Duchess Kate & William made a surprise second trip to the SOS Children’s Village

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge flew out of Pakistan last Friday after a hectic final 24 hours in the country. On Thursday night, they were supposed to fly back to Islamabad, but their plane encountered a terrifying electrical storm and long story short, they couldn’t land in Islamabad and the British embassy had to arrange for emergency hotel rooms for more than 100 people (security, royals and press). On Friday, they were finally able to fly out of Lahore.

Once they arrived back in the UK, the Cambridges released some new information: while they were stuck in Lahore Friday morning, they ended up returning to the SOS Children’s Village they had visited previously. Apparently, Kate insisted they go again, because she wanted to better understand how the SOS Children’s Village operates, and because she wanted to spend more time with the kids and the adults there. She felt so strongly about it, she devoted her “first Instagram” to highlighting the work done there – this is the first time Kate has written her own Instagram caption, in an IG post full of photos from their second visit (taken by their official tour photographer). It was a smart move on every level, and I even buy that Kate felt very strongly about it and argued that they should go back.

The Cambridges also posted a behind-the-scenes video from their trip. They’re really getting better at being more engaging on social media. It’s funny how they got so much better at it once you-know-who came around.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to “Duchess Kate & William made a surprise second trip to the SOS Children’s Village”

  1. Maria says:
    October 21, 2019 at 8:44 am

    This tour was great and would have made me like them, except for their budget airplane stunt and also William completely ignoring Kate 3/4 of the time…

    Reply
    • Keekee says:
      October 21, 2019 at 8:52 am

      I keep saying this he looks uncomfortable when she speaks like she needs to just be quiet and look pretty, blinks erratically.

      Reply
      • Maria says:
        October 21, 2019 at 9:29 am

        I do not buy that they have a great marriage, at all. Every time he’s ever interacted with her it’s cold and unemotional and most of the time he doesn’t even look at her.

  2. Deedee says:
    October 21, 2019 at 8:45 am

    It looks like they a very lovely time. Kate in particular seems to shine when she is interacting with children.

    Reply
  3. S808 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 8:50 am

    They’ve definitely lifted strategies from Sussex Royal on how to better utilize and be more engaging on Instagram.

    Reply
  4. AprilMay says:
    October 21, 2019 at 8:50 am

    They felt so strongly and passionate about the work they’re doing, they only spent a half hour there on Thursday while scheduling an hour for cricket. But okay. Not to mention this is straight out of the Sussex social media play book which they were attacked for at the start of the month and now the Cambridges are being praised for it. Pathetic.

    Reply
  5. Diana says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:02 am

    Ugh- these 2 are so fake. I’m really disappointed that Kate has chosen to compete with her new s-i-l rather than support her while the BP takes her over the coals on a daily basis. They’re passive-aggressive bullies.

    Reply
    • undergalaxy says:
      October 21, 2019 at 9:36 am

      I’m disappointed but not surprised. She used to compete against her own sister in dieting, sports, etc. She’s so petty.

      Fully behind Meghan here.

      Reply
  6. Beach Dreams says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:08 am

    😂 Sure.

    Reply
  7. bonobochick says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:09 am

    I saw commentary on twitter about this using a pic of Michelle Obama (as the Sussexes) with Melania Trump (as the Cambridges) peering over MO’s shoulder to copy MO’s notes.

    Reply
  8. (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:11 am

    Can you just imagine the force that the FOUR of them would be together? If William could push aside his petty jealousy of his brother and SIL, of his own wife being more “liked” than him? Sadly, he is his father’s son, and learned nothing from the way Charles treated Diana. He’s doing the same to his brother.

    So very, very sad….

    Reply
  9. Catherine says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:14 am

    It was a great tour, loved it! Kate loves kids, it always shows. Pakistan appears to have really appreciated the tour, They showed us another side of the country, one we dont get to see much of. It was a big win💚

    Reply
  10. Sips.Tea says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:18 am

    They’ve definitely trying to mimic the Sussex Royal account and have gotten themselves a social media team

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 21, 2019 at 9:33 am

      Definitely mimicking Sussex Royal, but I’m glad for it. the KP Instagram was a mess a year ago. There was little info provided about the charities/organizations they visited, the pictures and captions were impersonal, etc. Harry and Meghan’s IG, despite some of the extremely verbose captions and the inspo quotes lol, is much better run and has been from the start and in my opinion does a much better job of providing information on what the royals are doing and why.

      So if KP decided to go down that path, good for them. I did laugh at the tour video though.

      Reply
  11. Eleonor says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:26 am

    Children photos. Excellent pr move.
    Nothing better to make people forget they threw Meghan under the bus.
    This is all I have.

    Reply
  12. RoyalBlue says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:37 am

    Sorry. The Cambridges are cancelled to me.

    The fact that Kate and William are the beneficiaries of the fallout of the destruction of Meghan and Harry is triggering serious PTSD for me. Never forget.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment