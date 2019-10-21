‘Maleficent: Mistress of Doom’ was #1 at the box office, yet the film ‘stumbled’

The first Maleficent movie was released in 2014, and its domestic box office on opening weekend was just shy of $70 million. The film ended up making more than $750 million worldwide in its theatrical run, making it Angelina Jolie’s most successful film of all time. Disney seemed very pleased with the property, and they were always open to making it a franchise, which is how the sequel was greenlighted. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opened last week and its opening weekend box office was… not the best? It wasn’t amazing.

There was nothing magical about the domestic box office debut of the Angelina Jolie-starrer Maleficent: Mistress of Evil over the weekend. The sequel stumbled to first place with $36 million from 3,790 theaters, well behind expectations and more than 45 percent behind the $69.4 million launch of Maleficent five years ago. It also supplanted Dumbo to mark Disney’s lowest opening of the year so far (excluding Fox titles). Maleficent 2′s fate will now largely depend upon its performance overseas, where the first film made 68 percent of its total haul. The $185 million sequel bowed to $117 million from 56 material markets for an early worldwide total of $153 million, the third-biggest global start ever for the month of October. China led with $22.4 million, 15 percent ahead of the first film’s start (in a surprise upset, Maleficent 2 beat Gemini Man, which started off with $21 million in China). “Overall, we are seeing a solid start for the film around the world, although it’s not as strong as we hoped for domestically. But we have a nice run up to Halloween and the audience reaction has been very positive,” says Disney distribution chief Cathleen Taff. Todd Phillips and Warner Bros.’ Joker continued to frolic in its third weekend, grossing $29.2 million from 4,090 theaters to come in second. Overseas, the pic took in another $77.9 million for a dazzling global cume of $737.5 million, including $490.3 million internationally — the fourth-biggest showing ever for a DC title, not adjusted for inflation.

[From THR]

So the story is that Joker is still making buckets of money, but that Angelina isn’t successful enough even though her film debuted at number one? While I’ll admit that Maleficent could have done better – I didn’t see it this weekend either – I think it’s fine. It’s making tons of money overseas and I bet it will be yet another family film which will be enjoyed over and over again. Personally, I wish Disney had leaned into marketing Maleficent to little girls again, like they did with the first one – at so many events around the first film, Disney was handing out those Maleficent-horns for kids to wear. There wasn’t much of that this time around? I don’t know. Let’s just celebrate the fact that Angelina’s movie debuted at #1, I guess.