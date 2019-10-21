Regina King loves shopping at Costco and the .99 Cent store, ditto

Regina King was on Jimmy Kimmel Live, it was her first time on Kimmel since winning an Oscar. Jimmy asked her if anything has changed since she became Regina King, Oscar Winner, and her answer made me like her more than I already do. She said she still shops at Costco. When she started enthusing about the .99 Store (Dollar Tree by me, not to be confused with Dollar General, where I also shop) she sounded so much like me. I love the dollar store.
The .99 cent store has brand name toothbrushes for a dollar.
Why are those same toothbrushes $3.49 at CVS?
I don’t know, but this lady saw me and she was like ‘Regina King? What are you doing in the .99 cent store?’
‘I like a bargain too.’
You may be the only Oscar winner that does that.
Maybe, maybe not, there are .99 cent stores everywhere.
[From Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube]
Have you seen the Dollar Tree Youtube haul videos? They’re almost as fun as going to Dollar Tree with a friend, I love doing that. I can’t tell you how many times I have gone to Lowes for just one thing when I ended up finding the exact same thing at the Dollar Tree for 1/5th to 1/10th of the price. Dollar Tree has drain snakes which are the same as the $5.50 ones at Lowes, they have Command hooks seasonally, they have tools and I have to be careful because they have almost all the candy you can get other places – including Jelly Bellies. Oh and you can get sponges at Dollar Tree! They aren’t as good as the sponges at the store but they’re 4 for a dollar and you can’t beat that. The only thing you really shouldn’t buy at Dollar Tree are batteries, get those from Dollar General or your neighborhood discount store. (Also never buy batteries or other expensive staples from CVS or you will get gouged.)
As for Costco, I’m lucky the nearest one is an hour away because I used to walk in there for one thing and end up spending at least $150.
Regina talked about her trip to Italy, where she saw The Last Supper and said she loved the food so much she “backed it up like a garbage truck.” She’s starring in Watchmen on HBO, a superhero show based on the graphic novel and written and produced by Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers). She deserves better than this, but at least she’s the lead and gets to play the superhero. She was also on The Leftovers. I couldn’t get past the first episode however I’ve heard it ended up being decent.
Here’s Regina at the Watchmen premiere. Arm goals! She’s in Oscar de la Renta.
Here’s Regina’s interview!
Hm, $150 US is about $197 in Canadian dollars…that’s not that bad, honestly. I count myself lucky if I emerge from Costco having spent less than $250. Mind you, I only go 2-3 times a year, when I can mooch a lift with someone (not having a car definitely makes Costco trips more of an event, hahaha.)
As for 99c stores, here they’re getting more expensive, alas. A lot of items are now $1.25 or more. Still cheap, of course, but yeah.
I love her so much. I hope she gets a lot of offers for work, she is always fantastic.
I’m not much of a dollar store shopper, but I do love Costco. I do a lot of grocery shopping there.
Love her, too (and .99c stores). Shopping aside, she was fantastic in the Watchmen’s first episode last night.
Oddly, she has been getting into more directing and producing. While I am happy for her, no, she should be in all the things in front of the camera.
Especially for Black actors…who have an extensive acting portfolio….the BEST way to have career longevity…and have the power to navigate their careers….it’s best to move BEHIND the camera….also or definitively….
This…this is true. She has been a actor since her teen years, I want her around well into Cicely Tyson age.
She was one of the best things if not the best about The Leftovers.
CB, you might not watch it from the beginning but look up her scene with Carrie Coons. Easily one of the best put to celluloid.
I agree re: Leftovers.
And King is already killing in Watchmen. First episode last night and I’m totally into it.
I’ve loved Regina since 227.
I was typing my comment (below) and didn’t see yours. Yes….227 watchers represent!
Don’t judge me but I liked her since Miss Congeniality 2…
I love Dollar General. The recently opened a new dollar store called Five Below near me. I went to the beach this past summer and was so annoyed that I spent $15 on a beach towel at TJ Maxx and they were only $3 dollars at Five Below.
I like Costco too but I have a membership at Sam’s. Just like you said, I went in there this past weekend with the intention of buying one thing and ended up spending $50!
The Leftovers gets really good at around episode 8 of the first season and then is awesome the rest of the way. It was so hard to get into and if my husband hadn’t pushed to see it through the first season I would have given up too.
My husband was way excited for the Watchmen so I watched it with him last night totally expecting to zone out and start playing on my phone but it ended up keeping my attention. I’m curious to see where it goes. And Regina is awesome in it, as she always is.
I love the 99 cent store. I am a teacher and it is a great place to pick up supplies for my classroom. Also, when my own kids were potty training ,after they earned a certain amount of stickers on a chart, I would let them pick out something at the 99 cent store for a reward.
Anyone else watch 227 when they were younger?
I just got to thinking about “Calvin” (real life: Curtis Baldwin). Guuuuurl, homeboy looks EXACTLY the same! He’s got six kids and is a successful music producer.
Also, Watchmen was excellent last night! Looking forward to the season and where it goes.
Lastly, $-store air freshener candles. That’s my weakness.
Love Costco. We bought the whole family adidas track suits for a fraction of the cost. My husband has found great deals in Lima sweat pants and sneakers. And I have gotten my kids super hero hoodies there and the quality has been fantastic. Same for costumes. I bought another brand name hoodie from Nordstrom and it didn’t even hold up after three washes. I keep hoping Costco would bring back the hoodies so I can stock up. I also buy my batteries there in bulk. I have a ton of dollar stores near me so go to different ones for different things. It makes me so happy to get a bargain.
Costco lover here too!! I was there yesterday and I got Birkinstocks there for a great deal. I keep hoping they’ll bring back their Kirkland brand wipes back and the 3 piece ladies pjs back because they’re amazing!!!
Yes the pjs and the loungewear are the best. Amazing quality. I get so happy to go to Costco.
I actually love getting batteries from Dollar Tree. I know they don’t last as long, but when my kids were little they used to leave all their toys running continuously. If they’re going to wear the batteries down anyway, may as well make them cheap ones.
I don’t understand why people aren’t supposed to buy batteries from the dollar store? My dollar store has Panasonic batteries…the SAME ones I can get at Wal-Mart or any hardware store but for a higher price. It’s the same battery or are we supposed to believe defected batteries are sent to the dollar store…that would be illegal no?
My community opened a Daiso, which is a Japanese Dollar Store, and it is pretty epic. It doesn’t have a ton of everything like a traditional dollar store, but they have office supplies, stoneware (bowls and plates and dipping dishes), candy, and some skincare. It’s so much cheaper than Sanrio or the Japanese shopping mall or grocery stores. Between that, Dollar Tree, Home Goods, and Marshall’s/TJ Maxx, I can get just about anything for a huge discount.