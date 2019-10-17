Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson are moving in together & he’s making music about Miley

By my count, Miley Cyrus has been with Cody Simpson for about three weeks. We first became aware of their coupled-up status two weeks ago, when they were gallivanting all over LA, making out at yogurt shops and breakfast joints. Since then, it’s been a whirlwind of selfies, Instagram Stories, rants about slut-shaming, hospitalizations and… it now seems like Cody has officially moved in with Miley. And he’s releasing new music based on their new love. Did he literally go into the music studio on their first date or something? Oh, and Cody’s rep is issuing statements to People Magazine on behalf of Cody and Miley’s love.

After years of friendship, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s relationship recently turned romantic — and the couple are on the same page when it comes to their lifestyles. “It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me,” Simpson’s manager Matt Zeidman tells PEOPLE exclusively in a statement. While attending the Tiffany & Co. Mens Launch last week, Simpson opened up about his new romance with Cyrus, saying they “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying” and “working real hard.” The Australian singer — who was by the entertainer’s side as she recovered from tonsillitis — also revealed he’ll be dropping a new song inspired by Cyrus this week. “She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself,’” said Simpson. Cyrus teased the track on Monday in several Instagram Stories. “Crystal dream, Cali queen / Radiant hand, vibrant sand / I’m shy, it’s a golden thing she’s got,” Simpson sings on the track, which Cyrus revealed is titled “Golden Thing.”

Yeah… Miley has every right to move on and move in with a guy she’s been banging for three weeks, tops. But when the New Guy’s rep is issuing statements and Miley’s trying to parlay her fame to help out Mr. Three Week Boyfriend, I’m sorry, that’s tacky and gross. Miley could have been alone with her thoughts! She could have spent this time actually dating someone quietly, someone who isn’t going to release music less than a month into their love affair. And just like the thing with Kaitlynn, Miley is just burning through Cody too – they’re doing everything so quickly and in a month, Miley’s going to be out the door.