s out Monday.
Yes! It’s been bugging me who he looks like. He does resemble Rob Morrow of Northern Exposure (when he was younger). I think that he also looks a little like Matthew Morrison from Glee, so maybe you put the two names together. All of them hotties.
Meanwhile, at his rally, DT was calling Hunter Biden a loser and Joe Biden stupid. Projection much?
I have a crush. I do. I confess to having a bit of a crush on Jacob Frey.
Meanwhile, if I were Lisa Page, I would be looking into restraining orders against Trump. His obsession with her sex life is disturbing and disgusting. Every mention of her puts her in a sexual context and last night’s speech was truly revolting and creepy
jacob frey is certainly good looking and good at PR but leftists in minneapolis have a lot of complaints against him so he’s really not a model of the perfect local politician. i didn’t vote for him at all – we had ranked choice voting in the last mayoral election and he wasn’t in my 3 choices. he’s just not progressive enough.
also, trump of course slammed ilhan omar last night, but for some reason he’s never mentioned our other congresswoman who has just the same criticisms of israel that ilhan does & she’s been saying it for decades. her name is betty mccollum and she’s a white woman. hmm, wonder why trump has all the hate for ilhan and none for betty???
“her name is betty mccollum and she’s a white woman. hmm, wonder why trump has all the hate for ilhan and none for betty???“
That is genuinely a puzzle. I’ll spend all day trying to figure it out.
Dotard and his do-tardettes can’t abide anyone one of any color other than white having rights and freedoms.
Not in his nazi regime.
I am appalled of his vulgar language. A president should always be dignified. His maw is filled with dark, murky goo. Once more just how did our country fall so far, fast and deep into this open hatred and intolerance.
Does he ever talk about what HE will do for them or what HE has done during one of his rallies? No. Does he ever speak about the economy (like ask them are they doing better with him as President)? No. All he wants to do is talk trash and gossip. No substance. Because he hasn’t done anything of value. Not what he promised them.
My (now estranged) older sister lives in Minneapolis and went to a tRump rally last year. I’m just giddy that she has a liberal mayor who openly doesn’t put up with Cheeto’s bullsh*t.
And they played Prince again after agreeing to the cease and desist order exactly a year ago. The Estate should sue them.
https://twitter.com/prince/status/1182484599781416960?s=21
Atta Boy Mayor! A+
I have lived in Minnesota my entire life and one thing I do like about it, we generally get along with each other. The old Minnesota Nice sometimes boils down to Live and Let Live.
The way politics is going, we all need to just practice decent behavior.
And yeah, if he turns out to be a fool in the way Justin Trudeau has…I’m gonna be mighty disappointed.
Trump calling others names….JFC!! This fool is stuck in the 4th grade. Next it will be “Liar, liar pants on fire.”
I love how much you’re covering this, Kaiser. Thank you ❤️
Trump used Purple Rain during the rally and blasted it outside in the streets where there were thousands of protesters. The last time that song was played on those streets was in celebration of Prince’s life, so it felt especially ugly and like such a co-opting of a song. That song represents this city – who voted in Ilhan and WANTS Somali refugees to be welcomed here. Trump shut down Somali immigration, so there are families split up, waiting for a President to overturn that horrible, racist decision. When Trump said Minnesota has a lot of Somalis living here, the crowd f*cking booed. What kind of monster incites that kind of reaction? I don’t know why I keep getting surprised. He’s a monster. There was a devastating article in local news last night about Somalians talking about how much he hates them. It is heart-wrenching. It is grotesque.
Police used pepper spray last night on protesters. The police union chief introduced Eric Trump, who got the crowd yelling “lock him up” about Hunter Biden. It’s just… ARGH. Such bullshit. I’m so glad they’ve left now and we can get back to Jacob Frey’s cheekbones telling us love trumps hate.
Prince’s estate tweeted out a letter Trump’s lawyer wrote, like, a year ago saying they wouldn’t use Prince’s music at any rallies and they didn’t authorize its use. Trump also used R.E.M.’s Everybody Hurts, which you KNOW Michael Stipe wouldn’t approve. (I had one of R.E.M.’s shirts that lasted me all through college too, Kaiser — Celebitchy podcast listener!)