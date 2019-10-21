Rafael Nadal married his girlfriend of 14 years in Mallorca this weekend

Two of my favorite subjects: tennis and wedding fashion!! Rafael Nadal, the 19-Slam-winning Spanish tennis star, married his long-time love this weekend. Mery Perello has been with Rafa for fourteen years! They were just kids (teenagers) when they first fell in love. She’s been with him through all of his injuries and highs and lows of his career. About four years ago, she started traveling with him more consistently as he played on the tour, and he finally proposed to her in Rome (during the tournament there) last year. They had time to plan the wedding and they went ALL OUT.

Rafa and Mery rented out La Fortaleza, a giant fortress in Mallorca, and they threw an enormous party which – judging from the photos of the guests – went all night and left everyone wrecked. Mery looked gorgeous though – she had a custom-made Rosa Clara gown for the ceremony (and photos), and then she changed into a second Rose Clara gown for the reception. We don’t know anything about the second gown other than it was supposed to be “slinky.” Which doesn’t seem like her vibe at all, but sure. She’s just such a wholesome-looking person, right? So while I find her wedding gown a bit too plain, I’m sure she loved the simplicity of it. And let’s be real: she’s so beautiful that she could have worn a white sack and she would have looked amazing.

Rafa wore a grey morning suit which looked amazing on him. I’m actually a little bit shocked by how nice he looked for his wedding! Anyone else think it’s weird that Rafa didn’t invite Roger Federer? They’re super-close now, but Rafa didn’t invite him!!

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Rafael Nadal’s Foundation.

  1. MrsBanjo says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:05 am

    I really love her dress. It’s simple but the detailing on the bodice is lovely.

  2. Erinn says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:05 am

    I actually love the dress. It IS simple, but the material used makes it work better than if it had been a solid fabric at the torso.

  3. Sierra says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:07 am

    Such a gorgeous dress..

