Jared Leto tried to get Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ shut down before it went into production

I still don’t really care about Todd Phillips’ Joker movie. I know I’m in the minority there – Joker is very successful financially, and Academy voters know that they’re going to have to nominate the film for a bunch of awards too. While critics and filmgoers have concerns about the story/script, everyone seems to agree that Joaquin Phoenix knocked it out of the park, acting-wise. He managed to do something different with this iconic character, which is especially difficult given that before Phoenix stepped in, the most recent Joker portrayal was almost universally loathed. Yes, I’m speaking of Jared Leto’s sad clown Joker in Suicide Squad. As we recently discussed, Jared was in his feelings about all of this because he was loosely promised a stand-alone Joker movie, then the studio basically gave the property to Todd Phillips and Joaquin. It shouldn’t have been a shock to Leto – truly, everyone hated his Joker – but he still fought for his garbage Joker to be the only one, apparently. The Hollywood Reporter did a VERY dishy piece about Leto’s moves behind the scenes to shut it down:
Just how unhappy was Jared Leto over Joker? As Todd Phillips’ dark take on the villain looks likely to gross more than $700 million worldwide, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Leto’s frustration that Warner Bros. was moving ahead with the Phillips project was so great early on that he tried to throttle the rival Joker in its cradle.
According to sources familiar with Leto’s behavior, when the Oscar-winning actor learned of the Phillips project, he not only complained bitterly to his agents at CAA, who also represent Phillips, but asked his music manager, Irving Azoff, to call the leader of Warners parent company (it’s unclear whether it was Time Warner’s Jeff Bewkes or AT&T’s Randall Stephenson, depending on the timing). The idea was to get Warners to kill the Phillips film. A source in Leto’s camp denies that the actor made this request, and Azoff declined to comment. Azoff and Leto have since parted ways.
Leto had put a lot of effort into his Suicide Squad version of the DC villain, with rotting teeth, bloodshot eyes and slicked-back neon green hair. He spent months getting into character and terrifying his castmates with “gifts” such as a live rat to Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie, bullets to Deadshot actor Will Smith and a dead pig to the entire cast during rehearsal. It turns out that the studio wasn’t thrilled with these efforts, says a source with knowledge of the situation. And it seems the director wasn’t that pleased with the resulting performance: In the final cut of David Ayer’s ensemble antihero movie, Leto’s Joker got only about 10 minutes of screen time. While promoting the project, Leto — who had been billed as a lead character — spoke to media about how much footage of his Joker had been cut.
“In his defense, it was never really his movie, but his attempt to ‘invent’ a place for himself in it backfired,” says a source involved in the situation.
Meanwhile, Leto’s unhappiness over the Phillips project seems to have helped end an already strained relationship between Leto and CAA. Sources say the actor felt his agents should have told him about the Phillips project earlier and fought harder for his version of Joker. Sources say Leto told his agents that they should stop the rival project, arguing that he wasn’t being treated properly as an Oscar winner (for Dallas Buyers Club). But a person with first-hand knowledge of the situation contends that by then, Leto had burned through four different teams of agents at CAA and there was little love for the actor there. Leto left CAA for rival WME over the summer. A source in Leto’s camp says the rocker-actor had been looking to make a switch and denies that the competing Joker movies factored into his decision.
At this point, sources say Leto’s days as the Joker likely are over. He will not reprise the role for Warners’ upcoming DC movies Birds of Prey (a spinoff centered on Robbie’s Harley Quinn) or in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, due out in 2021. Says one person involved in the situation: “How do you play the Joker you established following [Phoenix]? It kind of ends his Joker run.”
“It turns out that the studio wasn’t thrilled with these efforts… And it seems the director wasn’t that pleased with the resulting performance…” LOL, no joke. Seriously, it wasn’t funny or cute or interesting – Jared Leto’s Joker was garbage in a garbage movie. And what is funny is that Warner Bros fell ass-backwards into a success across the board, basically – they didn’t even WANT Todd Phillips’ and Joaquin Phoenix’s Gritty Incel Joker, and now it’s a massive success and they’ll have to spend money on an Oscar campaign. And they managed to push out Jared Leto’s deeply unpopular Joker too. They didn’t mean for any of this to happen! Also: I feel like the tea about Jared Leto being deeply unpopular at CAA is fascinating. That’s not *just* about Joker sh-t. That’s about a lot more.
