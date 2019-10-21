Duchess Kate & William made a surprise second trip to the SOS Children’s Village

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge flew out of Pakistan last Friday after a hectic final 24 hours in the country. On Thursday night, they were supposed to fly back to Islamabad, but their plane encountered a terrifying electrical storm and long story short, they couldn’t land in Islamabad and the British embassy had to arrange for emergency hotel rooms for more than 100 people (security, royals and press). On Friday, they were finally able to fly out of Lahore.

Once they arrived back in the UK, the Cambridges released some new information: while they were stuck in Lahore Friday morning, they ended up returning to the SOS Children’s Village they had visited previously. Apparently, Kate insisted they go again, because she wanted to better understand how the SOS Children’s Village operates, and because she wanted to spend more time with the kids and the adults there. She felt so strongly about it, she devoted her “first Instagram” to highlighting the work done there – this is the first time Kate has written her own Instagram caption, in an IG post full of photos from their second visit (taken by their official tour photographer). It was a smart move on every level, and I even buy that Kate felt very strongly about it and argued that they should go back.

The Cambridges also posted a behind-the-scenes video from their trip. They’re really getting better at being more engaging on social media. It’s funny how they got so much better at it once you-know-who came around.

