Lady Gaga and her boyfriend of three months, Dan Horton, have split

Last month, Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Dan Horton, went to a concert featuring The Cure and the Pixies. Celebitchy wrote about seeing the two groups perform together in 1989, and what a fun time she had. Gaga likewise enjoyed herself at the recent show, as several users on Twitter posted video of her dancing during the concert. The next time she goes to a concert, it probably won’t be with Horton, as the two have split, according to Us Weekly:

Lady Gaga split from boyfriend Dan Horton earlier this week, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. The Grammy winner, 33, confirmed her relationship status in an Instagram Story post on Friday, October 18. “An about to be married woman and me, a single lady,” she captioned a photo of her and pal Sarah Nicole Tanno at the latter’s bachelorette party. “Also thanks @hauslabs for the makeup.” The breakup comes nearly three months after Gaga was first spotted kissing Horton. The two locked lips while out to brunch in Studio City, California, in July. The singer “was smiling a lot and laughing,” an eyewitness revealed to Us at the time. “They were talking with their faces close and holding hands a little at the table.” The monitor engineer began working with the A Star Is Born actress in November 2018 before she launched her Enigma residency in Las Vegas.

[From Us Weekly]

The night before Lady Gaga attended her friend’s bachelorette party, she fell off stage while dancing with a fan. You can see video of this on Socialite Life. Gaga said everything was ok and she performed the rest of her show afterwards.

She also posted an x-ray making the “OK” sign:

Sheesh. A breakup is upsetting enough, so to have to also mentally devote energy to recovering from an injury must be incredibly draining. That fall was probably terrifying. I’m so glad that Lady Gaga is OK, and I also feel terrible for the fan who caused her to fall. I once inadvertently pulled someone into a river while crossing on an unsteady log, and was so embarrassed. (We were both fine, but extremely wet.) I would be mortified to have caused a performer to fall off a stage and injure herself (and to have it caught on camera), even though it would be an accident. I’m glad that Gaga is healing and is out celebrating with friends. I hope that she and her team are able to take some precautions to minimize the likelihood that she’ll accidentally fall again.

Note by CB: Here’s Gaga taking an ice bath while jamming out to Human Fly by The Cramps. I had this cassette in high school! Apparently she takes ice baths and wears a compression suit after performing, she wrote about it here.

