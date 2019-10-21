Duchess Kate & William made a surprise second trip to the SOS Children’s Village

View this post on Instagram
The community at the SOS Village is built around family – and the best possible family you could imagine – where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care. These vulnerable children, many who have come through traumatic circumstances, are nurtured in this caring environment and are able to form these quality relationships that they so desperately need to thrive. — Catherine
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge flew out of Pakistan last Friday after a hectic final 24 hours in the country. On Thursday night, they were supposed to fly back to Islamabad, but their plane encountered a terrifying electrical storm and long story short, they couldn’t land in Islamabad and the British embassy had to arrange for emergency hotel rooms for more than 100 people (security, royals and press). On Friday, they were finally able to fly out of Lahore.
Once they arrived back in the UK, the Cambridges released some new information: while they were stuck in Lahore Friday morning, they ended up returning to the SOS Children’s Village they had visited previously. Apparently, Kate insisted they go again, because she wanted to better understand how the SOS Children’s Village operates, and because she wanted to spend more time with the kids and the adults there. She felt so strongly about it, she devoted her “first Instagram” to highlighting the work done there – this is the first time Kate has written her own Instagram caption, in an IG post full of photos from their second visit (taken by their official tour photographer). It was a smart move on every level, and I even buy that Kate felt very strongly about it and argued that they should go back.
The Cambridges also posted a behind-the-scenes video from their trip. They’re really getting better at being more engaging on social media. It’s funny how they got so much better at it once you-know-who came around.
🇬🇧🇵🇰Thank you Pakistan! // شکریہ پاکستان@UKinPakistan #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/NK3Fw7R5I8
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 20, 2019
This tour was great and would have made me like them, except for their budget airplane stunt and also William completely ignoring Kate 3/4 of the time…
I keep saying this he looks uncomfortable when she speaks like she needs to just be quiet and look pretty, blinks erratically.
I do not buy that they have a great marriage, at all. Every time he’s ever interacted with her it’s cold and unemotional and most of the time he doesn’t even look at her.
It looks like they a very lovely time. Kate in particular seems to shine when she is interacting with children.
They’ve definitely lifted strategies from Sussex Royal on how to better utilize and be more engaging on Instagram.
They felt so strongly and passionate about the work they’re doing, they only spent a half hour there on Thursday while scheduling an hour for cricket. But okay. Not to mention this is straight out of the Sussex social media play book which they were attacked for at the start of the month and now the Cambridges are being praised for it. Pathetic.
👍
THIS
Ugh- these 2 are so fake. I’m really disappointed that Kate has chosen to compete with her new s-i-l rather than support her while the BP takes her over the coals on a daily basis. They’re passive-aggressive bullies.
I’m disappointed but not surprised. She used to compete against her own sister in dieting, sports, etc. She’s so petty.
Fully behind Meghan here.
😂 Sure.
I saw commentary on twitter about this using a pic of Michelle Obama (as the Sussexes) with Melania Trump (as the Cambridges) peering over MO’s shoulder to copy MO’s notes.
Can you just imagine the force that the FOUR of them would be together? If William could push aside his petty jealousy of his brother and SIL, of his own wife being more “liked” than him? Sadly, he is his father’s son, and learned nothing from the way Charles treated Diana. He’s doing the same to his brother.
So very, very sad….
It was a great tour, loved it! Kate loves kids, it always shows. Pakistan appears to have really appreciated the tour, They showed us another side of the country, one we dont get to see much of. It was a big win💚
They’ve definitely trying to mimic the Sussex Royal account and have gotten themselves a social media team
Definitely mimicking Sussex Royal, but I’m glad for it. the KP Instagram was a mess a year ago. There was little info provided about the charities/organizations they visited, the pictures and captions were impersonal, etc. Harry and Meghan’s IG, despite some of the extremely verbose captions and the inspo quotes lol, is much better run and has been from the start and in my opinion does a much better job of providing information on what the royals are doing and why.
So if KP decided to go down that path, good for them. I did laugh at the tour video though.
Children photos. Excellent pr move.
Nothing better to make people forget they threw Meghan under the bus.
This is all I have.
Sorry. The Cambridges are cancelled to me.
The fact that Kate and William are the beneficiaries of the fallout of the destruction of Meghan and Harry is triggering serious PTSD for me. Never forget.