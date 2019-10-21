Donald Trump weakly capitulated to Republicans grumbling about the G7 summit

In 2020, it will be America’s “turn” to host the annual G7 conference/summit. In years past, American presidents have hosted world leaders at resorts in Sea Island (Georgia) and Denver and at Camp David. Last week, Donald Trump announced that he awards the G7 conference contract to… himself. He was planning on hosting the summit at his Trump National Doral in Miami. This is in violation of many local, state and federal laws. You can’t award these kinds of lucrative contracts to businesses you or your family members own. There was immediate consternation and the Democrats were like “well, we’ll just have to add this to the impeachment inquiry,” but then… Trump changed course. He announced this weekend that the summit would no longer be held at Doral. What changed his mind? Republican grumbling:

He knew he was inviting criticism by choosing his own luxury golf club in Miami for the site of a gathering of world leaders at the Group of 7 summit in June, President Trump told his aides opposed to the choice, and he was prepared for the inevitable attack from Democrats. But what Mr. Trump was not prepared for was the reaction of fellow Republicans who said his choice of the club, the Trump National Doral, had crossed a line, and they couldn’t defend it. So Mr. Trump did something that might not have been a surprise for a president facing impeachment but that was unusual for him: He reversed himself Saturday night, abruptly ending the uproar touched off two days earlier by the announcement of his decision by Mick Mulvaney, his acting chief of staff. “He had no choice,” Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor and longtime friend of the president’s, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “It shouldn’t have been done in the first place. And it’s a good move to get out of it and get that out of the papers and off the news.” The president first heard the criticism of his choice of the Doral watching TV, where even some Fox News personalities were disapproving. By Saturday afternoon, his concerns had deepened when he put in a call to Camp David, where Mr. Mulvaney was hosting moderate congressional Republicans for a discussion of issues facing them, including impeachment, and was told the consensus was he should reverse himself. Those moderates are among the votes Mr. Trump would need to stick with him during an impeachment.

[From The New York Times]

It’s not that I find Donald Trump’s weak-spined capitulation all that interesting, nor do I even find it notable at this point that Trump is a giant f–king grifter. What I find interesting is that… Trump is actually worried about Republican support. He’s actually worried that some of these dumbass Republicans who sold their souls to Russia in 2016 might… stand up to him. And so he changed course. Imagine what would happen if more Republicans actually said some sh-t about Russia, Ukraine, treason, etc.

So interesting that, when I announced Trump National Doral in Miami would be used for the hosting of the G-7, and then rescinded due to Do Nothing Democrat/Fake News Anger, very few in Media mentioned that NO PROFITS would be taken, or would be given FREE, if legally permissible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

Doral in Miami would have been the best place to hold the G-7, and free, but too much heat from the Do Nothing Radical Left Democrats & their Partner, the Fake News Media! I’m surprised that they allow me to give up my $400,000 Plus Presidential Salary! We’ll find someplace else! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2019