I don’t really blame him for being pissed off, honestly. But I also don’t blame them for going a different direction. Although, to be fair – they did seem to let Leto run rampant for far too long if they didn’t like the way he was doing things. Unfortunately/Fortunately he need to just shake himself off and move on. It SUCKS, I’m sure he’s genuinely hurt. But that’s the business.
Remember “The Kill” era Leto/30 Seconds to Mars? God, this emo kid thought he was sooooo cool. As an adult he unintentionally makes me laugh and shake my head at his embarrassing antics.
I still listen to “Kings and Queens” sometimes. I like that song. (hangs head in shame)
This caused me to go on a spotify binge. We can remember them as they were 😂
It just proves how much further in life humility will get you, he got some taste of success in cinema and in music and he allowed it all go to his head. I tried watching some festival performance by him and his band and it felt like he is just there to show of how cool he is rather than enjoy the music. Which is a complete downer for me (not to mention mediocre music). I imagine in film, his Oscar win did the same, he felt like he is above everyone else and that he will strong arm producers and agents into pulling a stop on a project he felt was an embarrassment to him. His method antics did not pay off and were over the top. And now as a result he burned quite a few bridges.
I think that’s exactly it. I’m sure the music probably mattered a lot to him in the beginning, before he got huge.
I think he’s the kind of guy who REALLY got into his own hype. And you’re exactly right – some humility would have gotten him so much further. But he’s too self-absorbed to realize that.
Didn’t watch Suicide Squad. All I remember is Viola Davis having no time for his method actor nonsense. Another reason to love her.
Somehow I missed that when it happened but I just googled it and…WOW. She’s awesome. Thank you for mentioning that.
One of my favorite things about Leto is TLo’s nickname for him which is Pixie Rocker Jesus. Still makes me chuckle. Anyway, good to know that there were consequences to his “method acting”. He’s an a**.
Being unpopular at CAA is a wonderful thing.
CAA is the main reason Weinstein got away for almost 2 decades.
Oh he’s unpopular at a lot of places other than CAA…trust me. 😒
Yeah he’s pretty well known to be terrible.
Jared Leto is the worst, and his Joker was shockingly terrible. but I won’t be seeing Joaquin Phoenix’s joker either, because nothing about that story appeals to me. I’ve read enough spoilers to know I’m not going to waste my time.
What’s being left out of all of this is discussions of his contract, which apparently is a multi-picture deal over a period of years. Many of these contracts have “do not compete clauses,” which would prevent him from working on another franchise for the duration of that contract. If they released him from that, then he needs to shut up and go away. But if they didn’t, the guy has a legitimate gripe – he can’t work on this project and won’t get paid but he also can’t go work for Marvel or any other competing comic book series for the duration of that contract.
The contract stuff is dead on, and I doubt they released him because for a long while there was talk of two Joker films and Joker being in Birds of Prey (iirc). Also, it seems to me like he has a legitimate gripe with how his initial performance was represented in the final product. If lots of footage was cut, I can understand how he’d feel people didn’t get to judge the performance he intended them to.
That being said, Leto seems like a fairly unpleasant person to deal with.
I respect anyone who says they don’t want to see the movie but you can’t have a truly informed opinion if you don’t see it for yourself. That is all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I went to see it last week with zero expectations. I loved it.
“ arguing that he wasn’t being treated properly as an Oscar winner“
HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
Adrien Brody and Cuba Gooding Jr just called. They’re laughing too.
Oh and congrats on being the worst part of Blade Runner 2040 too Leto! (I’m actually convinced they cut his part there as well. He did a ton of press, and he’s a glorified cameo at most).
I forgot he was even in it!
Can’t say I’m surprised. JL is a bad person, this is no secret.
Sorry but Jared Leto looks like a loser.
Love Jared Leto…. He will always be Jordan Catalano to me.