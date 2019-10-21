‘Maleficent: Mistress of Doom’ was #1 at the box office, yet the film ‘stumbled’

The first Maleficent movie was released in 2014, and its domestic box office on opening weekend was just shy of $70 million. The film ended up making more than $750 million worldwide in its theatrical run, making it Angelina Jolie’s most successful film of all time. Disney seemed very pleased with the property, and they were always open to making it a franchise, which is how the sequel was greenlighted. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opened last week and its opening weekend box office was… not the best? It wasn’t amazing.
There was nothing magical about the domestic box office debut of the Angelina Jolie-starrer Maleficent: Mistress of Evil over the weekend. The sequel stumbled to first place with $36 million from 3,790 theaters, well behind expectations and more than 45 percent behind the $69.4 million launch of Maleficent five years ago. It also supplanted Dumbo to mark Disney’s lowest opening of the year so far (excluding Fox titles).
Maleficent 2′s fate will now largely depend upon its performance overseas, where the first film made 68 percent of its total haul. The $185 million sequel bowed to $117 million from 56 material markets for an early worldwide total of $153 million, the third-biggest global start ever for the month of October. China led with $22.4 million, 15 percent ahead of the first film’s start (in a surprise upset, Maleficent 2 beat Gemini Man, which started off with $21 million in China).
“Overall, we are seeing a solid start for the film around the world, although it’s not as strong as we hoped for domestically. But we have a nice run up to Halloween and the audience reaction has been very positive,” says Disney distribution chief Cathleen Taff.
Todd Phillips and Warner Bros.’ Joker continued to frolic in its third weekend, grossing $29.2 million from 4,090 theaters to come in second. Overseas, the pic took in another $77.9 million for a dazzling global cume of $737.5 million, including $490.3 million internationally — the fourth-biggest showing ever for a DC title, not adjusted for inflation.
So the story is that Joker is still making buckets of money, but that Angelina isn’t successful enough even though her film debuted at number one? While I’ll admit that Maleficent could have done better – I didn’t see it this weekend either – I think it’s fine. It’s making tons of money overseas and I bet it will be yet another family film which will be enjoyed over and over again. Personally, I wish Disney had leaned into marketing Maleficent to little girls again, like they did with the first one – at so many events around the first film, Disney was handing out those Maleficent-horns for kids to wear. There wasn’t much of that this time around? I don’t know. Let’s just celebrate the fact that Angelina’s movie debuted at #1, I guess.
The $185 million sequel is going to be hard to make a profit.
It already made almost all of that worldwide i
No. Once again people need to understand the budget number does not include promotion and advertising. Plus whatever it makes in box office they barely keep half. More like 25% from China. Theatres don’t show movies out of the goodness of their hearts, you have to pay them!
It’s a weak domestic number. The movie likely won’t lose money (maybe a modest profit). But as a franchise it’s dead. Not everything needs 8 sequels, studios are just terrible at figuring out what works as an ongoing story and what doesn’t. Jolie’s moving on to Eternals. She’s fine. This just was a poorly executed studio idea.
I think the marketing stumbled, for sure. I follow a bunch of Disney accounts on IG And twitter so I felt I was seeing so much about this movie, but I dont think I saw a single ad on TV for it, nothing on Facebook, etc.
That is a big drop from the opening box office for the first movie, so it will be interesting to see how the movie does domestically overall. But it sounds like its raking in the money internationally, so I’m sure Disney will be fine.
I mean – if I didn’t read celebitchy, I don’t think I’d have known this movie was out. I don’t go to the theatres often, and ours doesn’t show the ‘now playing’ on a sign like it did when I was growing up. We don’t have cable, so I honestly could have gone on not knowing if it weren’t for the site. I also was surprised that there was a new (animated?) Addam’s Family.
So part of me isn’t super surprised it didn’t KILL it – even though it’s still number one. I think the expectations of a Disney movie are so high money wise, that anything that isn’t a crazy immediate money maker is kind of side-eyed.
It is kind of weird how some films are seen as “moderate successes” and others as soft. In this case, the budget definitely plays a part as this being seen as a weak opening but still….
It was a movie that really didn’t need a sequel. But what it did, spawning the villain perspective movies like Emma Stone’s Cruella, was a good thing. But they don’t need to continue every film just because it makes a lot of money.
Just like the comments above have mentioned the marketing of this movie was very poor i think Disney relied on its being Disney for it to be marketed. The Movie premiers for once was not even remarkable. No TV ads and even billboards like the first one so i guess Disney has no one to blame but themselves i think.
It wasn’t promoted much in the Us. Why? Don’t know, but for the critics hammering it saying it wasn’t good and it wasn’t for kids, it did very well. They want her and Disney to fail. Lol.The sad part is the CinemaScore 10. People who gibwatcgt
Angie did no press in the US. Nothing! but People mag. That number that is being tossed around for the budget is probably wrong. What did they promote? These studios are competing with each other and lobbying now. It’s hysterical. Maleficent 2 was the third highest grossing film internationally in Oct.yet it’s a flop? GMAFB! They are salty mainly because Angie flipped off the US media off so bad it hurt! Good for her.
I completely forgot this movie was coming out so soon. I thought it was supposed to come out around the holidays.
The first one released over bank holiday so a 4 day opening weekend.
Globally this movie has earned 150 millions already in 3 days. This movie has a pretty high audience score of CinemaScore A- and RottenTomatoes of 96%.
Word of mouth will make this a success movie.
But yes, a female oriented movie beat a male oriented movie at the box office. Let’s celebrate 🎉
It has 40 something percent over Rotten Tomatoes with critics. Audiences seem to like it so maybe word to mouth works is what helps this movie at the end.
Audience score of 96 on RT is what I meant.
The film has already made $153 mil worldwide. It’s doing fine. I saw it this weekend akd it was fantastic. I liked it better than the first one. Michelle Pfeiffer is SO evil in it. I hated her lol.
I saw it on Friday. Thought the same – better than the first. Michelle was fantastic as evil queen.
This is Disney’s lowest opening. Maybe it’s the dark tone that scares the children. They should be taking Joker’s audience by now since it is now on the wane on its 3rd/4th week and it is R-rated.
So it was the third biggest October opening ever.
If it were anyone else’s movie the headlines would say it was super successful.
Yup. But the goal post is always moved for female-driven films.
I saw it and it is much better than the first one.